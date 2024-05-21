Sampson Middle School Students Take On Staff In Basketball Game

It was all fun and games – sort of – May 17 when the students of Franklin Middle School’s Sampson G. Smith campus took on the school’s staff in a basketball game.

Students and staff alike had the opportunity to display their skills on the court before an appreciative crowd of onlookers.

The game is something that will become a fixture at the school, said Principal Rebekah Solomon.

“It’s definitely something we’re going to do moving forward, the kids are having a great time,” she said.

Solomon said the students and staff anticipated the game during the week leading up to it.

“We’ve been joking and trash-talking all week about staff vs students, and the kids have really gotten into it,” she said.

“It’s just something fun for the kids,” she said. “Every month, I try to do something for the staff, try to do something fun for the kids, like academic competitions.”

“This is one of our three goals per month, to do something col for kids, cool for staff, and something academically charged,” Solomon said.

Following are a few scenes from the game:







