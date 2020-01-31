Quail Brook Senior Center Sets February Schedule

625 New Brunswick Rd.

Somerset, NJ 08873

908-231-7312

Open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OOA&DS Satellite Office Opportunity, Adalin Ball, M.S.W., eldercare educator, Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services, is scheduled for the third Wednesday of the month from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Adalin will be at the center on Feb. 19, to assist residents by providing information, assistance and support for those who are interested in programs and services that are available through the Office on Aging and disability. Adalin is available to meet one-on-one as requested.

State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) – State Health Insurance Program (SHIP). A counselor will be available to provide FREE help to New Jersey Medicare beneficiaries who have problems, or questions about their health benefits. SHIP is a statewide program sponsored by the New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services. Call 732-563-4213 to schedule an appointment.

Board & Card Games (Monopoly, Po-Ke-No, Yahtzee, Dominoes & Checkers) –

Available Monday – Friday. If one of your favorite games is not listed, or if you are interested in starting a club featuring your favorite game, please inform the staff.



Indoor Shuffleboard – Available Monday – Friday.



Table Tennis (Ping-Pong) – Available Monday – Friday. Did you know that ping-pong (table tennis) has been an Olympic sport since 1988? Go ahead and take a shot at this fun game, and play either singles or doubles. It’s a great way to improve hand/eye coordination, concentration and agility.



Healthy Bones Exercise Class with Joan Ackerman – Monday, 9:15 a.m. This is a peer-led, 24-week exercise and education program for individuals either who are at risk of having osteoporosis or have it. Exercises help improve balance, strength, flexibility, and posture. Advanced registration is required. A doctor’s note is also required before the first class and then once every year. For new participants, the price is $45. The cost includes ankle weights, a participant’s manual and the class fee. If ankle weights are not needed the price is $15. Call Caitlin Witucki at 908-704-6339 for more information.



QBC News – Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. Enjoy discussing global breaking news and current events in a stimulating Q&A session. Fellow center members will take turns researching and sharing hot topics of the day.



The Regime Exercise Class – Monday, Thursday & Friday, 1 p.m. Get a head-to-toe workout when you use weights, and perform stretching and aerobic movements. Learn movements to help lubricate joints for flexibility and strengthen and stabilize muscles, increase blood circulation – and with the proper diet, you may lose weight! These exercises can help decrease falls and increase the ability to accomplish day-to-day activities. This program can be practiced while either standing or sitting and with or without hand weights. Monday – Upper Body Routine; Thursday – Mid Section Routine; Friday – Lower Body Routine. Wear comfortable and loose-fitting clothing; sneakers are required.



Mindful Meditation and Breathing Techniques – Monday, 2 – 3 p.m. with Dr. Prahba Srinivas Council for Yoga Accreditation International at the S-Vyasa University of Yogic Sciences, Bangalore India. Learn how to improve your breathing techniques through mindful-meditation. Most people who rush through the day take short shallow breaths. Learning how to breathe properly can promote muscle relaxation, skeletal alignment and relieve stress. Bring a mat and wear comfortable clothing. The cost is $40 for the eight-week program; the session begins in Feb. 24. Register between Jan. 30 and Feb. 14. Call 732-563-4213 for more information.



Continuing Art Institute with Karen Haake – Tuesday, 1 – 3 p.m. Studies on Portraits – Continuing Development and Evolution of Techniques: Capturing the Likeness: Module 1 – Artist’s Interpretation;

Module 2 – Portraits through Realism; Module 3 – Abstract Portraits; Module 4 – Representational Portraits. There is a $10.00 fee per class. Supplies are included.



Functional Fitness – Thursday, 9:15 a.m. Have fun while performing cardiovascular exercises that raise your heart rate, tone muscles in the upper and lower body and strengthen your core. Improve your balance, overall agility and increase your ability to move more easily while performing everyday activities. Sneakers are required. The cost is $40 for the eight-week program; the next session begins on Feb. 6. Register by Jan. 27. Call 732-563-4213 for more information.



Yoga Calm with Jade Ko – Friday, 2 p.m. Take a holistic approach to health and wellness. Practice physical poses, breathwork and meditation, while aligning the body and relieving stress. Bring a mat and wear comfortable clothing to allow for movement. Cost is $40 for the eight-week program; the next session begins Feb. 28. Register by Feb. 7. Call 732-563-4213 for more information.



Line Dancing – Friday, 9:30 a.m. Line dancing is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Dancing is an easy way to stay healthy both mentally and physically. It’s suitable for participants with limited mobility and has been shown to increase cardiovascular and muscular strength and improve coordination and balance while participants practice certain moves.



Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance (TJQMBB) – Monday and Thursday, 3 – 4 p.m. Learn movements in this fall-prevention exercise program that uses Tai Ji Quan based movements to help improve your strength, mobility, balance and daily function and to prevent falls. It is designed for older adults and people with balance difficulties. This program can accommodate individuals who need some assistance with walking, such as the use of a cane. No prior experience with Tai Chi is needed. You will learn the movements over the course of a 24-week class in a supportive environment. Suggested donation of $90 for the 24-week program. Register by January 23. No new participants will be enrolled after Feb. 13. Call (732) 563-4213



Feb. 3 – “The Price is Right: Nutrition Edition” by Aliz Holzmann, R.D., C.S.S.D., C.D.E., ShopRite/Wakefern, 10:30 a.m. “Come on down!” Win a jumpstart on your health when you play this game!



Feb. 4, 10 & 24 – Chair Yoga with Jade Ko, certified yoga instructor, 10:30 a.m. Practice this gentle form of yoga using specific poses while seated in a chair, which is an effective way to improve one’s strength, flexibility, mental clarity, proprioception, and helps reduce stress.



Feb. 5 – “Football & New Jersey: A Historical Celebration” by Alan Delozier, Seton Hall University, 10:30 a.m. Join this fun and informative look into the beauty of football. Discuss memorable players, teams, specific milestones and the overall spirit that makes football so appealing.This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission.



Feb. 6, 13, 20 & 27 – Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher, 10:30 a.m. Are you looking for a hearty workout? Join Zumba Gold, a class that is easy for people age 60 plus, beginners or others needing modifications to their exercise routine. Build your cardiovascular health by challenging your heart and exercising the muscles of your hips, legs, and arms using fun, energetic and rhythmic moves. This class can be practiced while seated or standing. Please wear comfortable clothing to allow for movement.



Feb. 6, 12 & 27 – Giddy up Line Dance Lessons with Karen Jessie, Deb Gibson and Annie Evans-Mitchell, Quail Brook Seniors, 10:30 a.m. Step it up and learn the sequence and repeated patterns of these catchy line dance steps. This class is for all skill levels and everyone is welcome!



Feb. 6 & 13 – Knitting Design & Practical Lessons with Esther Fowlkes, 11 a.m. This class is for beginners, experts and those wishing to brush up on their skills.



Feb. 7 – “H2: Hands & Hand Hygiene, Vaccines – Part 2” by Michele Samarya-Timm, M.A., H.O., M.C.H.E.S., R.E.H.S, Somerset County Department of Health, 10:30 a.m. Learn more about when and how to wash your hands, the importance of using soap and water, and what you can do if soap and clean water are not available. Whether you are at home, at work, traveling, or already sick, find out how good hand hygiene can protect you, your family, and others. You will also learn why it is important to speak to a health care professional and tips about vaccinations.



Feb. 11 & 25 – Body and Brain Yoga with Lucy Pagnetti, certified yoga instructor, 10:30 a.m. Learn a mind-body practice, which is the foundation for physical, mental and spiritual health. In this class, you will combine stretching, flowing-movement, deep-breathing exercises and meditation in a simple and easy-to-learn format while you develop your body’s core strength.



Feb. 14 – Love Me Tender with Michael Holland, singer, recording artist and Elvis impersonator, 10:30 a.m. Elvis Aaron Presley comes alive at the Quail Brook Senior Center when he sings his classic hits such as “Suspicious Minds,” “I Just Can’t Help Believin,” “Always on My Mind,” and many more.

Feb. 17 – Center is closed.



Feb. 18 – “Movie Musicals for Lovers” by Sam Caponegro, 10:30 a.m. Do you love musicals? Then this lecture is for you! Fall in love again with Fred Astaire and Ginger Rodgers, Nelson Eddy and Jeanette McDonald or Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney in this presentation by Sam.



Feb. 19 – “New Updates on Nutrition,” presented by St. Peter’s University Hospital, Community Health Services R.D., 10:30 a.m. Learn about proper nutrition, healthy body weight, herbal and nutritional supplements, and how a healthy diet may help improve and maintain your health.



Feb. 20 – “Swing Dance” with Donnamarie McCarthy, Great Impressions Dance & Yoga Studio, 11 a.m. Pay tribute to Black History Month and learn the history of Swing Dance, a dance that was in the 1920s during the Swing Era. Did you know that the majority of swing dances began in African American communities? Learn interesting information about the era of swing.

Feb. 21 – “Social Behaviors and Social Connections” with Monica Townsend, Rutgers the State University of New Jersey, COPSA, Institute for Alzheimer’s disease and Related Disorders, Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care, 10:30 a.m. Did you know that accepting people for whom they are could lead to good, solid social connections with notable health perks? Being connected can you’re your memory sharp, help boost physical mobility, lessen the emotional distress of normal aches/pains, help reduce the risk of dementia, and promote greater happiness!



Feb. 26 – “Sip and Say: A Tea Lesson” by Kim Minerley, community liaison, Rehab at Rivers Edge, 10:30 a.m. Learn the facts and history of the tea empire, how to identify six different tea selections by the aroma and what health benefits are derived from tea.



Feb. 28 – Indoor Volleyball with Terri Campbell, director of community relations and Melissa Marino, director of wellness, The Bristal at Somerset, 10:30 a.m. Join a team and get ready to volley! The goal of this game is to try score points by grounding a ball on the other team’s court. Be prepared, our resident referee, Allyson Toth, has quite the eagle eye! Let the best team win as everyone has an opportunity to learn, play, laugh and move!



