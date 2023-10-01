Quail Brook Senior Center October Schedule

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

732-563-4213

Lunch

Attendees can invite a friend or neighbor to join them for lunch. All county-operated senior centers provide a nutritionally balanced lunch on Monday through Friday for a suggested donation of $2.50 for anyone age 60 years and above. The menu includes a choice of hot meat-based or meatless entrées or cold meat-based or meatless boxed lunches. Senior center clients must make reservations for lunch by 10 a.m. on the previous business day.

Virtual and Hybrid Programs

Hybrid and virtual programs are noted throughout the schedule. Participants can attend hybrid programs either in person with an instructor or via Zoom.

Participants can join Zoom programs through a web browser without downloading any applications or software. A camera (audio and video) is required to participate in Zoom programs.

Zoom Tutorials

Learn how to use Zoom or sign up for a virtual tour at https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us. To register for a virtual program or class, call 908-203-6101 or email Donlin@co.somerset.nj.us.

Walking Club – Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. Enjoy the fresh air and outdoor activity that will keep participants moving in the right direction, as well as improving flexibility, lowering blood pressure, elevating the mood, and socializing with friends. **The session takes place when weather permits. For more information, call 732-563-4213.**

Bingocize, by Trained Instructor Deborah Gibson & Susan Pfeiff, Quail Brook Senior Center Participants, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 11 a.m. (Aug. through Oct. 19). Bingocize your brain and exercise your body during this fun class that combines exercise, bingo and helpful information about health. This is a fun way to get you moving and socializing. **Bingocize should only be played twice a week on non-consecutive days, and each session lasts approximately 45-60 minutes. For more information, call 732-563-4213.**

Card Club – Mondays, 1 p.m. – Join fellow game lovers to play your favorite card games including Rummy, Blackjack, Crazy Eights, and even Go Fish. Playing cards is a great way to socialize, relax, and use one’s critical thinking skills.

Take Control with Exercise – Monday, Tuesday, & Thursday, 10 a.m. Strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility, and balance while boosting stamina during this gentle exercise program, presented in a video format. **Exercises can be practiced while either standing or sitting.**

Boggle Bonanza with Valerie Fryar – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Picture this – seniors yelling out mono or multi-syllabic words. It’s Boggle, and it’s fun, but this game isn’t just fun it provides multiple health benefits such as boosting memory and concentration and relieving stress. Enjoy playing Boggle as a warmup to prepare for Wordle!

Geri-Fit with Karen Jessie – Wednesdays & Fridays, 10 a.m. (Oct. 4 – Jan. 3). Rebuild your strength for better functioning through Geri-Fit, a unique and beneficial exercise program that incorporates strength training with stretching and range of motion exercises, stability and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. ** The class is currently full. This exercise program can be practiced while sitting or standing. Participants need a set of light dumbbell weights (2 lbs.), a sturdy chair, a stretch band, and water to drink during the workout. This is a 45-minute class that takes place twice a week, for 12 weeks (24 classes). To be added to the waitlist, and for more information call 732-463-4213.**

Geri-Fit with Susan Pfeiff – Wednesdays & Fridays, 12:45 p.m. (Oct. 4 – Jan. 3)Rebuild your strength for better functioning through Geri-Fit, a unique and beneficial exercise program that incorporates strength training with stretching and range of motion exercises, stability and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. ** The class is currently full. This exercise program can be practiced while sitting or standing. Participants need a set of light dumbbell weights (2 lbs.), a sturdy chair, a stretch band, and water to drink during the workout. This is a 45-minute class that takes place twice a week, for 12 weeks (24 classes). The class is currently full. To be added to the waitlist, and for more information call 732-463-4213.**

Running with Rummikub – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Play this fast-moving board game that requires a little bit of luck and a little bit of strategy. Playing Rummikub fosters social interaction, mental stimulation, and relaxation. This game is so much fun! **All levels of skill are welcome.**

(Hybrid) Wednesdays, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music during this hearty workout to help build cardiovascular health. In this class, participants will exercise the hip, leg, and arm muscles and practice fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Introduction to Line Dancing 101 with Deborah Gibson – Thursdays at 1 p.m. Learn a new line dance to become familiar with the line dancing steps and movements. Each class will incorporate a new movement to build on the line dancing skills learned in the other classes.

Line Dancing – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve cardiovascular and muscular strength, and balance while line dancing, which is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Participants don’t need a partner, and it’s a great way to maintain mental and physical health.

