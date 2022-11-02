Railroad Crossing Replacement To Close Part Of Main Street In Bound Brook

Main Street in Bound Brook between Railroad Avenue and the bridge over the Raritan River will be closed during construction from 7 a.m. November 3 to 7 p.m. November 4, the state Department of Transportation said.

The closing is necessary because the railroad crossing at that location is being replaced, DOT said.

Access to Railroad Avenue will be maintained for local traffic via the Main Street traffic circle, DOT said.

The following detours will be in place:

Main Street northbound detour:

Traffic on CR527 northbound/Main Street in South Bound Brook will be directed to turn left onto Canal Road

Turn left onto the ramp to I-287 north

Take Exit 13A for Route 28 east/Bound Brook

Follow Route 28 east

Turn right onto CR 527/Mountain Avenue

Main Street southbound detour:

Traffic on CR527/Main Street and Lincoln Boulevard in Bound Brook will be directed to turn onto CR 527 north/Mountain Avenue

Turn left onto Route 28 west

Take the ramp to I-287 south

Take Exit 12 for Canal Road

Turn right onto Canal Road east

Turn right onto CR 527 south/Main Street in South Bound Brook

The existing crossing will be replaced with new concrete crossings and asphalt approaches, DOT said.

For updates on the work, check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org.





