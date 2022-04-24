Record-Breaking Tour De Franklin Returns To In-Person

More than 600 riders took part in the 33rd annual Tour de Franklin charity bike tour on April 24, the first time the ride has been held in-person in two years.

The tour is one of the largest fundraisers for the Franklin Food Bank.

Lisa Frey, a Food Bank Board of Trustee member who organized this year’s ride, said the total donations are expected to come at about $130,000, which would be a record for the Food Bank.

Cyclists could choose from a variety of distances, from five miles to 62.5 miles. There was also an opportunity to walk or ride a five-mile route along the D&R Canal.

Derrick Smith, the Food Bank’s executive director, called the event “a great day for the Food Bank.”

“We’ve been able to bring in an incredible number, more than we’ve ever brought in before … all for an incredible cause.”

The tour, he said, “is for people to come out, come together in fellowship, celebrate the work that we’re all doing to make sure that everybody in Franklin Township has an opportunity to eat healthy and nutritious food. That’s what this is all about.”

Following are some scenes from the 40-mile ride launch:





