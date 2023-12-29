Quail Brook Senior Center January Schedule

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

732-563-4213

Take Control with Exercise – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 10 a.m. Strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina during this gentle exercise program, which is presented in a video format. Exercises can be practiced while either standing or sitting. There is no fee for this ongoing class. For more information, call 732-563-4213.

Canasta Club – Mondays, 1 p.m. Join fellow center members for a friendly competition playing Canasta, a fun card game. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 732-563-4213.

Wordle Tuesdays, 1 p.m. – Play a fun vocabulary-building game to stimulate your brain.

Running with Rummikub – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Play this fast-moving board game that requires some luck and strategic thinking. Playing Rummikub fosters social interaction, mental stimulation, and relaxation. This game is so much fun! All levels of skill are welcome.

Boggle Bonanza with Valerie Fryar – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Picture this – seniors yelling out mono or multi-syllabic words. It’s Boggle, and it’s fun, but this game isn’t just fun, it provides multiple health benefits such as boosting memory and concentration and relieving stress. Enjoy playing Boggle as a warmup to prepare for Wordle!

(Hybrid) Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher, Wednesdays – 1 p.m. Get your blood pumping to zesty music during this hearty workout to help build cardiovascular health. In this class, participants will exercise the hip, leg, and arm muscles and practice fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.

Introduction to Line Dancing 101 with Deborah Gibson – Thursdays, 1 p.m. Learn how to line dance and become familiar with the line dancing steps and movements. Each class will incorporate a new movement to build on the line dancing skills learned in the previous class.

Line Dancing – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve cardiovascular and muscular strength and balance while line dancing, which is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Participants don’t need a partner, and it’s a great way to improve one’s mental and physical health.

Mahjong Meet Up – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. Play this fun game requiring skill, strategic thinking, and luck. This session is a six-week series and is open to beginners and those who need a refresher course. For more information and to join, call 732-563-4213.

Jan. 2 & 30, 11 a.m. – Board Games. Join other senior center members for a fun day of playing board games including Scrabble, Checkers, and Chess. Playing board games is a great way to relax and socialize.

Jan. 3, 11 a.m. – New Year, New Beats! Soothe the mind, body, and spirit in this drumming circle, which is a holistic experience that will give participants a sense of joy! This is an ancient approach to holistic healing, that promotes healing and incites self-expression, fosters deep relaxation, lowers blood pressure, reduces stress, and helps build communication skills.

Jan. 4, 11 a.m. – Quail Brook New Year’s Vision with Donna Smith from Arbor Terrace. Help make a 2024 vision board filled with goals and aspirations for the New Year. The board will be displayed at the senior wellness center to help participants remember their goals.

Jan. 5, 10 & 19, 11 a.m. – Bingo. Partake in a friendly competition and play Bingo, which is more than just an exciting activity. Researchers have found that playing Bingo provides multiple health benefits, such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, and improving concentration, listening, and short-term memory skills.

Jan. 8, 11 a.m. – “How to Prepare for a Winter Storm” with Allie Calascibetta, American Red Cross. Learn safety tips to help prepare for severe winter weather.

Jan. 9, 11 a.m. – Casino Night with Caitlyn Meador, Foothill Acres. Take part in the excitement of a slot machine, the challenge of poker, and the thrill of roulette at the Quail Brook Senior Center where there will be a taste of Las Vegas.

Jan. 11 & 25, 11 a.m. – Brain Games. Join fellow center wellness center members for games, puzzles, and trivia challenges designed to keep the brain young. Studies show that brain games may help sharpen thinking skills that wane with age, such as processing speed, planning skills, reaction time, decision-making, and short-term memory.

Jan. 16, 11 a.m. – Knight Life. Learn how medieval knights prepared for war and enjoyed the pleasures of peace through works of art from the Morgan Library and Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and The Cloisters.

Jan. 17, 11 a.m. – Making Resolutions for Better Health by Healthy Living Program Coordinator Jennifer Korneski, M.P.H., Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Somerset County. Learn how to start the new year on the right foot for a healthier year.

Jan. 18, 11 a.m. – “When Do You Need the County Surrogate?” by Somerset County Surrogate Bernice “Tina” Jalloh. Learn about the surrogate’s role at the county including estate planning, preparing a will, power of attorney, and why a living will is important.

Jan. 22, 11 a.m. – Karaoke with Crystal. Take part in a friendly Karaoke Competition.

Jan. 23, 11 a.m. –“Winter Adaptations” by the Somerset County Park Commission Environmental Education Center. Explore how wildlife survives the long winter in this interactive discussion. Participants will find out about habitat, niche, and adaptation through a presentation that includes animal artifacts.

Jan. 24, 11 a.m. – Art Instruction with Karen. Create a design to take home using acrylic paints, step-by-step instructions, and a brief demonstration. Participants will be provided with paintbrushes and acrylic paints.

Jan. 25, 11 a.m. – “Mood Disorders” by a representative from Robert Wood Johnson. Explore the reasons why some people experience long periods of extreme happiness, sadness, or both. Participants will also learn the symptoms, causes, and how to improve one’s mood.

Jan. 26, 11 a.m. – The American Jazz Song Book by Nancy Petrucelli. Enjoy this saxophone performance of popular hits from the 1950s-1980s including favorite songs from the Beatles, Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, and more.

Jan. 29, 11 a.m. – Pedal Steel Guitar Exploration with Gordon Wells. Learn the difference between a pedal steel guitar and a normal guitar and enjoy a musical performance with background music as an accompaniment.

Jan. 31, 11 a.m. – “Fall Prevention” with Debbie Aidelman from Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey. Learn how to prevent brain injuries using fall-prevention strategies, which include practicing exercises for balance and strength and removing tripping hazards in your home.





