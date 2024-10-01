Quail Brook Senior Center October Schedule

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

908-203-6151



Meet Care Manager Shaquana Thompson, Office on Aging & Disability Services.Oct. 3, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Shaquana will be available on the first Thursday of each month to answer questions about the Office on Aging & Disability Services, assist with referrals for services, and provide information and support. ** Shaquana will be available to meet individually upon request.**

Stretching Exercise with Karen – Mondays, 10 a.m. Start the week gently stretching fingers to toes while seated in a chair.

Geri-Fit with Karen – Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. Rebuild strength lost through the aging process to gain a higher level of functioning. This class combines strength training with stretching and range of motion exercises, stability, and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. **This unique and beneficial 45-minute exercise program is facilitated two times per week, for 12 weeks for a total of 24 classes. This class can be practiced while sitting or standing. Participants should bring a set of light dumbbell weights (2 lbs. to start), a sturdy chair, a stretch band, and water to drink during the workout. Pre-registration is required. To pre-register, call Karen Kowalski at 908-704-6327. **



Take Control with Exercise –Tuesdays, 10 a.m. and Thursdays, 10 a.m. (Sessions start Oct. 8). Strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina in this gentle exercise program. **There is no cost for these classes. Participants can practice exercises while either standing or sitting. **

Walking Club –Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. Join fellow senior wellness center members to walk outside for exercise. Walking regularly can improve one’s balance, mood, memory, and sleep.**This club will meet when the weather permits. Wear comfortable clothing and closed-toed shoes.**

Learning How to Play Chinese Mahjong with Jin Mar – Every Tuesday, 2 p.m. Learn how to play this popular traditional game played in China, which requires the use of strategy, skill, and a bit of luck. **For more information, call 732-563-4213.**



Rediscovering Your Happiness with Antonia – Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Find out how to rediscover and enhance your happiness with Antonia, a Quail Brook Senior Center client, who has been studying happiness since she was a child.

Rummikub – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Play this fast-moving board game, which requires a little bit of luck and the use of one’s strategic thinking skills. Playing Rummikub promotes social interaction, mental stimulation, and relaxation. Time flies when participants play this game. **All levels of playing ability are welcome.**

Games Club with Alfredo – Wednesday, 2 p.m. Play fun card games, puzzles, word games, dice, and more.

Introduction to Line Dancing 101 with Deborah Gibson – Thursdays, 1 p.m. Learn how to line dance. In this class, participants will become familiar with line dancing steps and movements. Each class will prepare participants for the next class by incorporating a new movement to build on the line dancing skills learned in previous classes.

Project Healthy Bones with Lori Stevens, Parker Health Group, Inc. –Thursdays, 2 p.m. Improve balance, strength, flexibility, and posture in this peer-led, 24-week exercise and education program for individuals who are at risk for osteoporosis or have the medical diagnosis. ** Pre-registration is required. A doctor’s note is also required before the first class and then once every year. For more information, call Karen Kowalski at 908-704-6327.

Line Dancing with Deborah – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve cardiovascular and muscular strength and balance while line dancing, which is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Participants don’t need a partner, and it’s a great way to improve one’s mental and physical health.

Mahjong Meet Up – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. Play this fun game requiring participants to use their strategic thinking skills. **This is a six-week series and is open to beginners, and those who need a refresher course.**

(Hybrid) Your Essence of Yoga – Fridays, 1 p.m. Learn about signal paths and how to find your essence through yoga. **This class will be presented via Zoom and simultaneously conducted live at the center by an instructor.**

Oct. 1 & 3, 10 a.m. – Bingocize with Deborah. Join this 10-week program that combines Bingo with exercise and health education. This program will help participants improve their lower and upper body strength, gait, balance, range of motion, and cognition, as well as support social engagement and provide falls risk reduction information and education about other important health topics. **This session ends on Oct. 3.**

Oct. 1, 11 a.m. – “Grandparenting Seminar” with Sharon Gianneschi, Institute for the Health and Well-being of the World’s Children. Learn grandparenting tools to add to your GP toolbox including how best to communicate with your grandchildren using guidelines from the child development theory.

Oct. 2, 11 a.m. – “Rediscovering Your Own Happiness” with Antonia Find out how to rediscover and enhance your happiness with Antonia, a Quail Brook Senior Center client, who has been studying happiness since she was a child.

Oct. 3, 11 a.m. – “A History of Inventing in New Jersey: From Thomas Edison to the Ice Cream Cone” with Linda Barth. Explore the groundbreaking, useful, fun, and even silly inventions that began in New Jersey, such as the first drive-in theater, the first cultivated blueberry, ice cream cones and M&M’s, Bubble Wrap, Band-Aids, professional baseball, and much more. **This program was made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission.**

Oct. 4, 11 a.m. – “Disability Awareness: Vision & Health” with Community Educator Jannell Wilson, the Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services. Learn about common age-related eye diseases and conditions including age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataracts, and glaucoma in recognition of Disability History and Awareness Month.



