Rolando Camarillo Cholula, 32; Hero To His Family

Rolando Camarillo Cholula, beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend, passed away on August 2 in Franklin Township.

He was born on September 18, 1980, in San Vicente Pinas Oaxaca, Mexico. Rolando’s life was tragically cut short, but his memory will forever be cherished by those who knew and loved him.



Rolando was a true hero who proved his unwavering commitment to his family until his very last breath. He displayed remarkable courage and selflessness when he bravely saved his children from the river after they fell in. They were his pride and joy, and he would stop at nothing to protect them.



As a dedicated father, Rolando worked tirelessly to ensure that his family had everything they needed. With determination and perseverance, he learned the construction trade and eventually established his own successful business. Through hard work and dedication, he achieved the dream of owning a home for his family—a milestone that was just realized last year. His children knew that their father’s love knew no bounds, as he constantly strived to provide them with a fulfilling and educational lifestyle.



Rolando’s memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife Nayeli Lopez Martinez and their children: Kelvin Camarillo, Vanessa Camarillo, Anna Elidia Camarillo, Sahara Daniela Camarillo, Isaac Camarillo, and America Isabella Camarillo. He was a pillar of strength in their lives—a source of love, guidance, and unwavering support.



He leaves behind his mother Esperanza Cholula Lopez and father Leovigildo Camarillo Mozo. Rolando also had a deep bond with his siblings: Rosalba Camarillo Cholula, Griselda Camarillo Cholula, Mayra Camarillo Cholula, Norelia Camarillo Cholula, Juana Camarillo, Nelida Camarillo, Jorge Camarillo Cholula, Rosalino Camarillo Cholula, Nereyda Camarillo, and Nelson Camarillo. The loss of Rolando will be felt profoundly within his large and close-knit family.



Rolando’s memory will also be carried in the hearts of his sisters-in-law: Rosa Rojas Aguilar, Lucia Perez Palaelz, Leonide Perez, Daisy Lopez Martinez, Elena Ramos, and Veronica Camarillo; and his brother-in-laws: Uriel Carrasco, Nacho Hernandez, Francisco Lopez Martinez, Saul Lopez Martinez, Misael Lopez Martinez, Abel Lopez Martinez, Marino Lopez Martinez, Olizabalo Lopez Martinez, and Robert DeLacruz.



He will be remembered dearly by his nieces: Mabel Carrasco Camarillo, Jennifer Camarillo, Briana Camarillo, Abril Camarillo, Isaura G. Lopez-Perez, Sarahi Lopez Perez, Noa Lopez Perez, Diana Lopez, Itzel Lopez-Rojas, Leslye Lopez Perez , Michelle Lopez Perez , Melissa S. Lopez, Zuri Camarillo and Angie Lopez; as well as his nephews: Angel Carrasco Camarillo , Uriel Carrasco Camarillo , Yandel Camarillo , Gael Camarillo, Steven Lopez , Logan Camarillo, Jose Camarillo, Oswaldo Camarillo, Alexander Lopez-Perez, Melvin Lopez, Alvin lopez, Brian Lopez, Betito, Juan Manuel Camarillo, Saul Lopez Jr., Jazhiel Camarillo and Julian Lopez



During this difficult time of grieving their loss, the family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all their cousins and friends for their tremendous support. Your presence and kind words have been a source of comfort during these trying moments. May God bless each and every one of you for your love and care.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. August 15 at Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick.

