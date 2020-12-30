Quail Brook Senior Center Virtual January Schedule Released

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all county-operated senior centers, managed by the Somerset County Office on Aging and Disability Services, are temporarily closed until Jan. 31, 2021. The county’s management team is complying with state-mandated public healthcare guidelines while they continue to assess the centers’ reopening dates.

Senior Center programs that were offered on-site have been modified and are now available via Zoom, which is a secure, video-based, user-friendly, online platform that can be accessed through a smartphone, tablet or computer and allows residents to see and hear others.

All virtual classes are CANCELED on Friday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day) and Monday, Jan. 18 (Martin Luther King Day)

Zoom Guidelines

Unless otherwise specified, residents who are age 60 and above can join any of the Zoom programs listed in this schedule even if they are not a client at the center hosting the Zoom program.

Exercise classes require clients to submit an activity release form.

Zoom Activity Release Forms Are Required Participants must obtain and complete an Activity Release Form from the senior center they regularly attend. After submitting the form to that center, participants will receive an email with information about all Zoom classes and programs listed in this schedule. All programs are FREE for registered members!

Zoom Tutorial and Registration Learn how to use Zoom or sign-up for a virtual tour, at https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us. To register for a program or class, call 908-203-6101 or email Donlin@co.somerset.nj.us

Virtual Zoom Programs Available to All Senior Center Clients

Jan. 4-8

Jan. 4, 11 a.m. – Brain Fitness Program with Lisa Bayer. Ring in the New Year with a commitment to improving your overall health and wellbeing by practicing brain fitness! This program provides meaningful exercises to help stimulate the brain with brainteasers, word challenges and thought- inspiring puzzles. Through these simple activities, participants will stimulate certain physical and functional changes in the brain. **Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Jan. 4, 12 p.m. – “Life Planning Documents” with Scott Dranoff, Esq., and Carol Spicer of Legal Services of Northwest Jersey, Inc. Join this program to learn about wills, powers of attorney and living wills. This program will help provide participants with the tools they need to correctly complete legal documents, so their last wishes are honored and respected.**Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Jan. 4, 2 p.m. – New Year and a New You Through Nutrition by Amanda Fano, M.S., RDN, Far Hills Pharmacy. Hear what a registered dietician has to say about individual health and wellness goals for the new year. She will also discuss disease prevention and management as it relates to nutrition. Topics will include managing diabetes, thyroid, cardiovascular health, and gastrointestinal complications. **Hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

Jan. 5, 11 a.m. – Sharks 101 by Rebecca Vermeesch, naturalist, Somerset County Park Commission. After this program, participants will walk away with a better understanding of sharks and the important role they play in our ecosystem. This presentation will provide the facts and myths about sharks. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Jan. 5, 1 p.m. – Sing-Along with Sal DiBianca, entertainer. Bring your lunch and enjoy popular guitar music from the 50s and 60s. Sing-along or just relax and enjoy the music. **Hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Jan. 6, 11 a.m. – “New Year’s Traditions Around the World” by Nanette Peterson, Somerset County Library System. How do other nations ring in the new year? Join Nanette to learn about diverse and fun ways other countries around the globe celebrate the New Year. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Jan. 6, 12:30 p.m. – “Shipwrecked!” By Meg Wastie, historian. Learn stories about shipwrecks that occurred throughout history.**This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission , and is Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Jan. 6, 2 p.m. – Word Games with Donna. Dust off the cobwebs and get the brain revved up. Join Donna to play fun games like Pictionary, Boggle, Name 5 and more. Interact with old friends, make new ones, and laugh! **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Jan. 7, 11 a.m. – “Going Green” by Gerald Hasspach, Southeast Michigan Group of the Sierra Club & citizen member of Warren Environmental Advisory Committee. Join Gerald for a discussion about solar, wind, and geothermal energy. He will also explain how fossil fuels, fracking and nuclear energy and affects the climate. Learn practical tips for reducing energy and water usage. **Hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Jan.7, 12:30 p.m. – “Welcome to the Past” by Gordon Thomas Ward. Immerse yourself in this entertaining and informative afternoon of tales, songs, poetry, and ghost stories that are part of the history of Morris and Somerset Counties. Learn about the Lenape, the New Jersey Encampment at Jockey Hollow during the Revolutionary War, the farming industry, and the “landed gentry.” This is a timeless, multimedia presentation, based on Gordon’s book “A Bit of Earth.” **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission, and is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

Jan. 7, 1:30 p.m. – “I Shall Not Be Moved” by Lawrence E. Walker, award-winning filmmaker, and author. In recognition of Black History Month, Mr. Walker will take participants on a virtual tour of iconic churches and burial grounds located throughout New Jersey during the 1600s where African Americans lived, and celebrated their religious beliefs.**This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission, and is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Jan. 7, 3 p.m. – Guided Meditation with Cate. Take a break and soothe yourself with calming music and meditation, which will help reduce stress, control anxiety, increase attention span, and decrease age-related memory loss. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Jan. 8, 11 a.m. – “A New Year with No Clutter” by Jamie Novak, author, and personal organizer. Learn how to de-clutter for the New Year. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Jan. 11-15

Jan. 11, 11 a.m. – “1967: The Summer of Love that Wasn’t” by Evan Weiner. Explore national and state history of pre- and post- events circa 1967 including Women’s Lib, President Lyndon Johnson’s plan and the relevance of “The Great Society” as it relates to Medicare and Medicaid. In this presentation, Ms. Weiner will also discuss the Voting Rights Act of 1965, American involvement in Vietnam, and the Cold War. A Q&A will follow the presentation. **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission, and is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Jan. 11, 12 p.m. – “Fall Prevention” by Steven Cheung, physical therapist. Learn strategies for protecting yourself from falls during Winter that is a potentially hazardous season for seniors. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Jan. 12, 11 a.m. – What to Expect: Total Joint Replacement by David Switay, Clinical Director, JAG Physical Therapy. This virtual program is meant to be an informative talk about why your doctor has recommended a total joint replacement and what will happen afterward in terms of physical therapy and the healing process. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge**

Jan. 13, 10 a.m. – “Acupuncture: The Traditional Chinese Medicine” by Justin Jaucian, MSTOM, New Jersey board-certified licensed acupuncturist. Learn about this ancient way of treatment that is often used in conjunction with traditional medicine. Practiced in China for thousands of years, it was considered a form of superstition in the United States. After President Nixon visited China in 1972, acupuncture became more popular, and in 1995 the Federal Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of acupuncture needles. Two years later acupuncture became accepted as an effective/alternative treatment for a wide range of medical conditions. **Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Jan. 13, 11 a.m. – Harp Performance by Patricia Turse. Patricia Turse has been a musician and music therapist for over 25 years. Listen to the complicated and beautiful dulcet tones of the harp. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Jan. 13, 2 p.m. – Word Games with Donna. Dust off the cobwebs and get the brain revved up. Join Donna to play fun games like Pictionary, Boggle, Name 5 and more. Interact with old friends, make new ones, and laugh! **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Jan. 14, 11 a.m. – “The Flu and You” by Kathy Bassiacos, RN. Get the newest information about how older adults to protect themselves from the flu virus. Participants will learn how to strengthen their immune system by learning about risk factors and prevention. **Hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Jan. 14, 12:30 p.m. – “History of the Jersey Shore” by Kevin Woyce, author, photographer & lecturer. Join Kevin for a colorful tour of New Jersey’s shore that includes a slideshow with original photography of the state’s historical lighthouses, shipwrecks, amusement parks, boardwalks, and hotels plus vintage maps and images of historic people, places and events. **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission, and is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Jan. 14, 1:30 p.m. – “1968: Women’s Liberation Movement,” by Evan Weiner. What do you really know about “Women’s Lib?” Making headline news on September 7, 1968, the Miss America Pageant and a small group of feminists clashed. Let’s not forget about the Vietnam War and racism, outlandish standards for commercialism/capitalism, and the outdated ideas about what it meant to be a woman. **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission, and is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Jan. 14, 3 p.m. – Virtual Bingo. Researchers have found that playing Bingo has multiple benefits, such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination and helping to improve short-term memory skills. Participants can use the gameboard on their screen. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Jan. 15, 11 a.m. – “Princeton: Then & Now” by Eve Mandel, Historical Society of Princeton. What changes have taken place in the historical town of Princeton in the last 300 years ago? Find out in this presentation. Enjoy the Historical Society’s vast photo archive of interesting images from the past and present. **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission, and is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Jan. 19-22

