School Board Holds Student Recognition Special Meeting

Added by Bill Bowman on June 7, 2023.
Saved under School Board, Schools

Students from across the district were honored for their achievements during the past school year in a special June 5 Board of Education meeting at Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street Campus.

Students received awards for a variety of activities, from athletics to academic competitions to artistic endeavors.

“This has become an annual program for us,” schools Superintendent John Ravally said. “It’s our way of recognizing the wonderful work that is happening in our schools and to congratulate our students for their efforts throughout the year.”

The evening was emceed by Mary Clark, the District’s policy director.

Students were introduced by their building’s principal, who then described why the student was being honored.

Each student received a commendation certificate.

The following photos illustrate the students who were honored and why:

Here are some scenes from the evening:



