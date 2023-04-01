Republican Council Candidate’s Petition Rejected Over Residency Issues

A Republican candidate for Township Council has been disqualified by the Township Clerk on residency issues.

James Holzheimer, a retired Franklin Township Police Officer, had hoped to run for one of the three At-Large Council seats up for grabs in November.

But his petition for the June 6 primary election was disqualified by Township Clerk Ann Marie McCarthy, she said on March 31.

“I have rejected the petition of James Holzheimer as he did not meet the residency requirements,” McCarthy said in an email.

In a follow-up email, McCarthy said a candidate “must be a registered voter and a resident of the township one year prior to Election Day.”

Holzheimer moved into a township apartment on October 1, 2022, and did not register to vote in the township until December 13, 2022, McCarthy wrote.

“He voted in Seaside Park at the last General Election of November 8, 2022,” McCarthy wrote.

Public records show that Holzheimer and his wife sold their Franklin Township home in March of 2022. They have a home in Seaside Park, which they purchased in 2020.

Holzheimer retired from the FTPD in October of 2020.

The other Republican candidates are Brian Levine for Mayor, and Alhaji Noah Fofanah and Frank W. Kunz Sr. for Council.

Democratic candidates in the primary election are incumbents Mayor Phil Kramer and Council members Kimberly Francois and Ram Anbarasan and newcomer Alex Kharazi.

Holzheimer did not respond to a request for comment. We will add his comments if he does.



