School Board Approves Contracts
The Board of Education at its August 22 meeting approved contracts for more than $372,000 in goods and services.
The Board approved:
- A $758.55 contract for Sadiq School for the purchase of three HP Touch Chromebooks. Paid for with non-public funding through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey.
- A $17,225 renewal contract with IXL Learning for the purchase of IXL site license for 1,450 students.
- A $28,300 renewal contract with EdwardWardMedia to facilitate the Drone Tech Navigation Academy for the 2024-25 school year.
- A $114,389 renewal contract to Curriculum Associates for i-Ready textbooks and digital access feature for students in Grades 3-5.
- An $18,000 consultant service contract to Living Literacy Network Consulting Group to provide literacy consultant services for middle school students for the 2024-25 school year.
- A $129,037 contract to In-Line Heating and Air Conditioning to replace five expansion tanks at Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus.
- A $4,510 contract to South Jersey Window Tinting for the installation of tinted safety field and privacy frost to classroom doors at the Sadiq School. Paid with non-public funding through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey.
Total for the contracts was $372,219.55.