Quail Brook Senior Center May Schedule

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

732-563-4213

(Hybrid) Stretching with Allison – Mondays, 10 a.m. Start the day off right by stretching in a chair and then standing to keep the muscles flexible, strong, and healthy. Stretching will help maintain one’s range of motion in joints. **This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the senior center by an instructor and simultaneously also offered via Zoom.**

(Hybrid) The Regime 2023: A Commitment to Exercise Series with Allyson – Mondays (Upper Body + Mid-Section) and Fridays (Head to Toe), 2:15 p.m. Join fellow center members for a head-

to-toe workout using weights at intervals, stretching, and aerobic movements. Participating in this class will help lubricate joints for flexibility, strengthen and stabilize muscles, increase blood circulation, boost confidence, support weight loss and support the ability to better accomplish day-to-day activities. **There will be no class on May 5. Wear comfortable loose-fitting clothing, and sneakers and bring water. This program can be practiced while either standing or sitting (with modifications) and with or without hand weights. All skill levels are welcome.**

Do You Want to Bingocize – Tuesdays & Thursdays, 11 a.m. (April 4 – June 13) with Trained Instructor Deborah Gibson, Quail Brook Senior Center. Mingle and move with your friends while playing this version of Bingo that provides a fun and educational twist to a classic game. Bingocize combines exercise, health, and fall-prevention information with the game of Bingo. Participants have a chance to win prizes. **There will be no class on May 23. The game should only be played twice a week on nonconsecutive days, with each session lasting 45-60 minutes. For more information, call 732-563-4213.**

(Virtual) Tuesdays, 12 p.m. – Yoga/Meditation & Breathing with Dr. Prabha Srinivas. Take control of your emotional and physical well-being through practicing yoga and meditation. This class will help participants reduce their daily stress. **To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us.**

(NEW) Boggle Boogie with Valerie – Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Brush up on your vocabulary skills and play this fun game for socialization and camaraderie. Playing this game will help one’s memory, concentration and can relieve stress. **There will be no Boggle Boogie on May 23.**

(NEW) GERI-FIT Part Two with Karen Jessie – Wednesdays & Fridays, 10 a.m. (May 3 – July 26) Rebuild your strength with Ger-Fit, which is a seated (standing optional) program that incorporates strength training with stretching and range-of-motion exercises, stability, and balance training for fall- prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. **This unique exercise program is a 45-minute class that is facilitated twice per week for 12 weeks (a total of 24 classes). **There will be no class on May 10. Participants will use a set of light dumbbell weights (2 lb. to begin), a sturdy chair, a stretch band, and water to drink during the workout.**

(Hybrid) Wednesdays, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music during this hearty workout and build cardiovascular health. In this class, participants will exercise the hip, leg, and arm muscles and practice fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair. ** There will be no class on May 17. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

(Hybrid)Yoga for All! Stand & Chair Yoga with Manjula – Thursdays, 10 a.m. Gain health benefits by practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair or practice without a chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility, and balance, relieve stress and gain an overall sense of well-being. In this class, expect to practice gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. **The class is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Line Dancing – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve cardiovascular and muscular strength, and balance while line dancing, which is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Participants don’t need a partner and it’s a great way to maintain mental and physical health.

Mahjong with Sylvia Rubin – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. Play this fascinating game that is fueled by skill, strategy, and luck. This is a six-week series and is open to beginners and those who need a refresher course. **For more information and to reserve a spot, contact the Quail Brook Senior Center at 732-563-4213.**

(Hybrid) The Essence of Yoga: North American Vihangam Yoga with Raj Gupta– Fridays, 1 p.m. Learn traditional yoga poses as well as how to meditate through a combination of physical and mindful sessions. This class will foster gentle self-awareness, and help participants obtain a level of serenity. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

(Hybrid) May 1 & 15, 11 a.m. – Ageless Grace Fitness Program with Certified Ageless Grace Educator Roz Gerken. Take this fitness program, which is based on the cutting-edge science of neuroplasticity, which means the class can help the brain and central nervous system change both functionally and structurally. Participants will activate all five functions of the brain to stimulate strategic planning, memory, recall, analytical thinking, creativity, imagination and kinesthetic thinking. **Participants of all skill levels will be thoroughly engaged in the class while seated in a chair. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

May 1 & 15, 1 p.m. – Canasta Club with Karen Masur, Quail Brook Senior. Join fellow center members to play this game of tactics and strategic thinking.

Rummikub Club – Wednesdays, 11 a.m. Play this fast-moving board game that requires a little bit of luck and a little bit of strategy. Playing Rummikub fosters social interaction, mental stimulation, relaxation, and is so much fun!

May 3 & 10 11 a.m. –Voices Soaring in Strength. Coalesce with a choir of voices soaring in strength and achievement. The choir will be led by Joy Merkel of JAK Music Studios who will conduct four choir practice sessions with the Quail Brook seniors and then perform on May 17 in honor of Older Americans Month.

