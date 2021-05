Registration is open for the 2021 Renaissance Cyclists Defeating Cancer United bike tour to raise money for prostate cancer screening.

The ride will take place virtually, due to COVID-19 restrictions, on September 18 and 19.

Registration prices for the event range from $10 for the 3-mile ride walk, to $25 for the 10-mile ride to $35 for the 30- and 60-mile rides.

To register, click here.