Quantcast

School Board Looking To Return To Temporary Classroom Trailers

Added by Bill Bowman on January 27, 2023.
Saved under Featured, School Board
The school district is looking to return some students to temporary classroom trailers, such as these at Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus, to deal with issues caused by its growing pre-Kindergarten population.

The Board of Education at its January 26 meeting agreed to submit a request to the state Department of Education to use trailers at five schools.

The temporary classrooms are needed as a result of the district’s growing Pre-Kindergarten program, said district Business Administrator Brian Bonanno.

Permission is being asked to used the temporary classrooms for the remainder of this school year, but Bonanno said that the District will look to using them in the 2023-24 school year as well.

“It could be for a music class, it could be for an art class,” he said.

The application to use the classrooms states that each trailer will hold 50 students, teachers and aides.

The schools affected are Pine Grove Manor, Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus, MacAfee Road School, Hillcrest School, and the Franklin Park School annex.

The temporary classrooms were first used in the 2015-16 school year, and were not needed once construction was finished through the District’s $84 million referendum.


Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!