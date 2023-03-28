SCDC Black Caucus Looks For Juneteenth Celebration Vendors

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – Vendors are sought for the 2023 Juneteenth celebration, slated to be held in Naaman Williams Park. (File photo.)

Following the success of its inaugural Juneteenth Parade and Celebration, the SCDC Black Caucus is looking for vendors to participate in this year’s Juneteenth Parade and Celebration to be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Naaman Williams Park.

Any interested food, clothing, and activity vendors are encouraged to email atscdcblackcaucus@gmail.com for information on registration.

The Juneteenth holiday is an annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. Though the Emancipation Proclamation freeing enslaved people was signed on January 1, 1863, enslaved African Americans in Galveston Bay, Texas, learned of their freedom from the Union Army on June 19, 1865, after the Emancipation Proclamation was announced. Juneteenth is the longest-standing African American holiday observed in the United States.

The SCDCC Black Caucus envisions bringing together individuals in Somerset County with roots from the African diaspora and those who support the common goals and efforts of Black advocacy.

In doing so, we serve as the central point for identifying and addressing issues integral within our community and central to the advancement of our people.

As an advocate for Black issues and life, we put forward Black candidates for public office or fervently support them. We also communicate the importance and relevance of issues that affect the lives, education, and economic development of the Black community.



