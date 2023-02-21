Quail Brook Senior Center March Schedule Released

Register at any of the six Somerset County-operated senior centers in March and join fun activities and programs, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Overseen by the Somerset County Office on Aging and Disability Services, the senior centers provide a wide range of programs to help foster lifelong enrichment in a social and uplifting atmosphere, which will positively impact the overall health of aging adults.

Lunch

Attendees can invite a friend or neighbor to join them for lunch. All county-operated senior centers provide a nutritionally balanced lunch on Monday through Friday, for a suggested donation of $2.50 for anyone age 60 and above. Menu choices include a hot meat-based or meatless entrée or a cold meat-based or meatless boxed lunch. Senior center clients must make reservations for lunch by 10 a.m. on the previous business day.

Virtual and Hybrid Program Guidelines

Hybrid programs occur in-person with an instructor and simultaneously via Zoom. Hybrid and virtual programs are noted throughout the schedule.

Unless otherwise specified, residents ages 60 and above can join any Zoom programs listed in this schedule even if they are not a client at the center that is hosting the event. A camera (audio and video) is required to participate in virtual Zoom programs.

What Is Zoom?

Zoom is a secure, video-based, user-friendly, online platform that can be accessed through a smartphone, tablet, or computer that allows residents to see and hear others.

Participants can join Zoom programs through a web browser without downloading any applications or software. Learn how to use Zoom, or sign-up for a virtual tour athttps://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us.

To register for a virtual program or class, call 908-203-6101 or email Donlin@co.somerset.nj.us.

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

732-563-4213

(Hybrid) Stretching with Allison – Mondays, 10 a.m. Start the day off right by stretching in a chair and then standing to keep the muscles flexible, strong, and healthy. Stretching will help maintain one’s range of motion in joints. **This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the senior center by an instructor and simultaneously also offered via Zoom.**

(Hybrid) The Regime 2023: A Commitment to Exercise Series with Allyson – Mondays (Upper Body + Mid-Section) and Fridays (Head-to-Toe), 2:15 p.m. Join fellow center members for a head-to-toe workout using intervals of weights, stretching, and aerobic movements. Participating in this class will help lubricate joints for flexibility, strengthen and stabilize muscles, increase blood circulation, boost confidence, support weight loss and support the ability to better accomplish day-to-day activities.**This class will resume on March 13. Wear comfortable loose-fitting clothing, sneakers and bring water. This program can be practiced while either standing or sitting (with modifications) and with or without hand weights. All skill levels are welcome.**

(Virtual) Geri-Fit with Quail Brook Senior and Trained Instructor Karen Jesse – Tuesdays & Thursdays, 11 a.m. Rebuild the strength that has been lost through the aging process with Geri-Fit, an exercise program that supports a higher level of functioning in older adults. The program is practiced while seated in a chair and incorporates strength training, stretching and range-of-motion exercises, stability and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. This unique and beneficial evidence-based exercise program is facilitated for 45 minutes, two times per week, over 12 weeks for a total of 24 classes. **The class is currently full. The class size is limited to 12 to 24 participants. Participants need a set of light dumbbell weights (2 lbs. to begin), a sturdy chair, a stretch band, and water to drink during the workout. Standing is optional. **

(Virtual) Tuesdays, 12 p.m. – Yoga/Meditation & Breathing with Dr. Prabha Srinivas. Take control of your emotional and physical well-being through the practice of yoga and meditation. This class will help participants reduce their daily stress. **To register call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Boggle Bonanza Word Club with Valerie Fryar – Wednesdays 10 a.m. Dust off your vocabulary skills and build camaraderie while playing Boggle. This is a fun, chaotic but structured game that helps hone teambuilding skills. Playing Boggle will help improve memory, and concentration and can relieve stress. **There will be no session on March 1.**

(Hybrid) Wednesdays, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music during this hearty workout and build cardiovascular health. In this class, participants will exercise the hip, leg, and arm muscles and practice fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair. ** This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom. To register, call 732-563-4213 or emailtoth@co.somerset.nj.us. **

(Hybrid)Yoga for All! Stand & Chair Yoga with Manjula – Thursdays, 10 a.m. Gain health benefits by practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair or practice without a chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility, and balance, relieve stress and gain an overall sense of well-being. In this class, expect to practice gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. **The class is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. To register, call 732-563-4213 or emailtoth@co.somerset.nj.us. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Line Dancing – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve cardiovascular and muscular strength, and balance while line dancing, which is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Participants don’t need a partner and it’s a great way to maintain mental and physical health.

