Quail Brook Senior Center June Schedule

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

732-563-4213

(Hybrid) Stretching with Allison – Mondays, 10 a.m. Start the day off right by stretching in a chair and then standing to keep the muscles flexible, strong, and healthy. Stretching will help maintain one’s range of motion in joints. **There will be no class on June 26. This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the senior center by an instructor and simultaneously also offered via Zoom.**

(Hybrid) The Regime 2023: A Commitment to Exercise Series with Allyson – Mondays (Upper Body + Mid-Section) and Fridays (Head to Toe), 2:15 p.m. Join fellow center members for a head-

to-toe workout using weights at intervals, stretching, and aerobic movements. Participating in this class will help lubricate joints for flexibility, strengthen and stabilize muscles, increase blood circulation, boost confidence, support weight loss and support the ability to better accomplish day-to-day activities. **Wear comfortable loose-fitting clothing, and sneakers and bring water. This program can be practiced while either standing or sitting (with modifications) and with or without hand weights. All skill levels are welcome.**

Do You Want to Bingocize – Tuesdays & Thursdays, 11 a.m. (April 4 – June 13) with Trained Instructor Deborah Gibson, Quail Brook Senior Center. Mingle and move with your friends while playing this version of Bingo that provides a fun and educational twist to a classic game. Bingocize combines exercise, health, and fall-prevention information with the game of Bingo. Participants have a chance to win prizes. **The game should only be played twice a week on nonconsecutive days, with each session lasting 45-60 minutes. For more information, call 732-563-4213.**

(Virtual) Tuesdays, 12 p.m. – Yoga/Meditation & Breathing with Dr. Prabha Srinivas.Take control of your emotional and physical well-being through practicing yoga and meditation. This class will help participants reduce their daily stress. **To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us.**

(NEW) Steps, Stop, Stretch: Walking Club – Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. Enjoy this fresh-air outdoor movement to keep moving in the right direction towards improving flexibility, lowering blood pressure, elevating mood, and socializing with friends. **The club takes place when weather permits. Wear sneakers. For more information, call 732-563-4213.**

Boggle Boogie with Valerie Fryar – Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Brush up on your vocabulary skills and play this fun game for socialization and camaraderie. Playing this game will help one’s memory and concentration and can help relieve stress. **There will be no class on June 13.**

GERI-FIT Part 2 with Karen Jessie – Wednesdays & Fridays, 10 a.m. (May 3 – July 26). Rebuild strength in this class, which is specifically for older adults. Geri-Fit uses strength training with stretching and range-of-motion exercises, stability, and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. **This program is practiced while sitting, and standing is optional. Participants will need a set of light dumbbell weights (2 lb.), a sturdy chair, a stretch band and water to drink during the workout. This 45-minute class is facilitated twice a week for 12 weeks (a total of 24 classes).**

(NEW) Running with Rummikub – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Play this fast-moving board game that requires a little bit of luck and a little bit of strategy. Playing Rummikub fosters social interaction, mental stimulation, and relaxation. This game is so much fun!**All skill levels are welcome.**

(Hybrid) Wednesdays, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music during this hearty workout to help build cardiovascular health. In this class, participants will exercise the hip, leg, and arm muscles and practice fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair. **June 28 class will be held on June 30 at 1 p.m. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

(Hybrid)Yoga for All! Stand & Chair Yoga with Manjula – Thursdays, 10 a.m. Gain health benefits by practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair or practice without a chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility, and balance, relieve stress and gain an overall sense of well-being. In this class, expect to practice gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. **The class is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Line Dancing – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve cardiovascular and muscular strength, and balance while line dancing, which is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Participants don’t need a partner, and it’s a great way to maintain mental and physical health.

Mahjong with Sylvia Rubin – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. Play this fascinating game fueled by skill, strategy, and luck. This is a six-week series and is open to beginners and those who need a refresher course. **For more information and to reserve a spot, contact the Quail Brook Senior Center at 732-563-4213.**

(Hybrid) The Essence of Yoga: North American Vihangam Yoga with Raj Gupta–Fridays, 1 p.m. Learn traditional yoga poses as well as how to meditate through a combination of physical and mindful sessions. This class will foster gentle self-awareness, and help participants obtain a level of serenity.

**There will be no class on June 30. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

June 1, 8, 22 & 28, 1 p.m. – Wordle Word Club with the Quail Brook Seniors. Dig deep into your vocabulary repertoire to play Wordle, a fun brain game. Play solo or with a group.

(Hybrid) June 5, 11 a.m. – “Cowboys, Cattle Trails, and Cowtowns of the Old West” by Bergen Community College Professor Rick Feingold, MBA, Penn State University. Learn about America’s Old West including the 19th-century meatpacking industry and the cowboys that traveled the Chisolm Trail to arrive in the cowtowns of Wichita, Abilene, and Dodge City, which had rowdy cowboys, saloons, gambling halls, and a red-light district; and lawmen Bat Masterson, Wyatt Earp and Nat Love who rose from plantation slave to champion rodeo cowboy.

