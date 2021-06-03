Quailbrook Senior Center June Schedule

June Virtual Programs and Classes for All Senior Center Clients



June 7, 1 p.m. – The Coffee House Project with John Fitzpatrick. Join John and be transported to another time while listening to a live Zoom broadcast of some of the greatest hits from the 18th to the 21st century, which has been taken from an eclectic, interesting, sometimes humorous, and always life- affirming playlist. John will provide commentary on his recordings. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.

June 8, 11 a.m. – “Ancient Olympics” by Michael Norris. Explore how the Olympics developed from a religious event in southern Greece to occurring each fourth summer for 1,100 years. Michael Norris, who has a true passion for Art History, spent 20 years at the Cloisters Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art and can discuss anything related to Greece. ** This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

June 9, 10 a.m. – “The Who-What-Where-Why of Storytelling – Part 2” by Michael Rox, Raritan Valley Community College Student and Aspiring Writer. Join Michael for Part 2 when he will guide participants through the movie, and book segments to further demonstrate story-analysis techniques, which is a fundamental tool for writers. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.

June 9, 10:30 a.m. – Public Hearing. The Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services and its Advisory Council will hold a modified public hearing about programs and services for adults age 60- years and above and their caregivers on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, via ZOOM. The purpose of the hearing is to offer county residents the opportunity to comment on the needs of those who are 60+, caregivers and persons living with a disability.

The 2021 Area Plan Contract Update provides services funded under Title III of the Older Americans Act, Supplemental Aging Supportive Services (formally known as the Social Services Block Grant), State Safe Housing and Transportation, Adult Protective Services, Casino Revenues, State, County and local funds. The plan identifies trends and conditions affecting the aging population in Somerset County. Goals and implementing strategies are suggested to meet objectives. The services and programs to be provided under the Older Americans Act are described, along with the spending plan.

For this years’ public hearing, we will be discussing aging services during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. We have invited our current aging services providers to share services that are currently operational and to discuss what their new “normal” will look like. Residents are invited to talk about community needs and recommended potential solutions.

Written comments will be accepted until June 9, 2021, as part of the public record of this hearing and should be addressed to Joanne C. Fetzko, Executive Director, the Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services, P.O. Box 3000, Somerville, NJ 08876.

For more information, or to register for the Zoom forum, contact Caitlin Witucki, Office on Aging and Disability Services at 908-704-6339.

June 9, 2 p.m. – Word Games with Donna. Dust off the cobwebs and get the brain revved up. Join Donna to play fun games like Pictionary, Boggle, Name 5 and more. Interact with old friends, make new ones, and laugh! This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.

June 10, 11 a.m. – “Backyard Birds” by the Somerset County Park Commission. Spend time learning the basics of backyard bird watching from a Naturalist. This lecture will help participants learn about some of New Jersey’s common species of backyard birds, such as basic identification skills, what to feed the birds, and when and where to place bird feeders. This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.

June 11, 11 a.m. – “What to Expect with Total Joint Replacement” by David Switay, Jag-One Physical Therapy. Learn what to expect before and after surgery during this informative discussion. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.

June 11, 2:45 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join Kristen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that brain games may help sharpen certain thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as the speed of cognitive processing, planning skills, reaction time, decision making and short-term memory. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.

June 14, 11 a.m. – “A Functional Approach to Nutrition” by Amanda Fano, M.S., R.D.N. Learn about the health benefits of macro – and micronutrients, and which foods will provide these nutrients. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.

June 14, 12 p.m. – Patriotic Favorites with Gary Morton. Celebrate the American flag’s 244th birthday with singer Gary Morton who will be performing patriotic songs. Sing along, and wear red, white, and blue! This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.

June 15, 11 a.m. – “George Washington in Morristown” by Joel Farkas, lecturer. Learn about the people, events, and other lesser-known influences that helped America separate from the British. This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission and is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.

June 15, 1 p.m. – Learn to Draw Birds with Nadeen. Bring a pencil and paper to learn how to draw a bird by using practical drawing techniques. This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.

