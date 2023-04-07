RVCC To Increase Tuition Rate For Fall 2023 Semester

Tuition at Raritan Valley Community College will increase $6 per credit, starting in the Fall 2023 semester.

That means tuition for the average full-time student taking 30 credits will increase by $180 for the year, according to a press release from the College..

For the average part-time student taking 12 credits during the academic year, tuition would increase by $72, according to the release.

“After the unrelenting challenges of the past few years, it’s even more critical that RVCC remains a viable educational option for the community. We have worked hard to keep tuition at a relatively low level, while still preserving our core mission of providing an innovative, affordable education for our students,” RVCC President Michael J. McDonough said in the release.

The College’s FY 2024 budget will be voted on at the May 2 Board of Trustees meeting.

Following is a list of tuition rates approved by the Board and effective for the Fall 2023 Semester.

Following are the tuition rates effective in September 2023:







