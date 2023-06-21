School Board Honors Retirees, Volunteers

The school district’s retirees and volunteers were honored by the Board of Education at their June 20 meeting.

The Board had special callouts for Franklin Middle School Sampson G. Smith campus principal Evelyn Rutledge, Early Childhood Education supervisor Kathleen Damore, Franklin High School Booster Club leader Marisa Gallagher and outgoing district Parents Organization Presidents’ Council president Nicolas DiMeglio.

Those retirees honored, the number of years they served the District, their position and their location were:

John Schunk,15, Groundsman, B & G

Mary Ginsburg, 25, Administrative Assistant, Central Office

Wendy Mikosz, 26, Food Services Manager, CES

Jacqueline Yanchuck, 24, Paraprofessional, CES

Diana Rios, 22, Paraprofessional, CES

Karen Melhorn, 26, Paraprofessional, CRS

Susan Machover, 18, Elementary Teacher, CRS

Sonia Thomas, 16, Food Service Worker, CRS

Anne Lyman, 28, Elementary Teacher, EAS

Constance Parker, 18, Paraprofessional, EAS

Monica Scurato, 15, Paraprofessional, EAS

Joanne Torok, 31, Math Teacher, FHS

Olga Liotine, 28, Paraprofessional, FHS

Kenneth Trout, 23, Social Studies Teacher, FHS

Maria Matinho, 12, School Social Worker, FHS

Esther Olivia De Ticona, 8, World Language Teacher, FHS

Phillip Cipolla, 5, Latin Teacher, FHS

Jill Twaddell, 29, Special Education Teacher, FMS

Karen Gyengo, 26, Custodian & Food Services Worker, FMS

Paula Mitchell, 26, Special Education Teacher, FMS

Rana Poustchi, 26, Paraprofessional, FMS

Nouha Habeiche, 29, Paraprofessional, FPS

Pamela Bassel, 22, Paraprofessional, FPS

Kathleen Damore, 25, Supervisor of Early Childhood Education, FPSA

Kevin Curran, 18, Preschool Teacher, FPSA

Althea Mullings, 20, Spanish Teacher, EAS/ HIL

Mary Rockhill, 26, Paraprofessional, MAC

Patricia Hooper-Meisterich, 25, Secretary, MAC

Susan Zega, 25, Special Education Teacher, MAC

Carol Kelly, 16, Special Education Teacher, MAC

Argiro Smith, 26, Elementary Teacher, SGS

Ruth Wisniewski, 26, Paraprofessional, SGS

Evelyn Rutledge, 23 ,Principal, SGS

Teresa Seggio, 21, Language Arts Teacher, SGS

William Nickel, 19, Health & P.E. Teacher, SGS

The Board also honored School-Connected organizations Leaders, including:

Parent Organization President’s Council: Nicolas DiMeglio

Franklin High School PTSO: Nicolas DiMeglio & Debra Parillo

Franklin Middle School PTSO, HSC & SGS: Wendy Riga & Montese Anderson

Claremont Elementary School PTO: Bianca Seguro

Conerly Road School PTO: Melissa Faori

Elizabeth Avenue School PTO: Malai Phuong

Franklin Park School PTO: Montese Anderson

Hillcrest School PTO: Kadine Dennison

MacAfee Road School PTO: Leslie Primo & Shannon Gaul

Pine Grove Manor School PTO: Annabel Figueiredo

Franklin Athletics Booster Club: Marisa Gallagher & Ty-Wanna Cotten

Franklin High School Band Parents: Maritza Mosley-Aviles & Gina Walker

Franklin High School Orchestra Parents: Debra Zavatsky

Franklin High School Vocal Music Parents Organization: Carol Stewart & Nikkii Tatum

Project Graduation: Nicolas DiMeglio

Also, Cynthia Umukoro was presented the Edustaff Substitute of the Year award.

