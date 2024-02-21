Quail Brook Senior Center March Schedule

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

732-563-4213



Bingocize with Deborah – Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., March 5 to May 9. Gain health benefits by participating in this 10-week program that combines the game of Bingo with exercise and health education. Participants will improve their lower and upper body strength, as well as gait, balance, range of motion, and cognition, and increase their knowledge of important health topics. **Preregistration is required. To preregister, call 732-563-4213.**

Take Control with Exercise Video – Mondays and Fridays, 11 a.m. Strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina during this gentle exercise program, which is presented in video format. **Exercises can be practiced while either standing or sitting. There is no fee for these classes.**



Geri-Fit with Karen – Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. (The next session begins on April 17 to July 5). Rebuild strength that’s been lost through the aging process to gain a higher level of functioning. This class combines strength training with stretching and range of motion exercises, stability, and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. This unique and beneficial 45-minute exercise program is facilitated two times per week, for 12 weeks for a total of 24 classes. ** This class can be practiced while sitting or standing. Participants should bring a set of light dumbbell weights (2 lbs. to start), a sturdy chair, a stretch band, and water to drink during the workout. Preregistration is required. To preregister, call Karen Kowalski at 908-704-6327.**

Geri-Fit with Susan –Tuesdays and Fridays, 1 p.m. (The next session begins April 16 to July 5). Rebuild strength that’s been lost through the aging process to gain a higher level of functioning. This class combines strength training with stretching and range of motion exercises, stability, and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. This unique and beneficial 45-minute exercise program is facilitated two times per week, for 12 weeks for a total of 24 classes. ** There will be no class on Friday, March 15, instead the class will be held on Thursday, March 14. This class can be practiced while sitting or standing. Participants should bring a set of light dumbbell weights (2 lbs. to start), a sturdy chair, a stretch band, and water to drink during the workout. Preregistration is required. To preregister, call Karen Kowalski at 908-704-6327.**

Canasta Club – Mondays, 1 p.m. Join fellow senior wellness center members for a friendly competition playing Canasta, a fun card game. ** There will be no class on March 4. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 732-563-4213.**

Running with Rummikub – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Play this fast-moving board game that requires some luck and strategic thinking. Playing Rummikub fosters social interaction, mental stimulation, and relaxation. This game is so much fun! **All levels of skill are welcome.**



Walking Club –Tuesdays – 12:30 p.m. Join fellow senior wellness center members to walk outside for exercise. Walking regularly can improve one’s balance, mood, memory, and sleep.**This club will meet when the weather permits. Wear comfortable clothing and closed-toed shoes.**

Boggle Bonanza with Valerie Fryar – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Picture this – seniors yelling out mono or multi-syllabic words while playing Boggle. This game isn’t just fun, it provides multiple health benefits such as boosting memory, concentration, and relieving stress. Enjoy playing Boggle as a warmup to prepare for Wordle!

(Hybrid) Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher – Wednesdays, 1 p.m. Get your blood pumping to zesty music during this hearty workout to help build cardiovascular health. In this class, participants will exercise the hip, leg, and arm muscles and practice fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Introduction to Line Dancing 101 with Deborah Gibson – Thursdays, 1 p.m. Learn how to line dance and become familiar with the line dancing steps and movements. Each class will prepare participants for the next class by incorporating a new movement to build on the line dancing skills learned in previous classes.

Line Dancing – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve cardiovascular and muscular strength and balance while line dancing, which is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Participants don’t need a partner, and it’s a great way to improve one’s mental and physical health.

Mahjong Meet Up – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. Play this fun game requiring participants to use their skills and strategic thinking. **This is a six-week series and is open to beginners and those who need a refresher course. For more information and to join, call 732-563-4213.**



Stretching Exercise with Karen – Mondays, 10 a.m. Start your week right with gentle stretching while sitting in a chair.



Tai Chi for Seniors – Wednesdays, 11 a.m. Reduce pain, fatigue, and stiffness, decrease the risk of falls, and gain a greater sense of well-being when practicing Tai Chi. In this class, participants will focus on shifting their body weight through a series of light, controlled movements that flow rhythmically into one long gesture. **This program can be practiced while standing or sitting.**



Poetry Club with Gregory – Thursdays, 11 a.m. Enjoy this engaging discussion about poetry.

**Poetry will be provided at the meeting. Reading is not required before the meetings, and prior knowledge of poetry is not necessary.**



March 4, 1 p.m. – “Party Hearty in the Middle Ages” presentation by Mike Norris. Learn the history of food and parties during the Dark Ages through art and archaeology from the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Cloisters Museum. Participants will find out about late medieval feasts, sumptuous foods, and how these foods were prepared.



March 4, 25, 11 a.m. – Art Craft and Knitting with Patrick. Create a variety of art crafts including knitting. **All supplies will be provided.**



March 5, 11 a.m. – “Down for Downsizing” with George Pizzo, Caring Transitions. Learn tips for preparing to downsize, find out how to create a decluttering checklist, and discover how to stay sane when making a change.



March 7, 10 a.m. – Paint by Stickers. Enjoy mindful painting when creating gorgeous art with stickers. **All supplies will be included.**



March 11, 11 a.m. – You Can Draw by Gwen Leubner, Somerset County Park Commission. Explore the art of drawing through creativity using letters, numbers, and familiar shapes. **No experience is necessary.**



March 11, 25, 1 p.m. – Ping Pong instruction with Jin Mar. Participate in this exciting game to help improve hand-eye coordination. **All levels of skill are welcome.**



March 12, 11 a.m. – “Let’s Go Nuts” presentation by Jennifer Korneski, M.P.H., Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Somerset County. Learn all about the health benefits of nuts and how to incorporate these plant-based proteins into a healthy diet.



March 14, 28, 11 a.m. – Bingo. Partake in a friendly competition and play Bingo, which is more than an exciting activity. Researchers have found that playing Bingo provides multiple health benefits, such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, and improving concentration, listening, and short-term memory skills.

March 15, 1 p.m. – St. Patrick’s Day Fresh Floral Arranging with Kate Colucci, Rutgers Master Gardeners. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by creating a beautiful fresh-cut floral arrangement.**All supplies will be provided.**



March 18, 11 a.m. – Irish Line Dancing with Jack. Learn traditional Irish Ceili line dancing to strengthen the mind, body, and love for the community.



March 18, 1 p.m. – Art Craft and Knitting with Patrick. Create a variety of art crafts including knitting. **All supplies will be provided.**



March 19, 21, 11 a.m. – Brain Games. Join fellow center members to play various games, puzzles, and trivia challenges to help keep the brain young. Studies show that brain games may help sharpen thinking skills that wane with age, such as processing speed, planning skills, reaction time, decision-making, and short-term memory.



March 26, 11 a.m. – Karaoke with Crystal. Join fellow singers for a morning of rousing fun. Get ready to sing and clap along!