Jan. 19, 11 a.m. – “Lesser Known Heroes of the American Revolution” by Joel Farkas, historian. Enjoy this historical visual lecture that focuses on obscure people, events, and other lesser-known influences that resulted in victory over the British. **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission, and is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Jan. 19, 1 p.m. – “New Jersey State Parks” by Kevin Woyce, author, photographer & lecturer. Enjoy this slideshow with original photographs of New Jersey’s beautiful parks, vintage maps and images of historic people, places and events including historic battlefields from the American Revolution, abandoned forges, and old transportation networks such as the Morris, Delaware & Raritan Canals. **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission, and is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Jan. 20, 11 a.m. – “Preventing Pneumonia” by Kathy Bassiacos, RN. Learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones from pneumonia – a dangerous illness that causes more than one million hospitalizations and more than 50,000 deaths each year. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Jan. 20, 2 p.m. – “Heart Health” with M.D. candidates, class of 2022, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. Take heart-health to heart in the new year. Learn about preventing heart disease and how to achieve heart health. This lecture is the last of a three-part series. Participants will get an overview of the heart including its structure and function, facts about common health conditions, diet tips for heart health and weight loss, and what medications are used to treat some heart conditions. **Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Jan. 21, 11 a.m. – Learning to Draw with Nadeen. Bring a pencil and paper to learn how to draw a penguin using a practical drawing technique. **Hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Jan. 21, 3 p.m. – Guided Meditation with Cate. Take a break and soothe yourself with calming music and meditation, which will help reduce stress, control anxiety, increase attention span, and decrease age-related memory loss. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Jan. 22, 11 a.m. – “Hail to the Chief” by Meg Wastie, historian. Discover fact from fiction as myth-buster Meg Wastie discusses the United States Presidents, including President Joe Biden. This presentation might just be eye-opening. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Jan. 25-29

Jan. 25, 11 a.m. – “Man’s Oldest BFF (Best Friend Forever)” by Dr. Michael Norris, Armchair ArtTours. View esthetically pleasing examples of classical art to learn the history of man’s best friend. In this presentation, Dr. Norris will discuss the history of dogs in Greek mythology, war dogs, pets, and the hunting dogs of Rome. **Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Jan. 25, 12 p.m. – Healthy Cooking Demonstration by Jennifer Furman, Bridgeway Senior Care. Doesn’t it feel nice to have a home-cooked meal when it’s cold outside? Join Jennifer to learn how to whip up a simple and healthy meal. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Jan. 26, 11 a.m. – Cooking for One or Two by Daryl Minch, M.Ed., family & community health sciences educator, associate professor, Rutgers Cooperative Extension. Think it’s too much work to cook for yourself? Join Daryl Minch to learn the easiest and tastiest ways to make a home-cooked meal. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Jan. 27, 11 a.m. – Sing-Along with Caitlyn. Join Caitlyn Campbell of Foothill Acres who will perform a variety of popular songs. Request a favorite tune and sing along for fun. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater**

Jan. 27, 2 p.m. – Word Games with Donna. Dust off the cobwebs and get the brain revved up. Join Donna to play fun games like Pictionary, Boggle, Name 5 and more. Interact with old friends, make new ones, and laugh! **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Jan. 28, 11 a.m. – “Supporting Your Immune System” by Amanda Fano, M.S., RDN, Far Hills Pharmacy. Did you know that eating a healthy diet can help strengthen your immune system and prevent illness? Join Amanda who will discuss how to support your immune system through nutrition. **Hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center**

Jan. 29, 11 a.m. – Craft Time with Tammy and Donna. Make a fleece hat for yourself or a special Valentine through step-by-step instruction provided by Tammy and Donna.**Registration is required. Limited space is available. Craft supplies will be mailed to registered participants. Call 908-369-8700 to register by Jan. 22, 2021. This program ishosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Virtual Exercise Classes for All Senior Center Clients – Activity Release Forms Are Required

NOTE: An Activity Release Form and the use of a camera (audio and video) are required to participate.

