‘Santa Paws’ Fundraiser Benefits Second Chance For Animals, Animal Shelter

SMILE! – The annual Santa Paws fundraiser is one of the largest such events for Second Chance for Animals.

The annual “Santa Paws” pet photo fundraiser for Second Chance for Animals returned to Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus on December 2.

Nearly 60 pets were photographed during the day.

Second Chance for Animals provides financial support for the Franklin Township Animal Shelter’s operations.

For a $25 fee, pet parents can have their furry, scaley or slithery pet photographed in a variety of poses with Santa Claus. The pictures are provided on a USB thumb drive for future use.

There is also a mini craft fair featuring pet-centric products.

The fundraiser returns one more time this season from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 9 at the school, located at 1649 Amwell Road.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate was on hand to speak with the organizer and others:

Here are some scenes from the day:

Your Thoughts