May 4, 1 p.m. – Touch Mother Earth: A Cycle of Stimuli by Cheryl Grover. Create unique and stylized hand drums and shakers out of repurposed materials such as wood pieces, metal caps, wire, empty cardboard, oatmeal boxes, toilet paper holders, and decorations, which will be donated to a program for people with disabilities.

May 8, 10:30 a.m. – The Tea Party Movement is sponsored by Brandywine Living, Always Best Care-Seniors, Parker Life and The Bristal. Celebrate May and join this high-class tea party reminiscent of gardens, flowers, charming outfits, savory tidbits, proper and delectable desserts, and pleasing tea flavors. **Reservations are required by April 28. For more information, call 732-563-4213.**

May 8, 1 p.m. – Wordle: A World-Wide Word Puzzle with Allyson Toth. Play this fun, and challenging game that provides health benefits, such as reinforcing brain synapsis, improving mental speed and short-term memory; and increasing the production of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that regulates satisfaction and pleasure through achievement. Are you game?

May 11, 1 p.m. – The Seeds of Creativity: A Drum Collective with EarthMovers Drum Collective and Dave Miller. Join fellow drummers and form a drum circle using the handmade drums and shakers the seniors made earlier in the month. Participants will also learn how drums are made and what types of wood and tools are used. Then participants will get a tree seedling to nurture (and plant at the center) as the goal is to replenish one felled tree.

May 17, 11 a.m. – Quail Brook Senior Center Seniors Chorus Performance at the Hidden Brook Senior Residence. Celebrate Older Americans Month celebrating “Aging Unbound” with Joy Merkel of JAK Music Studios will be leading the Quail Brook Senior Center choir with voices soaring in sun, sand, and surf-themed sing-along. **The debut performance will be at Hidden Brook Senior Residence, 1 Bob Franks Way, Somerset. All are welcome. For more information, call 732-563-4213.**

(Hybrid) May 18, 1 p.m. – Martial Your Strength: Senior Self-Defense by L. Greg Smith, Radiant Community Athletic Productions. Learn all about self-defense. As people age, their reaction time is slower and their perception changes. In this class, participants will learn techniques, and tips to help protect themselves through this lecture, demonstration and by practicing moves. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

May 19, 11 a.m. – “Beyond the Sea” by James Scalia, Official Darin Archivist. Learn about the life and times of Bobby Darrin, a teen idol and singer who started as a songwriter for Connie Francis but then recorded his first million-selling single “Splish Splash,” in 1958. In this interactive program, participants will find out about Darin’s New Jersey roots, his acting career, and the hurdles, trials, and tribulations the self-made man encountered. Seniors will form duets and sing Darrin songs and then vote on the best duet singer. **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.**

May 22, 10:30 a.m. – Positive Plus: A Welcome Digest with Karen Haake. Help create Haiku verses and write positive experiences for the first version of the Quail Brook handbook. The book will be used to introduce new seniors to the Quail Brook Senior Wellness Center and copies of the book will be given to visitors and prospective/new clients.

(Hybrid) May 22, 1 p.m. – “How $$$ Works” by Victoria Webb, Primerica. Learn tips for obtaining financial wellness and understanding how to be more fiscally and financially responsible.

May 23, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. – High on Health: Health Fair sponsored by Performance Rehabilitation of Somerset. Take a one-stop health and wellness trip at the Quail Brook Senior Center and get free health screenings, such as blood pressure, blood sugar, podiatric, posture analysis, dermatologic, hearing, and physical therapy. Join presentations given by local healthcare professionals and learn how to stay safe with Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. **Registration is required. To register, call 732-563-4213.**

May 24, 11 a.m. – Karaoke 2023 with Quail Brook Senior Center Participant Crystal. So, you think you can’t sing? You might be right but who cares. In this session, no one is critiquing your level of talent when the song you are belting out gets the entire center out of their chairs and onto the dance floor! Group singers can win a prize. The audience will be the judges.

May 25, 1p.m. – Rummikub with Allyson. Play this fast-moving board game, which requires players to have some luck and strategic thinking. Playing Rummikub promotes social interaction and mental stimulation, provides relaxation, and time flies when you play this game.

May 26, 10:30 a.m. – Quail Brook Senior Repertoire: A Performance. Celebrate Older Americans Month with the Quail Brook Senior Center’s Travelling Dance Troupe when they perform special songs and line dancing. Cry tears of laughter from Khalil Quraishi’s stand-up comic routine and enjoy the Calypso dance performed by Ceceila Alexis. **For more information, call 732-563-4213.**

May 31, 11 a.m. – “Active Shooter Senior Center Training & Senior Frauds” by Somerset County Sheriff Darrin Russo. Learn information and guidance, with relevant tips about awareness and responses to fraudulent behavior that targets seniors such as phone, letter, cyber-scams, and bullying.

Participants will also find out how to help prevent and prepare for a potential active shooter.

(Virtual) May 31, 12:30 p.m. – Senior History is Current with the Pingry School students, Community Director, and Community Service & Engagement Coordinator. Celebrate Older Americans Month with the Pingry students. This unique project includes virtual programming, a video and a slideshow when Pingry students will interview seniors about their culture, country of origin, and tradition, and hear their heartwarming stories.