Mahjong Meet Up – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. Play this fascinating game that requires skill, strategic thinking, and a little bit of luck. This is a six-week series and is open to beginners and those who need a refresher course. **For more information and to reserve a spot, contact the Quail Brook Senior Center at 732-563-4213.**

(Hybrid) Your Essence of Yoga with Raj Gupta, North American Vihangam Yoga – Fridays, 1 p.m. Learn traditional yoga poses as well as how to meditate through a combination of physical and mindful techniques. This class will help participants foster gentle self-awareness and help them obtain a level of serenity. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Oct. 2, 11 a.m. – “Proton Therapy: Pros and Cons” by Clinical Educator Jerry Rymer, ProCure Proton Therapy Center. Get an interesting overview of proton therapy, which is an advanced form of cancer treatment through radiation. Participants will learn the pros and cons of proton therapy and what types of tumors can be treated with this therapy.

Oct. 3,17 &31, 1 p.m. – Wordle with Chris. Play a fun vocabulary-building game to stimulate your brain.

Oct. 4, 11 a.m. – “Be on the Sunny Side: Skin Health” by Community Cancer Control Specialist Gabriella Dumbrique, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Learn how to lower the risk of skin cancer through sun protection and limiting sun exposure. Participants will also find out how to identify a cancerous spot on the skin, how often to get checked for skin cancer, and the treatment options available for skin cancer.

Oct. 6, 11 a.m. Medicare: 2024 Updates by Regional Director, Region 2, Dr. Dara Kass, United States Department of Health. Learn about the updates to 2024 Medicare benefits, including eligibility requirements and changes in coverage. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

Oct. 10 & 24, 1 p.m. – Cornhole with the Quail Brook Senior Center Participants. Play one of the most popular bag toss games in the United States and connect with others while having fun.

Oct. 11, 11 a.m. – “Keeping a Healthy Mind” by Certified Dementia Practitioner Andi Noble, Residence at Basking Ridge. Learn simple ways to keep the mind healthy, including meditation, exercise, and leisure activities to help promote emotional, psychological, and social well-being.

Oct. 13, 11 a.m. – Board Games. Join other senior center members for a fun day of playing board games such as Scrabble, Checkers, and Chess. Playing board games is a great way to relax and socialize.

Oct. 16, 11 a.m. – Fall Favorites: Harp Melodies. Listen to the dulcet tones of the harp, a complicated and beautiful instrument, in a performance by Patricia Turse who has been a musician and music therapist for over 25 years.

Oct. 18, 11 a.m. – “Crazy Daisy” by Carol Simon Levin. Sit back and enjoy this impersonation of Juliette Gordon Low an impulsive, nearly deaf, eccentric, and fun-loving transatlantic socialite who founded the movement that empowered tens of millions of girls worldwide.

Oct. 20, 11 a.m. – “Vision Loss: Tips and Tricks” by Elsa Zavoda, Vision Loss Alliance of New Jersey. Learn how to protect your vision by implementing tactical changes to your living environment and using other environmental aids. This will help participants with visual impairment learn how they can better perform daily activities.

Oct. 23, 11 a.m. – NJ Shares by Nicholas Carra, NJ Shares. Learn about eligibility requirements and how to apply for assistance programs such as payment for utility bills and more.

Oct. 24, 11 a.m. – Watercolor Butterflies. Learn how to paint watercolor butterflies using a velvet butterfly template. **All supplies will be provided. For more information, call 732-563-4213.**

Oct. 25, 11 a.m. – “Bringing Vegetables to the Table” by Jennifer Korneski, Rutgers Cooperative Extension. Learn about the health benefits of eating vegetables as well as interesting facts, historical information, how to store and prepare vegetables, creative ways to add more vegetables to your diet and if you and your family are meeting vegetable-intake guidelines. Studies show eating a variety of vegetables may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and specific types of cancer.

Oct. 26, 11 a.m. – Bingo. Partake in a little bit of friendly competition and play Bingo, which is more than just an exciting activity. Researchers have found that playing Bingo provides multiple health benefits, such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, and improving concentration, listening, and short-term memory skills.

Oct. 27, 11 a.m. – Smart911 by Russell Corleto, Somerset County Communications. Learn how Smart911, a simple app, can help provide first responders with necessary information before they arrive at a 911 call.

Oct. 30, 11 a.m. – Karaoke Kompetition. Participate in a karaoke competition for musical fun and friendship.

Oct. 31, 11 a.m. – Halloween Celebration with Entertainment by Blue Smoke Band William Trimarco. Wear a costume and enjoy spooktacular Halloween music at this fun party.