Oct. 7, 11 a.m. – Musical Performance with Andrew Lobby. Enjoy the sounds of Andrew Lobby featuring songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s.



Oct. 7, 12:30 – 2 p.m. – Free Flu Clinic with Dianne Bautista, MBA, MPH, MSN, RN-BC, Nursing Coordinator for the Somerset County Department of Health. Get vaccinated to protect yourself and others from the flu and reduce the risk of severe complications. **Appointments are not required, walk-ins are welcome.**



Oct. 7 & 21, 1:30 p.m. – Ping Pong Instruction with Jin Mar. Participate in this exciting game to help improve hand-eye coordination. **All levels of skill are welcome.**

Oct. 8, 11 a.m. – Mobile Library, Somerset County Library System. Browse a collection of books, movies, and music, register or renew a library card, return a book from any branch, learn about the services and programs the library offers, and learn how to use the library’s eBook app on a phone or tablet. Each month the library will visit the senior wellness center to offer new books and information.

Oct. 9, 11 a.m. – The Essentials of Estate Planning & Elder Law with David Nathan, Esq. from Waypoint Legal. Learn valuable information about estate planning, the necessary documents and the importance of being well prepared. Participants will also find out the essential aspects of managing and distributing one’s assets effectively.



(Hybrid) Oct. 9 & 23, 1 p.m. Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music during this hearty workout to help build cardiovascular health. In this class, participants will exercise the hip, leg, and arm muscles and practice fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**



Oct. 10, 11 a.m. – Harp Performance with Patty Turse. Enjoy a variety of genres of harp music, from popular, Celtic, to classical Bollywood, and also learn about the various types of harps.

Oct. 11, 11 a.m. – Comedy Magic Show with Ed Smoot. Get ready to laugh and love this magic show that entertains with mentalism, rope and card magic, juggling, and story magic.

Oct. 14 – The senior center is closed for Columbus Day.



Oct. 15, 11 a.m. – Bingo. Partake in a friendly game of Bingo, which is more than an exciting activity – researchers have found that playing Bingo provides multiple health benefits, such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, and improving concentration, listening, and short-term memory skills.



Oct. 16, 11 a.m. – Fun and Games with Lisa. Play Left-Right-Center, and Pass the Pigs for and other favorite games.

Oct. 17, 11 a.m. – “How to Talk to Your Doctor” with Audrey Taffet, Your Oasis Advisor. Learn how to prepare for a doctor’s appointment, get your questions answered, and do the proper follow-up when recommendations are made.

Oct. 18, 11 a.m. – Designing Pumpkin Motifs with Markers with Karen Haake. Design a pumpkin in a two-step process using markers and pumpkin-shaped templates. The final piece will have a stained-glass appearance. **All supplies will be provided. Pre-registration is required. This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.**



Oct. 21, 11 a.m. – Wordle Game. Play this challenging game when players will have six chances to guess a five-letter word.

Oct. 22, 11 a.m. – “Breast Cancer Education” with Cecilia Gomez. Get an overview of breast health, including breast cancer screening, who is most at risk, statistics for breast cancer, how to identify potential problems, and what lifestyle changes one can make to reduce your risk.

Oct. 23, 11 a.m. – “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” with Terrina Chery, the Alzheimer’s Association. Learn basic information regarding the differences between Alzheimer’s and dementia, the stages, risk factors, as well as information about the most recent research and FDA-approved treatments.

Oct. 24, 11 a.m. – ABCs of Candy with Meg Wastie. Learn the history of everyone’s favorite sweet treats and take a nostalgic journey guessing the names of candies for each letter of the alphabet. **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission.**



Oct. 25, 11 a.m. – Gentle Aerobics with Lisa –Exercise and move without putting undue pressure or strain on the body. Learn movements to increase blood circulation, lubricate joints for flexibility, and strengthen and stabilize individual muscles. Gentle aerobics can decrease the risk of falls and make it easier to accomplish day-to-day activities. ** Exercises can be practiced while standing or sitting. The class is open to all skill levels.**



Oct. 28, 11 a.m. – “Digestive Health” with Cecilia Gomez, Rutgers Cancer Institute.Learn about digestive health, also called gut microbiome, and how it can increase the risk for some types of cancer, but healthy nutrition and lifestyle habits will decrease the risk for cancer.

Oct. 29, 11 a.m. – Fun Optical Designs On Leaf Motifs Patterns with Karen Haake.Design geometric shapes on various leaf motifs using markers to create ‘60s-era art. **Pre-registration is required. This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.**



Oct. 30, 11 a.m. – Karaoke with Crystal. Join fellow crooners for a morning of rousing fun. Get ready to sing and clap along.

Oct. 31, 10:30 a.m. – Halloween Performance with Gordon James. Enjoy a special Halloween performance with Gordon for a hand-clapping, toe-tapping experience.



