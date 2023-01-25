Resolutions Of Support Awarded To Six More Cannabis Companies

Another six state Cannabis Regulatory Commission applications for potential businesses in the township received resolutions of support at the January 24 Township Council meeting.

Four of the applications will be for retail establishments while two will be for either cultivator, manufacturer, wholesaler or distributor licenses.

The Council’s resolutions attest that the applicants meet the criteria for cannabis-related businesses set by the Council.

The retail applications are for Bloc Dispensary, at 1075 Easton Avenue; Got Your Six of New Jersey at 4437 Route 27; Citi Roots, at 4585 Route 27, and Timber 5, 695 Hamilton Street.

The cultivator, manufacturer, wholesaler or distributor applications are for Galaxy Cultivation and Notum New Jersey, both at 220 Churchill Avenue.

The resolutions of support are required by the CRC before it can make a determination on the applications.



