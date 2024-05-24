School Board Names New Hillcrest Principal

NEW PRINCIPAL – Lorri Vaccaro speaks to the Board of Education after she was named the new principal of Hillcrest Elementary School.

Hillcrest Elementary School has a new principal.

Lorri Vaccaro, a veteran principal from the M orris school district, was named by the Board of Education May 23 to fill the position vacated by longtime Hillcrest principal Albert Fico.

Vaccaro is currently the principal at the Sussex Avenue Elementary School.

“I want to thank you for the opportunity to serve as the next principal of Hillcrest School,” Vaccaro told the Board. “I look forward to joining the community and working alongside the staff, students, parents and the Board to build upon the existing legacy that is the Franklin Township school district, which provides a safe school environment for all students, academically, emotionally and for staff, professionally.”

“I am truly honored and am excited to be a part of the district,” she said.

Vaccaro said she wanted to come to Franklin because Franklin “has a diversity in programming and educational commitment. It’s a great place to be.”

Vaccaro also said she wanted to come to Hillcrest because she “love(s) the continuum of learning” offered in the K-5 school. The school she is currently leading holds grades 3-5.





