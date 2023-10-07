Runners, Walkers Brave Weather To Raise Money For Sister2Sister

More than 100 runners and walkers showed up at Colonial Park on a rainy October 7 morning determined to accomplish what they signed up to do: raise money for the Sister2Sister organization and help women suffering from breast cancer.

This was the 18th running of the organization’s Run/Walk 4 Life, which is always held on the first Saturday of October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

There were actually more people taking part; Sister2Sister co-founder Dorothy Reed said more than 300 people signed up, with many of them doing the walk or run virtually, in their own neighborhoods.

“This was the best year we’ve had,” Reed said.

The organization, headquartered at 1201 Hamilton Street, “provides sanctuary, support, education, advocacy and breast cancer related programs for minority and underserved breast cancer survivors,” according to its web site.

The annual event “honors the memory of woman who lost their battle to breast cancer and is a celebration of life for jubilant survivors,” according to the web site. “Funds raised help support outreach and educational workshops to families and communities. You will be supporting many community breast health awareness programs, and our nonprofit’s Breast Cancer Assistance Program (BCAP), which provides emergency breast cancer related services for qualified women during chemo treatments.”

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate reported live from the event:

Here are some scenes from the day:







Your Thoughts

comments