June 15, 3 p.m. – Guided Meditation with Cate. Take a break and soothe yourself with calming music and meditation, which will help reduce stress, control anxiety, increase attention span, and decrease age-related memory loss. Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.

June 16, 11 a.m. – “Acupuncture & Oriental Medicine – Part 2” by Justin Jaucian, M.S.T.O.M., NJ board certified licensed acupuncturist, EpiCenter Wellness. Delve deeper into this ancient method of health and wellness that has origins traced back to Taoism. Currently, many treatments used in Oriental Medicine are used in conjunction with traditional practices of medicine. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.

June 16, 11 a.m. – Sing-Along with Caitlyn Campbell Foothill Acres. Sing along with Caitlin Campbell who will be performing a variety of songs. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.

June 16, 2 p.m. – Word Games with Donna. Dust off the cobwebs and get the brain revved up. Join Donna to play fun games like Pictionary, Boggle, Name 5 and more. Interact with old friends, make new ones, and laugh! This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.

June 17, 11 a.m. – “I Didn’t Know That I Could Find That at the Library” by Jennifer Konopacki, Somerset County Library, Warren Township branch. Join Jennifer to learn about the hidden resources, programs, and services that can be found at the library. This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.

June 18, 11 a.m. – African American Artists by the Newark Museum of Art. Explore how African American artists contributed and influenced artistic, political, and social aspects of society over the centuries during this conversational tour. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.

June 18, 12 p.m. – “Brain Health” by Amanda Fano, M.S., R.D.N. Learn how what you eat directly affects the structure and function of your brain. This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.

June 18, 2:45 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join Kristen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that playing games may help sharpen certain thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as processing speed, planning skills, reaction time, decision making and short-term memory. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.

June 21, 12 p.m. – Healthy Cooking Demonstration with Jennifer Furman and Jessica Cuccurollo, Bridgeway Senior Care. Learn how to whip up a simple and healthy meal. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.

June 21, 1 p.m. – The Coffee House Project with John Fitzpatrick. Join John and be transported to another time while listening to a live Zoom broadcast of some of the greatest hits from the 18th to the 21st century, which has been taken from an eclectic, interesting, sometimes humorous, and always life- affirming playlist. John will provide commentary about his recordings. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.

June 22, 11 a.m. – Strawberry Salsa Demonstration with Kristen. Are you ready to try something new and tasty? Learn how to make fresh strawberry salsa with only a few ingredients. Ingredient list: 3 cups Fresh Strawberries, ½ Red Onion, ¼ cup Fresh Cilantro, 2 Limes, Salt, Tortilla Chips and 1 Jalapeno Pepper (optional). This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.

June 22, 3 p.m. – Virtual Bingo. Researchers have found that playing Bingo provides multiple benefits, such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, and helping to improve short-term memory skills. Participants can use the gameboard on their screen. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.

June 23, 10 a.m. – The Who-What-Where-Why of Storytelling – Part 3 by Michael Rox, Raritan Valley Community College Student and writer. Sit back and watch a movie from the comfort of your home. In the final session of this three-part series, participants will analyze and critique the movie. The movie title will be revealed at the session. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.

June 23, 11 a.m. – “The Windsor Hotel: Before the Flames” by Harry Bellangy, president and historian, Greater Cape May Historical Society. Learn about the Grand Windsor Hotel, and the fire that changed Cape May forever. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.

June 23, 2 p.m. – Word Games with Donna. Dust off the cobwebs and get the brain revved up. Join Donna to play fun games like Pictionary, Boggle, Name 5 and more. Interact with old friends, make new ones, and laugh! This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.

June 24, 11 a.m. – “Rehabilitation and Surgery: A Collaborative Approach to Joint Health” by Marcella O’Herlihy, B.S.N., R.N., total joint coordinator, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset Joint Replacement Surgery Center and Robert Camarda, P.T., D.P.T., Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Physical Therapy Department. Listen and learn when Healthier Somerset discusses the importance of joint health, explains the difference between physical therapy and occupational therapy, who would benefit from joint replacement surgery, and what to expect from pre-and post-rehabilitation. This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.