June 5, 12 & 19, 1 p.m. –Canasta Club with Karen Masur, Quail Brook Senior. Join fellow center members to play this game of tactics and strategic thinking.

(Hybrid) June 7, 11 a.m. – S.W.A.T with Lt. Vincent Carrube, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office-Corrections Division. Learn about the level of specialized training, operations, and field assessment required to work on the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. This is a team of highly trained police officers who often deal with situations that exceed the capabilities of a regular law enforcement unit. There will be a Q&A session at the end of the presentation.

(Hybrid) June 8 & 22, 11 a.m. – Ageless Grace Fitness Program with Certified Ageless Grace Educator Roz Gerken. Take this fitness program to help stimulate the brain and central nervous system. The class is based on the cutting-edge science of neuroplasticity, which means it can help the brain change both functionally and structurally. Participants will activate all five functions of the brain including strategic planning, memory and recall, analytical thinking and creativity, imagination and kinesthetic thinking. **Participants of all skill levels will be thoroughly engaged in the class while seated in a chair. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

(Hybrid) June 12, 11 a.m. – Martial Your Strength: Senior Self-Defense with L. Greg Smith, Martial Arts Training Academy. Find out how to avoid being targeted by learning awareness, evasive move techniques, and high-level/basic martial arts moves to help participants maintain their flexibility and balance. This class includes a lecture, demonstration, and participation. **Participants should wear comfortable clothing and sneakers.**

(Hybrid) June 12, 1 p.m. – Ageless Grace Fitness Program with Certified Ageless Grace Educator Roz Gerken. Learn how to activate all five functions of the brain through exercise. This class will help stimulate the brain to improve strategic planning, memory and recall, analytical thinking, creativity and kinesthetic thinking. Ageless Grace is based on the cutting-edge science of neuroplasticity, which is the ability of the brain and central nervous system to change functionally and structurally. **This program is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while seated in a chair. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

(Hybrid) June 13, 1 p.m. – “Vitamins, Meds, and Supplements: Part Two” by Dr. Hardik Shah, Milltown Pharmacy. Learn about mixing medications, vitamins, and supplements and how taking any of these incorrectly can change how the body absorbs, metabolizes, and excretes these, which may affect the potency and effectiveness. There will be a Q&A discussion at the end of the presentation.

June 15, 11 a.m. – Scramble for Scrabble. Try to stump your opponent during this Scrabble board game, which is a blend of crossword puzzle and an anagram.

(Hybrid) June 16, 11 a.m. – “Celebrating the Richness of Jewish Humor” by Historian Evan Weiner. Enjoy this humorous and historical presentation when Mr. Weiner regales participants with jokes and stories about renowned Jewish comedians, such as the Marx Brothers, Joan Rivers, Jerry Seinfeld, Rodney Dangerfield, and many more. Learn about Freud’s book “Jokes and Their Relation to the Unconscious.” **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

June 19, 11 a.m. – Beach Volleyball with the Quail Brook Seniors. Join fellow center members for an invigorating game of beach volleyball where everyone will have a chance to play, and participants won’t have to wrestle with sand or get sunburned.

(Hybrid) June 20, 11 a.m. – “The Thomas A. Edison Papers: Meet the Man” by Director and General Editor of the Thomas A. Edison Papers, Dr. Paul Israel, Rutgers University. Learn about the prolific life of Thomas Edison, the man credited with 1,093 patents during his lifetime (from 1847-1931). As an inventor, creator, writer, illustrator, thinker, publisher and businessperson, Thomas Edison changed history through his unwavering drive to satisfy his quest to invent. ** This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom. This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission.**

(Hybrid) June 21, 11 a.m. – “Where There is Smoke” by Fire Inspector, Training Officer Chuck Maria, Franklin Township and Eric Mickelsen, Franklin Township Fire Department. Join fellow center members to meet the men who protect residents from fire, and see the equipment they wear, and drive. Participants will also learn about home fire extinguishers as well as fire safety tips for protection and prevention.

June 26, 11 a.m. – Quail Brook Line Dance Performance at Spring Hills. Enjoy the new Quail Brook Senior Center dance troupe when they step up their talent with an inaugural performance at Spring Hills, which will delight the audience with songs and line dancing following step-by-step instructions so the audience can participate.

(Virtual) June 27, 11 a.m. – “Gentle Giants: Draft Horses” by Adria Strausbaugh.Take a virtual tour of a draft horse farm and get an overview of the life of a draft horse and its unique stories. Find out interesting information, such as how much the draft horse weighs (upwards of one ton), and the pre-industrial revolution history of the draft horse. Learn about Operation G.E.L.D., which makes gelding accessible and affordable for horse owners facing financial hardship and find out about the Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue Welfare Organization, which is committed to saving draft horses and draft cross horses from slaughter, abuse, and neglect.

June 28, 12:30 p.m. – “Queen Elizabeth II” by Alisa Dupuy, Ladies of History Historical Productions. Learn about the woman who reigned over the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth Realms for 70 years during WWII and decolonization. The Queen’s reign has been noted as the longest of the British monarch and any female head of state. Participants will also find out about the royal family lineage, honors, titles, and trials and tribulations.





Your Thoughts

comments