Mahjong with Sylvia Rubin – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. Play this fascinating game that is fueled by skill, strategy, and luck. This is a six-week series and is open to beginners and those who need a refresher course. **For more information and to reserve a spot, contact the Quail Brook Senior Center at 732-563-4213.**

(Hybrid) The Essence of Yoga: North American Vihangam Yoga with Raj Gupta and Vijay Patel – Fridays, 1 p.m. Learn traditional yoga poses and how to meditate through a combination of physical and mindful sessions. This class will foster gentle self-awareness, and help participants obtain a level of serenity. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

(Hybrid) March 1, 10 a.m. – “Listen My Children” by Author & Historian Meg Wastie. Read, interpret, and discuss historical facts about the poem “Paul Revere’s Ride” by William Wadsworth Longfellow. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

March 2 & 9, 12:30 p.m. – Free Blood Pressure Screenings. Get a free blood pressure screening provided by nursing students from the College of New Jersey (TCNJ) School of Nursing **No appointment is necessary.**

March 2 & 16, 1 p.m. – Canasta Club with Karen Masur, Quail Brook Senior. Join fellow center members to play this game of tactics and strategic thinking.

March 6, 10:30 a.m. – Legerdemain is the Game! With Professional Magician Ed Smoot.Participate in this magic class where tried and true sleight-of-hand tricks will be analyzed, practiced, and performed.

March 6 & 20, 1 p.m. – Ping Pong Posse with friends. Play Ping Pong, a game for people of all ages and abilities and a fun way to exercise. **Teams or individuals are welcome.**

(Hybrid) March 7, 1 p.m. – “The World of Vitamins, Additives, Meds, and You” by Paumil Patel, Pharm.D., Milltown Pharmacy. Learn the science of supplements in this interactive presentation. Discover the health benefits of vitamin A, what other vitamins provide health benefits, how mixing vitamins can cause negative interactions, and what vitamins to use for nutritional deficiencies. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

March 8, 11 a.m. – “Family Feud” with Quail Brook Senior Crystal. Play the exciting classic game “Family Feud.” The survey questions will encourage quick and critical thinking, build comradery, and participants will have fun.

(Hybrid) March 9, 1 p.m. –“Health, Spice, and Everything Nice” by Program Coordinator of Healthy Living, Family & Community Health Sciences, Jennifer Korneski, Rutgers Cooperative Extension. Understand the benefits of using spices in meals. Variety is the “spice of life” and spices, not to be confused with spicy, can provide diverse health benefits such as strengthening the immune system, helping to control blood sugar and cholesterol, as well as having anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

(Hybrid) March 13, 11 a.m. – “Proton Therapy” by Clinical Educator Jerry Rymer, ProCure Proton Therapy. Learn about Proton Therapy, a type of radiation therapy that uses high-powered energy to treat cancer and some noncancerous tumors more effectively than other treatments. Proton therapy is a high-powered beam that targets cancerous tissue and only minimally impacts the surrounding healthy tissue. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

(Virtual) March 13, 1 p.m. – Chair Dance Fitness Break. Get a great workout with this 30-minute video-based session. Participants will love sitting in a chair while dancing. Chair dance to energetic music for a safer workout and to improve flexibility. **Wear loose-fitting clothing, and sneakers and bring water.**

(Virtual) March 14, 1 p.m. – Classic Music presented by Viking Sponsored Classical Concerts, Conducted by Debbie Wiseman, Performed at Cadogan Hall, London UK. Sit back and immerse yourself in classical music from the comfort of a chair. Sip coffee or tea, close your eyes and take a musical journey.