June 24, 1:30 p.m. – The Inability to Bond: The Mina Edison Story by Alexandra Rimer, researcher, the Edison Papers Project, Rutgers University. Find out facts about Mrs. Thomas Edison that might be surprising. Alexandra Rimer will bring to life the trials and tribulations of Mrs. Edison’s life from an unusual perspective. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.

June 25, 11 a.m. – June Jeopardy With Donna. Test your knowledge about the month of June in this game that is based on “Jeopardy.” Join us for this especially fun version of the popular television game show.This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.

June 25, 2:45 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join Kristen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that playing games may help sharpen certain thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as processing speed, planning skills, reaction time, decision making and short-term memory. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.

June 28, 11 a.m. – “Emotional Regulation Techniques: Tools for Managing Your Emotions” by Dr. Prabha Srinivas. Learn how to increase your awareness and control of your emotions using tools that have been developed by experts of cognitive-behavioral therapy and Buddhism. Through these techniques, participants will learn how to refrain, reframe and relax. Participants can practice using these tools during the presentation. ** This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

June 28, 12 p.m. – “Somerset County Volunteer Services” by Bill Crosby. Did you know that Somerset County has several volunteers on-hand to help residents clean up fall leaves, and to assist with tax filing, money management, and health insurance? There are also volunteering opportunities available to seniors citizens. Join Bill Crosby from the Somerset County Office of Volunteer Services to learn about the services offered. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.

June 28, 2:30 p.m. – Pun & Games with Donna & Denise. Join the fun with puns. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough & Montgomery Senior Center.\

June 29, 11 a.m. – “The Statue of Liberty” by Kevin Woyce, author and photographer. Learn how the Statue of Liberty was built, what she symbolizes and who helped with her creation including sculptor Frederic Bartholdi, engineer Gustave Eiffel, architect Richard Morris Hunt, and newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer. In this slideshow presentation, participants will enjoy photographs of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, Liberty State Park and New York City, plus vintage images of historic people, places, and events. After the program hear a brief history of Ellis Island and Liberty State Park. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.

June 30, 11 a.m. – Harp Performance with Patricia Turse. Join others to listen to the dulcet tones of the harp, a complicated and beautiful instrument, played by Patricia Turse a musician and music therapist for over 25 years. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.

June 30, 11 a.m. – “The Kitchen Historian” by Dana Bala, historical interpreter. Whet your appetite for history with Ms. Bala who will discuss how cookbooks, recipes, Grandma’s recipe box, and the treasured community cookbook affected family life, the community, and American culture beginning in the 1870s to 1960s. Often cookbooks have been overlooked as resources for historical research. Cookbooks provide information about a myriad of issues such as the role of women, politics, cultural issues, the ingredients available, kitchen tools and utensils, fuel sources as well as literacy, and economic issues. This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission and hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.

June 30, 2 p.m. – Word Games with Donna. Dust off the cobwebs and get the brain revved up. Join Donna to play fun games like Pictionary, Boggle, Name 5 and more. Interact with old friends, make new ones, and laugh! This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.

Virtual Exercise Classes Open to All Senior Center Clients

NOTE: An Activity Release Form and the use of a camera (audio and video) are required.

Mondays, 10 a.m. – Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain the benefits of practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair. This class is an excellent opportunity to increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility and balance while being immersed in a relaxing class. Expect lots of gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. This class is perfect for relieving stress and helping to gain an overall sense of well-being. The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-369-8700 or email AgingHillsborough@co.somerset.nj.us .This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.

Mondays, 12 p.m. – Silver Strength with Rose. Join this 45-minute exercise class, where participants will practice 20 minutes of cardio (or movement), followed by 20 minutes of toning (with or without weights), then a five-minute relaxing stretch. This class is great for all skill levels. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 609-466-0846 or email crowley@co.somerset.nj.us.

Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays, 1 p.m. –The Regime Exercise Class with Allyson. Get a head-to-toe workout when using intervals of weights, stretching and aerobic movements, which will lubricate joints for flexibility, strengthen and stabilize muscles, increase blood circulation and can help with weight loss. These exercises can also help lower the risk of falls and increase one’s ability to accomplish daily activities. Exercises can be practiced while either standing or sitting and with or without hand weights. Monday – Upper Body Routine, Wednesday – Mid Section Routine, Friday – Lower Body Routine. ** There will be no class on Monday, June 7. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing and sneakers. To register please call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Mondays, 2 p.m. – Take Control with Exercise. This is an ongoing exercise program for all skill levels and can be practiced while either standing or sitting. Strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-204-3435 or email Grieco@co.somerset.nj.us . This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.

June 7, 14, 21 & 28, 1 p.m. – Chair Exercises with Nadeen. Join Nadeen for fun chair exercises that will help increase blood circulation, flexibility and strengthen one’s muscles. Participants can sit in a chair or stand to practice these exercises. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-753-9440 or email HrevnackDickey@co.somerset.nj.us . This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9 a.m. – Take Control with Exercise. This is an ongoing exercise program for all skill levels and can be practiced while either standing or sitting. Strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-204-3435 or email Grieco@co.somerset.nj.us . This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.

Tuesdays, 12 p.m. – Yoga/Meditation & Breathing Techniques with Dr. Prabha Srinivas. Council for Yoga Accreditation International at the S-Vyasa University of Yogic Sciences, Bangalore India. Through the practice of yoga and meditation participants can take control of their emotional and physical well-being and reduce stress in their life Participants should wear comfortable clothing that will allow for movement. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.

June 1 & 7, 11 a.m. – TLC (Tender Loving Care) Chair Exercise with Allyson. Unite the mind and body and restore the spirit with Allyson. In this class, participants will practice slow, deliberate and graceful stretching movements with integrated deep breathing while seated in a chair. Wear comfortable clothing. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Quail Brook Senior Center.

Wednesdays, 12 p.m. – Fit & Flex with Rose. Learn stretching, strength training, laughter yoga, breathing exercises and more in this FREE weekly exercise program. This class changes frequently and is suitable for all skill levels. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 908-369-8700 or email AgingHillsborough@co.somerset.nj.us . This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.

June 10, 17 & 24, 10:45 a.m. – Yoga for All! Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain the benefits of practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair. This class offers an excellent opportunity to increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility and balance while being immersed in a relaxing class, relieving stress and gaining an overall sense of well-being. Expect gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.

June 3 & 24, 1 p.m. – Line Dancing with Linda. Join this class to strengthen the heart and muscles. This is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise and will help participants stay healthy both mentally and physically, is suitable for people with limited mobility and can increase coordination and balance. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register please call 908-753-9440 or email LCheng@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.

Fridays, 11:30 a.m. – Zumba Gold (Chair) with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music that will inspire a hearty workout. This class is manageable for people age 60 and above, beginners, or others who need modification to their exercise routine. Participants will build cardiovascular health by challenging the heart and working hip, leg, and arm muscles as they practice fun and rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair.*A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.

Mondays & Fridays, 8:30 a.m. (May 3 – October 25) – Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance. Improve strength, mobility, balance, and daily function to prevent falls by practicing these Tai Chi-based movements in this fall-prevention exercise program that is designed for older adults and people with balance difficulties. Learn movements over 24 weeks in a supportive environment. This class has been designed as a result of research and proven results. **This program can accommodate individuals who need some assistance with walking. No prior experience with Tai Chi is needed. A maximum of 10 participants is allowed in the class. This class is currently in session. For more information, call Albert Offredo at 908-203-6101. **

June 4, 11, 18 & 25, 10 a.m. – Fresh Air Line Dance with the Quail Brook Senior Center seniors. Spring out of your chair, embrace the season, follow the instructions, and move ‘n groove to the music. **This weekly session will be conducted outdoors, weather permitting. Social distancing and face masks are required. To reserve your spot, please call the Quail Brook Senior Center at 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us.

(OUTDOOR EVENT) June 21, 11 a.m. – Happy Summer: Sizzling & Savory with Chef Kim. Celebrate summer by cooking classic summer meals outdoors, and enjoy a tasting demonstration. Learn how to prepare tasty sliders with a twist. **The class is outdoors when the weather is permitting. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented. Call 732-563-4213 for more information.



