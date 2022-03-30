RCDCU Fundraising Bicycle Tour Returns To In-Person

After a 2-year pandemic hiatus, the RCDCU ride against prostate cancer is back in person this year. (File photo.)

The 16th annual Renaissance Cyclists Defeating Cancer United fundraising ride is once again in-person, after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ride has raised thousands of dollars for prostate cancer awareness and research.

This year’s event is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. September 17, rain or shine. Riders start and finish at the Franklin Township Community/Senior Center, 505 DeMott Lane.

Cyclists can choose from 10-, 30- and 50-mile rides or a 3-mile walk/ride.

The money raised will be donated to the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, RWJ Barnabas Health at Somerset to help defray the cost for prostate screening, and the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.

Registration is open now. Fees are $45 for the 30- and 50-mile rides, $35 for the 10-mile ride and $15 for the 3-mile walk/ride.

The ride will also be offered virtually on September 18.

Lunch, music and and awards ceremony will begin at noon.

To register or for more information, click here.

For more information on the RCDCU organization, click here.



