School Board Introduces $168M 20-21 Spending Plan

A $168 million preliminary budget for the 2020-2021 school year was adopted March 23 by the Board of Education.

The board met in a conference call due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The $167,943,278 estimated operating budget is up nearly $3 million, or 2 percent, from the 2019-20 figure of $165,027,353.

The budget is powered by a total tax levy – including current expense and debt service – of $147,251,254 for the 2020 calendar year, and $151,105,752 for the 2021 calendar year.

The calendar year 2020 tax levy comes with a total tax rate of $1.44 per $100 of assessed valuation, while the calendar year 2021 tax levy carries a total tax rate of $1.43 per $100 of assessed valuation.

That means in calendar year 2020, the school portion of the municipal tax bill would be $4,857.88 for the owner of a home with the average assessed value of $336,447.

In calendar year 2021, the school portion of the municipal tax bill would be $4,936.77 for the owner of a home with the average assessed value of $344,433, an increase of $78.89 from 2020.

Included in the budget is $14,675,501 in state aid, a $643,929 increase over the previous year.

The budget also accommodates:

Security Upgrades: $750,000

FHS Turf &Track: $950,000

District HVAC: $175,000

District Floor: $660,000

District Paving & Concrete: $300,000

Community Center and Board Administrative Complex at Consolata: $750,000

The budget allocates $1,525,930 for supporting “the continuation and equitable growth of FTPS Specialized programs to support all students, including the expansion of Early Childhood, Career and Technical Education, Academy, Enrichment/Honor/Advanced Placement, Transitional, Special Education, ESL/Bilingual, AIS, and STEAM programs.”

That includes:

Expanding the Pre-K Program to 3-Year Old Children

Expanding Math Academic Support Services to the Elementary Level

Increase ESL Services for Level I and Level II Students

Addition of the J & J Bridge to Employment Program at FHS

Biology teacher to support the Health Professions Academy Program

Increase Reading Support at FHS through Staffing and the Expansion of Achieve 3000

Continuing to support our work with Equal Opportunity Schools

Addition of Social Studies Honors at the Middle School Level

Partnership with Rutgers Behavioral Health Care to Support Behavioral Health of All Students.

The budget also includes $731,367 in personnel costs increases. Those include:

$152,537 for two support service personnel for the Board Administrative Complex at Consolata, and one custodian.

$142,100 for two full-time teacher equivalents for elementary math

$142,100 for two teachers in math and English Language Arts to reduce class sizes at Franklin Middle School — Sampson G. Smith campus

$71,050 for a bi-lingual teacher at Franklin High School

$71,050 for a biology teacher at the Franklin High School Health Professionals Academy

$71,050 for a resource room teacher to reduce class sizes

$71,050 for a reading specialist at FHS.

There’s also $241,000 in safety related costs, including:

Capital Reserve funds to be used for improvements of surveillance capabilities at FHS.

Purchase of Additional Radio Equipment

Continued use of safety initiatives such as Share 911, Lobby Guardand the School Safety Initiative with the Franklin Township Police Department.

Halo Vape Detection Program at FHS.

The budget allocates $224,500 in professional staff development, including:

Continued use of Registered Behavior Technicians as consultants to provide professional training to staff on behavior modification strategies.

Professional development to support and narrow opportunity gap in Honors and Advanced Placement courses.

Professional Development to promote equity in learning opportunities.

Professional Training Modules on meeting the Social and Emotional Needs of Students presented by Rutgers Behavioral Health Care.

Curriculum alignment and modifications to meet state expectations (NJSLS).

The budget will next be submitted to the Somerset County Executive Superintendent of Schools for review and approval, and a hearing and final adoption of the budget is set for April 28.



