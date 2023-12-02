‘Santa Paws’ Fundraiser Benefits Second Chance For Animals, Animal Shelter
The annual “Santa Paws” pet photo fundraiser for Second Chance for Animals returned to Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus on December 2.
Nearly 60 pets were photographed during the day.
Second Chance for Animals provides financial support for the Franklin Township Animal Shelter’s operations.
For a $25 fee, pet parents can have their furry, scaley or slithery pet photographed in a variety of poses with Santa Claus. The pictures are provided on a USB thumb drive for future use.
There is also a mini craft fair featuring pet-centric products.
The fundraiser returns one more time this season from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 9 at the school, located at 1649 Amwell Road.
The Franklin Reporter & Advocate was on hand to speak with the organizer and others:
Here are some scenes from the day: