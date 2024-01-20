Reported Cries For Help Spur Hours-Long Police Search Along D&R Canal

A man’s reported cries for help – thought to emanate from a spot along the Delaware & Raritan Canal near Colonial Park – spurred an hours-long but fruitless search by police on January 19.

The 9-1-1 call was placed to the Franklin Township Police Department at about 4:49 p.m., and police were still searching for the man well after 10 p.m., according to a press release from the FTPD.

The call targeted the cries for help beyond Colonial Park’s Rose Garden, according to the release.

FTPD spokesman Lt. Vincent T. Wilson said at about 10:15 p.m. that the search was ongoing at the time, but was set to conclude “soon.”

Wilson said he did not have any information on whether the search would resume on January 20, nor even on whether there actually was someone who needed help.

“We don’t know,” he said.

Franklin was joined by personnel from as-yet unnamed “neighboring jurisdictions” to conduct the search, according to the press release.

“The Franklin Township Police Department would like to remind residents traveling along the canal and towpath, please look for postings that provide guidance regarding prohibited areas and activities,” teh press release said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the FTPD at (732) 873-5533.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.





Your Thoughts

comments