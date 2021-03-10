Residents Encouraged To Report Potholes, Street Issues

Spring is in the air, and young public works’ employees’ minds turn to filling potholes.

The annual pothole repair program is underway, and township officials are asking for help from residents in finding them.

A special page has been created on the township web site – located by clicking here – on which potholes and other street issues can be reported.

The Public Works Department sends a crew out each weekday to tackle the potholes, Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said at the March 9 virtual Township Council meeting.

“If you drive a regular route every day and there’s a pothole on the street on your way to work, report it,” Vornlocker said. “The response time is usually a couple of days. They’re out every day, Monday to Friday.”

Vornlocker said he was told by public works manager Carl Hauck that “In the last few weeks, about 1,500 potholes have been found. When they get on a street, they look for more.”

In addition to potholes, residents can report issues with traffic lights, dead deer and street lights, among other things.



