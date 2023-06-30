Quail Brook Senior Center July Schedule

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

732-563-4213

(Hybrid) Stretching with Allison – Mondays, 10 a.m. Start the day off right by stretching in a chair and then standing to keep the muscles flexible, strong, and healthy. Stretching will help maintain one’s range of motion in joints. **This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the senior center by an instructor and simultaneously also offered via Zoom.**

(Virtual) Tuesdays, 12 p.m. – Yoga/Meditation & Breathing with Dr. Prabha Srinivas.Take control of your emotional and physical well-being through practicing yoga and meditation. This class will help participants reduce their levels of daily stress. **There are no classes on July 4 through July 25. For more information or to register for future classes, call 732-563-4213 or email agingquailbrook@co.somerset.nj.us.**

Steps, Stop, Stretch: Walking Club – Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. Join this energizing class that provides positive health benefits such as aiding in digestion, boosting metabolism, lowering stress levels and improving flexibility and balance. Take in the sights of nature while walking along the path from the senior center, hear the calls of birds and enjoy the sight of turtles sunning themselves. The group will walk past the first hole of the golf course, and down to the deck overlooking the pond.**The club takes place when weather permits. Wear sneakers. For more information, call 732-563-4213.**

Boggle Bonanza & Wordle Word Club with Valerie Fryar – Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Picture this: seniors yelling out mono or multi-syllabic words. It’s Boggle, and it’s fun. This game isn’t just fun it provides multiple health benefits such as boosting memory and concentration and relieving stress. Play Boggle as a warmup to prepare for Wordle!

GERI-FIT Part 2 with Karen Jessie – Wednesdays & Fridays, 10 a.m. (May 3 – Aug. 4). Rebuild strength in this class, which is specifically for older adults. Geri-Fit uses strength training with stretching and range-of-motion exercises, stability and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. **This program is practiced while sitting and standing is optional. Participants will need a set of light dumbbell weights (2 lbs.), a sturdy chair, a stretch band and water to drink during the workout. This is a 45-minute class that is facilitated twice a week for 12 weeks for a total of 24 classes.**

Running with Rummikub – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Play this fast-moving board game that requires a little bit of luck and a little bit of strategy. Playing Rummikub fosters social interaction, mental stimulation, and relaxation. This game is so much fun! **All skill levels are welcome.**

(Hybrid) Wednesdays, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music during this hearty workout to help build cardiovascular health. In this class, participants will exercise the hip, leg, and arm muscles and practice fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair. ** This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

(Hybrid)Yoga for All! Stand & Chair Yoga with Manjula – Thursdays, 10 a.m. Gain health benefits by practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair or practice without a chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility, and balance, relieve stress and gain an overall sense of well-being. In this class, expect to practice gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. **The class is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Line Dancing – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve cardiovascular and muscular strength, and balance while line dancing, which is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Participants don’t need a partner, and it’s a great way to maintain mental and physical health.

Mahjong Meet Up – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. Play this fascinating game that requires skill, strategic thinking, and a little bit of luck. This is a six-week series and is open to beginners and those who need a refresher course. **For more information and to reserve a spot, contact the Quail Brook Senior Center at 732-563-4213.**

(Hybrid) The Essence of Yoga: North American Vihangam Yoga with Raj Gupta–Fridays, 1 p.m. Learn traditional yoga poses as well as how to meditate through a combination of physical and mindful sessions. This class will foster gentle self-awareness, and help participants obtain a level of serenity. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

July 3, 11 a.m. – “Get the Hang of How Not to Hoard” by President Ronald Ford, Jr., Hoarders Express. Get tips about how to get better organized to achieve a better quality of life. Learn how to identify when you have collected too much stuff and diminish the internal struggle that you may have when disposing of items.

(Hybrid) July 5, 11 a.m. – What is the Point (of the Story) by Manjula Bhonagiri, Volunteer. Interpret a story through yoga moves and personal interpretation. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

July 6, 11 a.m. – Rudiments of Rummikub with Quail Brook Senior Center Participant Ellen Rubin. Have fun playing Rummikub, a game that was invented in the 1940s, and named America’s best-selling game in 1977. Rummikub is a combination of Rummy and Mahjong, which may sound complicated, but with step-by-step instructions, beginners will become advanced in no time at all.