March 15, 11 a.m. – Karaoke 2023 Quail Brook Senior with Crystal. So, you think you can’t sing? You might be right but who cares? In this session, no one is critiquing your level of talent if the song you are belting out gets the entire center dancing! The best singer and group singers can win a prize. The audience will be judging.

March 15, 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s Support Group Facilitator and Facilitator Kaylee White, Princeton Medical Institute. Join this monthly group for emotional and psychological support, and get tips, knowledge, and resources. This group will help educate Somerset County caregivers, individuals living with Alzheimer’s, and others dealing with the impact of this disease.

March 17, 10:30 a.m. – La Fheile Padraig sona duit!: Happy Saint Patrick’s Day with Graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Restaurant, and Chef Consultant Josh Falzone. Revel in the spirit of St. Patty’s Day and enjoy a taste of healthy St. Patrick’s Day recipes, which are low-sodium, and low-sugar but big in flavor. Recipes will include natural green food coloring, mouthwatering spinach pancakes, sugar-free Irish Coffee, and a specialty crafted dessert. Test your St. Patty’s Day knowledge in a trivia contest.

March 20, 10:30 a.m. – Stop, Step, Be Smart by Somerset Clinical Director Stephen Moser, P.T., D.P.T., Ivy Rehab. Learn to take a moment, stop, survey the area, plan, and carefully take steps to reduce or eliminate the risk of falling. This practical program will help relieve participants’ fear of falling, stumbling, and tripping. There will be a Q&A during the session.

March 21 & 28, 1 p.m. – Knit 1/Purl 2 with Quail Brook Seniors Josephine, Inga, and Rajul.Breathe new life into Knit 1/Purl 2 at the Quail Brook Senior Center. **All skill levels are welcome.**

March 22, 11 a.m. – Project Lifesaver by Care Manager Jannell Wilson, L.S.W., Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services. Learn who can benefit from the search and rescue Project Lifesaver program and find out about eligibility requirements.

March 23 & 30, 1 p.m. – Quail Brook’s Tailgate Corn Hole. Play this fun game whre a team of two or four will toss the weighted bag into the hole for points. Someone will take the title of Corn Hole King or Queen.

March 24, 10:30 a.m. – March Madness for Monarchs by Somerset County Speakers Bureau Cynthia Hedin, Rutgers Master Gardeners. Learn what we can do to take the necessary steps to help save the Monarchs, creatures known for their amazing migratory skills and pattern. Participants will find out about the butterflies’ life cycle stages, characteristics, migration, and how the Monarch population is declining.

(Hybrid) March 27, 11 a.m. – A Command Performance: Part 1 by the Artist-in-Residence, and Vocalist, New Jersey State Theatre. Become mesmerized while listening to a gifted musician’s voice as he uses it as an instrument. In part two, participants will take actual voice lessons. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

March 28, 10:30 a.m. – “Anesthesia” by Hospital Anesthesiologist, Certified, American Board of Anesthesiology Dr. Enrique Pantin, M.D., Robert Wood Johnson University. Learn about the science and history of anesthesia when Dr. Pantin discusses trials, inventions, and modern-day advancements of the drug.

(Virtual) March 28, 1 p.m. – The World of Draft Horses with Gentle Giants, Draft Horse Rescue, MD. Take a virtual tour and learn about the draft horse, hear their unique stories, their physical requirements for nutrition and their hardships.

March 29, 11 a.m. – Paint Flowers on Canvas with Julie Strehle, Brandywine Senior Living. Paint flowers on canvas by following a step-by-step tutorial. **All supplies will be provided. To register, call 732-563-4213.**

March 30, 11 a.m. – Martial Your Strength: Senior Self-Defense by L. Greg Smith. Learn all about self-defense. As people age, their reaction time is slower and their perception changes. In this presentation, participants will learn initiatives, techniques, and tips to help protect themselves through a lecture, a demonstration and practicing moves. **Subsequent classes (one per month) will continue to emphasize and practice evasive techniques to give participants the street-smart edge.**

March 31, 10:30 a.m. – “Scams: How to Recognize Them & Avoid Them” by Certified Senior Advisor, Connie Pizzaro, Oasis Senior Advisors Central Jersey. Learn how to recognize scams and avoid being a victim of a scam.



