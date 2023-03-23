Quantcast

RCDCU Sets Date For Third Annual ‘Fun & Games Show’ Fundraiser

Added by Bill Bowman on March 23, 2023.
Saved under Community Building

Renaissance Cyclists Defeating Cancer United is set to hold its third annual “Fun & Games Show” fundraiser on April 22 at the Franklin Township Senior/Community Center, 505 DeMott Lane.

The event will run from 2-6 p.m.

Participants will have the chance to bid on “Price Is Right” Showcases, a basket raffle and a 50/50 raffle

Lunch is included in the ticket price, which is $30 per person. For tickets, call (732) 846-1380.

The event is limited to those aged 18 and over.

Proceeds will benefit prostate cancer screening and education programs.

