School Board Honors Retirees, Volunteers
The school district’s retirees and volunteers were honored by the Board of Education at their June 20 meeting.
The Board had special callouts for Franklin Middle School Sampson G. Smith campus principal Evelyn Rutledge, Early Childhood Education supervisor Kathleen Damore, Franklin High School Booster Club leader Marisa Gallagher and outgoing district Parents Organization Presidents’ Council president Nicolas DiMeglio.
Those retirees honored, the number of years they served the District, their position and their location were:
- John Schunk,15, Groundsman, B & G
- Mary Ginsburg, 25, Administrative Assistant, Central Office
- Wendy Mikosz, 26, Food Services Manager, CES
- Jacqueline Yanchuck, 24, Paraprofessional, CES
- Diana Rios, 22, Paraprofessional, CES
- Karen Melhorn, 26, Paraprofessional, CRS
- Susan Machover, 18, Elementary Teacher, CRS
- Sonia Thomas, 16, Food Service Worker, CRS
- Anne Lyman, 28, Elementary Teacher, EAS
- Constance Parker, 18, Paraprofessional, EAS
- Monica Scurato, 15, Paraprofessional, EAS
- Joanne Torok, 31, Math Teacher, FHS
- Olga Liotine, 28, Paraprofessional, FHS
- Kenneth Trout, 23, Social Studies Teacher, FHS
- Maria Matinho, 12, School Social Worker, FHS
- Esther Olivia De Ticona, 8, World Language Teacher, FHS
- Phillip Cipolla, 5, Latin Teacher, FHS
- Jill Twaddell, 29, Special Education Teacher, FMS
- Karen Gyengo, 26, Custodian & Food Services Worker, FMS
- Paula Mitchell, 26, Special Education Teacher, FMS
- Rana Poustchi, 26, Paraprofessional, FMS
- Nouha Habeiche, 29, Paraprofessional, FPS
- Pamela Bassel, 22, Paraprofessional, FPS
- Kathleen Damore, 25, Supervisor of Early Childhood Education, FPSA
- Kevin Curran, 18, Preschool Teacher, FPSA
- Althea Mullings, 20, Spanish Teacher, EAS/ HIL
- Mary Rockhill, 26, Paraprofessional, MAC
- Patricia Hooper-Meisterich, 25, Secretary, MAC
- Susan Zega, 25, Special Education Teacher, MAC
- Carol Kelly, 16, Special Education Teacher, MAC
- Argiro Smith, 26, Elementary Teacher, SGS
- Ruth Wisniewski, 26, Paraprofessional, SGS
- Evelyn Rutledge, 23 ,Principal, SGS
- Teresa Seggio, 21, Language Arts Teacher, SGS
- William Nickel, 19, Health & P.E. Teacher, SGS
The Board also honored School-Connected organizations Leaders, including:
- Parent Organization President’s Council: Nicolas DiMeglio
- Franklin High School PTSO: Nicolas DiMeglio & Debra Parillo
- Franklin Middle School PTSO, HSC & SGS: Wendy Riga & Montese Anderson
- Claremont Elementary School PTO: Bianca Seguro
- Conerly Road School PTO: Melissa Faori
- Elizabeth Avenue School PTO: Malai Phuong
- Franklin Park School PTO: Montese Anderson
- Hillcrest School PTO: Kadine Dennison
- MacAfee Road School PTO: Leslie Primo & Shannon Gaul
- Pine Grove Manor School PTO: Annabel Figueiredo
- Franklin Athletics Booster Club: Marisa Gallagher & Ty-Wanna Cotten
- Franklin High School Band Parents: Maritza Mosley-Aviles & Gina Walker
- Franklin High School Orchestra Parents: Debra Zavatsky
- Franklin High School Vocal Music Parents Organization: Carol Stewart & Nikkii Tatum
- Project Graduation: Nicolas DiMeglio
Also, Cynthia Umukoro was presented the Edustaff Substitute of the Year award.
