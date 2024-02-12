Quail Brook Senior Center February Schedule

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

732-563-4213

Take Control with Exercise – Mondays, Tuesdays, & Thursdays, 10 a.m. Strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina during this gentle exercise program, which is presented in a video format. Exercises can be practiced while either standing or sitting. There is no fee for this class.

Geri-Fit with Karen – Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. Rebuild strength that’s been lost through the aging process in this class, which will help provide older adults with a higher level of functioning. This class combines strength training with stretching and range of motion exercises, stability, and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. This unique and beneficial 45-minute exercise program is facilitated two times per week, for 12 weeks (a total of 24 classes). The class is currently filled. This class can practiced when seated or standing. This class requires a set of light dumbbell weights (2 lbs. to start), a sturdy chair, a stretch band, and water to drink during the workout. For more information, call Karen Kowalski at 908-704-6327.

Geri-Fit with Karen – Tuesdays and Fridays, 1 p.m. Rebuild strength that’s been lost through the aging process in this class, which will help provide older adults with a higher level of functioning. This class combines strength training with stretching and range of motion exercises, stability, and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. This unique and beneficial 45-minute exercise program is facilitated two times per week, for 12 weeks (a total of 24 classes). The class can be practiced while sitting in a chair or standing. This class requires a set of light dumbbell weights (2 lbs. to start), a sturdy chair, a stretch band, and water to drink during the workout. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call Karen Kowalski at 908-704-6327.

Canasta Club – Mondays, 1 p.m. Join fellow senior wellness center members for a friendly competition playing Canasta, a fun card game. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 732-563-4213.

Running with Rummikub – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Play this fast-moving board game that requires some luck and strategic thinking. Playing Rummikub fosters social interaction, mental stimulation, and relaxation. This game is so much fun! All levels of skill are welcome. Walking Club –Tuesdays – 12:30 p.m. Join fellow senior wellness center members to walk outside for exercise. Walking regularly can improve one’s balance, mood, memory, and sleep. This club will meet when weather permits. Wear comfortable clothing and closed-toed shoes. For more information, call 732-563-4213.

Boggle Bonanza with Valerie Fryar – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Picture this – seniors yelling out mono or multi-syllabic words while playing Boggle. This game isn’t just fun, it provides multiple health benefits such as boosting memory, concentration, and relieving stress. Enjoy playing Boggle as a warmup to prepare for Wordle!

(Hybrid) Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher – Wednesdays, 1 p.m. Get your blood pumping to zesty music during this hearty workout to help build cardiovascular health. In this class, participants will exercise the hip, leg, and arm muscles and practice fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.

Introduction to Line Dancing 101 with Deborah Gibson – Thursdays, 1 p.m. Learn how to line dance and become familiar with the line dancing steps and movements. Each class will prepare participants for the next class by incorporating a new movement to build on the line dancing skills learned in previous classes.

Line Dancing – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve cardiovascular and muscular strength and balance while line dancing, which is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Participants don’t need a partner, and it’s a great way to improve one’s mental and physical health.

Mahjong Meet Up – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. Play this fun game requiring skill, strategic thinking, and luck. This session is a six-week series and is open to beginners and those who need a refresher course. For more information and to join, call 732-563-4213. Feb. 2, 1 p.m. – “Winter Wellness” by Stephen Rinaldi, D.P.T., Fox Rehab. Learn tips and techniques to keep physically and mentally healthy during the colder weather.

Feb. 19 – The senior wellness center is closed.

Feb. 20, 11 a.m. – Unexpected Ladies with Joan Schiable. Meet the remarkable women who made national and international names for themselves after they unexpectedly became First Ladies when their vice-presidential husbands became president after a death or resignation. Feb. 26, 11 a.m. – “The Role of Jazz in Black History” by Sanford Josephson, Jersey Jazz Magazine. Learn how jazz played a part in the Harlem Renaissance, the emigration of black jazz musicians to Europe after World War II, and how jazz giants Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong influenced American culture.