Chair Yoga with Manjula – Mondays, 10 a.m. Gain the benefits of practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair. This class is an excellent opportunity to increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility and balance while being immersed in a relaxing class. Expect lots of gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. This class is perfect for relieving stress and helping to gain an overall sense of well-being. The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in class. To register, call 908-369-8700 or email AgingQuaiBrook@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Take Control with Exercise – Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9 a.m. This is an ongoing exercise program for all skill levels and can be practiced while either standing or sitting. Strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-204-3435 or email Grieco@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Jan. 4, 11 & 25, 1 p.m. – Chair Exercises with Nadeen. Join Nadeen for fun chair exercises that will help increase one’s blood circulation, flexibility and strengthen muscles. Participants can sit in a chair or stand to practice exercises. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-753-9440 or email HrevnackDickey@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Yoga for All! Chair Yoga with Manjula – Thursdays, 10:45 a.m. Gain the benefits of practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair. This class is an excellent opportunity to increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility and balance while being immersed in a relaxing class. Expect lots of gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. This class is perfect for relieving stress and helping to gain an overall sense of well-being. The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email AgingQuaiBrook@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Fit & Flex with Rose – Thursdays, 2 p.m. This FREE weekly exercise program changes frequently and is suitable for all skill levels. Classes will help participants learn stretching, strength training, laughter-yoga, breathing exercises and more. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 908-369-8700 or email AgingHillsborough@co.somerset.nj.us. Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Zumba Gold (Chair) with Laurie Fetcher – Fridays, 11:30 a.m. Get your blood pumping to zesty music that will inspire a hearty workout. This class is manageable for people age 60 and above, beginners, or others who need modification to their exercise routine, and who would like to build cardiovascular health by challenging the heart, and working hip, leg, and arm muscles with fun and rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair.**A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email AgingQuailBrook@co.somerset.nj.us. Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

QUAILBROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

732-563-4213

The Regime Exercise Class with Allyson – Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays, 1 p.m. Get a head-to-toe workout when using intervals of weights, stretching and aerobic movements, which will lubricate joints for flexibility, strengthen and stabilize muscles, increase blood circulation and can help with weight loss. These exercises can help lower the risk of falls and increase the ability to better accomplish daily activities. This program can be practiced while either standing or sitting and with or without hand weights. Monday – Upper Body Routine, Wednesday – Mid Section Routine and Friday – Lower Body Routine. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing and sneakers.**

Yoga/Meditation & Breathing Techniques with Dr. Prabha Srinivas, Tuesdays at 12 p.m. Council for Yoga Accreditation International at the S-Vyasa University of Yogic Sciences, Bangalore India. Take control of your emotional and physical well-being and reduce stress in your life through the practice of yoga and meditation. **Participants should wear comfortable clothing that will allow for movement. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class.**

Jan. 6 & 20, 10:45 a.m. – Ageless Grace with Roz Gerken, certified ageless grace educator. Ageless Grace is based on the cutting-edge science of neuroplasticity, which is the ability of the brain and central nervous system to change structurally and functionally. This program is designed to activate all five functions of the brain (i.e. memory, planning, analytical thinking, creativity and kinesthetic thinking). Participants will be thoroughly engaged in the class while seated in a chair. **The program is intended for people of all abilities. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class.**

Jan. 27, 10:45 a.m. – TLC (Tender Loving Care) Chair Exercise with Laurina Kuligowski. Unite the mind and body and restore the spirit with Laurina. In this class, participants will practice slow, deliberate and graceful stretching movements with integrated deep breathing while seated in a chair. **Wear comfortable clothing. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. Co-Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough and the Quail Brook Senior Center.**