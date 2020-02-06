Reserve Wedding Ceremonies/Photos in County Parks

The Horticulture Department of the Somerset County Park Commission is accepting reservations for wedding ceremonies and photos at the following locations: Colonial Park Gardens, namely the Arboretum (for ceremonies and photos) and the Rudolf W. van der Goot Rose Garden (for photography only). The Leonard J. Buck Garden is accepting reservations for wedding photography only. The fee for each garden is $150.00 per hour.

Colonial Park Gardens is located in Colonial Park.

The one-acre Rudolf W. van der Goot Rose Garden is a display garden, comprising one acre of plantings with more than 3,000 roses in more than 325 varieties. The garden is at its peak bloom in late May and June.

Since the Perennial Garden is under renovation, we cannot accommodate wedding ceremonies and photography.

The 144-acre Arboretum provides displays of flowering trees, evergreens, shade trees, dwarf conifers, and flowering shrubs. This includes the three-acre Shrub Collection which showcases plants that grow well in central NJ and are designed to give year-round interest by using flowering shrubs; trees; perennials; and ornamental grasses; and the areas surrounding the Rudolf W. van der Goot Rose Garden and the Perennial Garden.

The Leonard J. Buck Garden, located at 11 Layton Road in Far Hills, is a unique naturalistic garden of great beauty. Well-known for its numerous wildflowers, shrubs, and beautiful shade trees, this woodland rock garden is the perfect setting for spectacular wedding photos. This 13-acre rock garden is set within a 29-acre natural woodland area and features a rustic gazebo and bridges, sparkling pond, flowing stream, and winding paths leading to your memorable wedding photo site.

Reservations, at least two weeks prior to the wedding date, may be made by calling 908 722-1200 ext. 5721 for the Colonial Park Gardens and ext. 5621 for the Leonard J. Buck Garden. Individuals with hearing/speech impairment may use the NJ Relay Service at 711. The reservation line for Colonial Park Gardens is available from Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 3:00pm and the Leonard J. Buck Garden from 9:00am to 4:00pm (except for holidays).

Information on Somerset County Park Commission activities may be found on the Internet at www.somersetcountyparks.org.