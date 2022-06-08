Rose Day Festival Is Set For Colonial Park

Celebrate the summer season and revel in the beauty of roses at the Rose Day Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11 at Colonial Park’s Rudolf W. van der Goot Rose Garden, 156 Mettlers Road, Parking Lot A.

The festival, hosted by the Somerset County Park Commission and Park Foundation, is free.

More than 325 varieties of roses are in bloom. Visitors can stroll through the garden to enjoy live entertainment, meet local artisans, indulge in food, and shop for rose plants. Entertainers will be performing at the following times:

10 to 10:45 a.m. – Youth Chinese Orchestra, Association of New Jersey Chinese Schools

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Borderline, Bluegrass trio

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Jessie S. Hoops Interactive, Hoop Dance and Circus Arts

1 to 2:30 p.m. – Megg Farrell performs musical genres of Americana, Blues and Western Swing

3:30 to 5 p.m. – Di Tierra Caliente, Latin Fusion band

For more information, call 908-722-1200, ext. 5721. Individuals who are hearing or speech impaired should contact the Relay Service at 711 or visit www.somersetcountyparks.org.