(Hybrid) July 6, 1 p.m. – “Caregiver Burnout” by Jill O’Brien, Generations Home Healthcare. Learn about resources and alternative ways to facilitate better health management to help prevent caregiver burnout, which can negatively impact the immune system and cause depression, anxiety, high blood pressure, diabetes, and even anger.**The class is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

(Hybrid) July 10, 11 a.m. – Martial Your Strength: Senior Defense Series by L. Greg Smith. Learn initiatives, techniques, and tips for protection for seniors including how to avoid being targeted, and learning awareness, evasive move techniques and high-level/basic martial arts moves for seniors to help maintain their flexibility and balance. This presentation includes a lecture and demonstration, so participants can practice (simple, effective) moves. **The class is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

(Hybrid) July 10, 1 p.m. – Antoni Gaudi Cornet by Lisa Bayer, Always Best Care. Create a mosaic work of art representative of the Spanish culture captured by Gaudi – the Spanish architect and designer from Spain, who was famous for his unconventional Art Nouveau style that incorporated heavy use of ceramics, glass, ironwork and incredible feats of engineering. He incorporated his love of nature and symbolism and religious imagery, using vibrant colors and intricate designs. **All supplies will be provided. For more information, call 732-563-4213. The class is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

(Hybrid) July 11, 10:30 a.m. – “Can You Remember: The Smart Approach to Brain Health” by Kaylee White, Ph.D., Princeton Medical Institute and Thibaud Belleface, B.A., B.S., Princeton Medical Institute. Learn about the facts and factors relating to brain health, how to help stave off the aging process and how the pursuit of health and longevity are linked to brain health. After the presentation, there will be a memory screening. **Please note that the memory screening is given as an in-person-only screening. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

July 12, 11 a.m. – Karaoke 2023 with Crystal. So, you think you can’t sing? You may be right, but who cares. At least participants are getting out of their chairs and moving. The audience will judge who are the best singers.

(Hybrid) July 13, 11 a.m. – Wild About Wegmans by a staff pharmacist with Program Coordinator Jeff Cressman, Pharmacy Business Partnership. Join this informative program and vaccination clinic to learn about health issues such as shingles, its causes, symptoms, treatment, and prevention and receive a shingles vaccination. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

July 13, 1 p.m. – Board Games and Combat Boredom. Speed play Scrabble, Rummikub, and Boggle. Place the game boards in the center of the room. Now, teams will play in 20-minute increments. Put your competitive hats on and let the games begin!

July 14 & 21, 11 a.m. – Ping Pong: The Unofficial Name of an Olympic Sport with International Ping Pong Coach Chris Lehman. Get your competitive juices flowing and learn how to properly play table tennis from an international Ping Pong coach. This fun game has been played by the British upper-class society since the 1800s and in 1988 it became a summer Olympic sport.

(Hybrid) July 17, 11 a.m. – “Open Wide: Your Dental Health” by the Art of Dentistry and Spa. Learn preventative oral healthcare including the correct way to use a toothbrush, electric toothbrush, floss, and mouthwash. Find out why poor oral care is linked to heart disease, dementia, diabetes, and other chronic diseases. Learn the definitions of phrases such as periodontal charting, periodontal debridement, periodontal maintenance and more. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

July 17, 1 p.m. – “To Hear or Not to Hear &The Science of Hearing” by Board Certified Hearing Instrument Specialist and certified by the American Conference of Audioprasthology Dorothy J. Fry. Understand the different types of hearing loss (mild to profound), hearing-loss range (decibels) and the technology used to counter hearing loss. In this presentation, participants will also find out ways to help prevent or lessen hearing loss through proper care by avoiding loud noise and avoiding certain medications. About half of hearing loss worldwide could be preventable. **Ear wax and hearing screening will be available. For more information, call 732-563-4213.**

