School Board Names New Head Of District Arts Programs

Cesar Rainho address the school board after he was named to his new position.

The Board of Education welcomed the new head of the district’s arts programs at its December 16 meeting

Cesar Rainho was named as Supervisor of Fine, Visual, Performing and Practical Arts at the meeting. He begins the $92,500 position on December 17, or soon thereafter, according to the Board’s agenda.

Rainho, who comes to the district from Cranbury, said he was “excited to join this wonderful community.”

“The more I learn about Franklin Township, the more surprised and humbled I am to join such a wonderful community,” he said. “There are phenomenal things happening here, and I, together collaboratively, look forward to providing every student in Franklin Township the highest possible arts education and every opportunity in the arts and beyond.”

“You have inherited a wonderful program,” Board member Bill Grippo told Rainho. “We have the best arts program, music, drama, etc. in the state. When it comes to arts, we shine.”

“I’ve been here a while and I wish you the best,” he said. “I’ll be there in those audiences and cheering those kids on.”

“Most of the people I can see on the board, most of their children have done the arts and really benefited from them,” Board member Mike Smith told Rainho.

“Cesar welcome, we are excited about wheat we think you will bring to us in the arts,” Board member Laurie Merris told Rainho.

“Cesar, we all love the arts,” Board president Nancy LaCorte said. “Franklin has phenomenal performing arts programs, so continue in that wonderful entertainment realm.”





