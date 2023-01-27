School Board Looking To Return To Temporary Classroom Trailers

The school district is looking to return some students to temporary classroom trailers, such as these at Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus, to deal with issues caused by its growing pre-Kindergarten population.

The Board of Education at its January 26 meeting agreed to submit a request to the state Department of Education to use trailers at five schools.

The temporary classrooms are needed as a result of the district’s growing Pre-Kindergarten program, said district Business Administrator Brian Bonanno.

Permission is being asked to used the temporary classrooms for the remainder of this school year, but Bonanno said that the District will look to using them in the 2023-24 school year as well.

“It could be for a music class, it could be for an art class,” he said.

The application to use the classrooms states that each trailer will hold 50 students, teachers and aides.

The schools affected are Pine Grove Manor, Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus, MacAfee Road School, Hillcrest School, and the Franklin Park School annex.

The temporary classrooms were first used in the 2015-16 school year, and were not needed once construction was finished through the District’s $84 million referendum.