July 18, 10:30 a.m. – Poetry Without Pain by Roz Gerken. Join this creative session and learn how to read different styles of poetry such as blank verse, free verse, acrostic, allegory, rhythms and more. Participants will then collaborate to write a poem about the essence of aging. Let’s face it, poetry reading can be daunting with vast interpretations and confusion, but in this session, participants will get a “toolkit” to tackle poetry reading and writing. **This program is sponsored by Michael Gallicchio, ReMax Our Town.**

(Hybrid) July 19, 11 a.m. – “Elder Abuse: A Global Problem” by Lt. Joseph Jaruszewski, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor, Trenton, New Jersey. Join this program and learn how to help prevent elder abuse, a worldwide crisis that prevents seniors from aging with dignity, love, honor and safety. Elder abuse includes physical abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

July 20, 11 a.m. – Scrabble or Wordle Word War with the Quail Brook Seniors. Rack up points for the best-spelled word or get an adrenaline rush when guessing a five-letter word in only six tries. Comradery and laughter are the backdrops to brain fitness with board games in this session.

(Hybrid) July 20, 1 p.m. – More Core, Perfect Posture & Juicy Joints Please by Dr. Alfieri, AllCure Spine & Sports. Find out tips and techniques to help stave off a trip to the hospital or a stay at the local rehabilitation place through this demonstration and participatory class. In this session, participants will learn head-to-toe exercises for the back to improve balance, flexibility, and stability as well as how to keep the extremities flexible to help prevent injury and falls, which is critical to one’s well-being and overall quality of life.**This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

(Hybrid) July 24, 11 a.m. – “Person-Patient Centered Communication” by Doctor of Pharmacy Donna M. Lisi. Take the hesitancy out of talking to your healthcare providers, to prevent a break in communication, and learn how to become an advocate for your health. In this session you will learn what questions to ask, such as are other treatment options available, whether you should you get a second opinion, what results to expect, and if you will incur added expenses. You will also learn how to store medication, how to prepare an emergency supply of medication, how to keep medicine cold in a power outage and find out if it is safe to give your medication to pets or other people in need. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

July 24, 1 p.m. – “How Money Works: Part 2” by Victoria Webb, Primerica. Learn the definition of financial wellness. Participants will learn what is required to be fiscally and financially responsible as well as how to reduce the stress of financial burdens so that participants are moving in the right financial direction.

July 25, 11 a.m. – The Pettet Sisters Summer Beach Party. Join the best beach party bash on the East Coast and toast the lazy, hazy days of summer with a performance from Ashley and Kristen Pettet. Enjoy their music, dancing, and beautiful singing talents. Don’t forget to wear your best beachwear. **Prizes will be awarded to the best beach costume.**

July 26, 11 a.m. – The Magic of Barbershop Harmony. Enjoy the Morris Music Men, an award-winning a cappella group with eight to ten singers who will perform a repertoire of America’s most popular music including pop, Broadway, country and rock. Immerse yourself in this toe-tapping performance.

July 27, 1 p.m. –Touch Mother Earth: A Cycle of Stimuli by Cheryl Glover. Learn how to use repurposed material including wood pieces, metal caps, wire, empty cylindrical cardboard objects, such as oatmeal boxes, toilet paper holders and decorations to create usable instruments that will be used by seniors for an impromptu drumming session. Afterward these unique and stylized handmade instruments will then be donated to a program for children with disabilities. **All supplies will be provided. For more information, call 732-563-4213. This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.**

July 28, 10:45 a.m. – “Mothers of Invention” by Professional Storyteller and Historian Carol Simon Levin. Learn about women inventors whose achievements were often ignored, discounted, or credited to others. Participants will learn about inventors such as Lillian Moller Gilbreth known for her time-motion studies, Margaret Knight the inventor of flat-bottomed paper bags, film star Hedy Lamarr, whose research led to GPS, WiFi, and Bluetooth technology, and Mary Kies, one of the first women to receive a U.S. patent for her method of weaving straw with silk to produce beautiful hats.

July 31, 11 a.m. – Bingo. Partake in a little bit of friendly competition and play Bingo, which is more than just an exciting activity. Researchers have found that playing Bingo provides multiple benefits, such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, and improving concentration, listening, and short-term memory.





Your Thoughts

comments