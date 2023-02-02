Quail Brook Senior Center February Schedule

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

732-563-4213

(Hybrid) Stretching with Allison – Mondays, 10 a.m. Start the day off right by stretching in a chair and then standing to keep the muscles flexible, strong, and healthy. Stretching will help maintain one’s range of motion in joints. **This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the senior center by an instructor and simultaneously also offered via Zoom.**

(Virtual) Geri-Fit with Quail Brook Senior and Trained Instructor Karen Jesse – Tuesdays & Thursdays, 11 a.m. Rebuild the strength that has been lost through the aging process with Geri-Fit, an exercise program that supports a higher level of functioning in older adults. The program is practiced while seated in a chair and incorporates strength training, stretching and range-of-motion exercises, stability and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. This unique and beneficial evidence-based exercise program is facilitated for 45 minutes, two times per week, over 12 weeks for a total of 24 classes. **The class is currently full. Standing is optional. The class size is limited to 12 to 24 participants. Participants need a set of light dumbbell weights (2 lbs. to begin), a sturdy chair, a stretch band, and water to drink during the workout.**

(Virtual) Tuesdays, 12 p.m. – Yoga/Meditation & Breathing with Dr. Prabha Srinivas. Take control of your emotional and physical well-being through the practice of yoga and meditation. This class will help participants reduce their daily stress. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center. Theclass will resume on Feb. 14. To register call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us.**

(New) Boggle Bonanza Word Club with Valerie Fryar – Wednesdays 10 a.m. Dust off your vocabulary skills and connect with others to create camaraderie while playing Boggle. This is a fun, chaotic but structured game that helps hone teambuilding skills. Playing Boggle will help improve memory, and concentration and can relieve stress.

(Hybrid) Wednesdays, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music during this hearty workout and build cardiovascular health. In this class, participants will exercise the hip, leg, and arm muscles and practice fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair. ** This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. **

(Hybrid)Yoga for All! Stand & Chair Yoga with Manjula – Thursdays, 10 a.m. Gain health benefits by practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair or practice without a chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility, and balance, relieve stress and gain an overall sense of well-being. In this class, expect to practice gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. **The class is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Line Dancing – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve cardiovascular and muscular strength, and balance while line dancing, which is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Participants don’t need a partner and it’s a great way to maintain mental and physical health.

Mahjong with Sylvia Rubin – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. Play this fascinating game that is fueled by skill, strategy, and luck. This is a six-week series and is open to beginners and those who need a refresher course. **For more information and to reserve a spot, contact the Quail Brook Senior Center at 732-563-4213.**

Feb. 2 & 16, 1 p.m. – Canasta Club with Karen Masur, Quail Brook Senior. Join fellow center members to play this game of tactics and strategic thinking.

Feb. 3, 10, 17 & 24, 1 p.m. – The Essence of Yoga with Raj Gupta and Vijay Patel, North American Vihangam Yoga. Learn traditional yoga poses as well as how to meditate through a combination of physical and mindful sessions. In this class, participants will extract their journey by getting to know themselves, learning to obtain a level of calmness and serenity, and how to be kinder to themselves and others.

Feb. 6, 11 a.m. – “Our Rights Too!” By Historical Impersonator, Storyteller Carol Simon Levin. Celebrate Black History Month and enjoy this fascinating tale brought to life by a historical impersonator. Carol Simon Levin tells the often untold and overlooked story of an enslaved female poet, an abolitionist and women’s rights speaker, famous female organizers and suffrage activists, female Native American activists, migrant rights advocates and many more diverse women of all colors and creeds who fought for women’s rights and made a significant impact in history.

Feb. 6, 1 p.m. – Optical Illusions, Riddles & Using Your Wits by Lisa Bayer, Always Best Care Senior Services. Learn the benefits of challenging different cognitive skills to achieve brain fitness through viewing optical illusions, and solving riddles, etc. It’s never too late to start exercising the brain. Research has shown that by exercising the brain, the neural pathways are stimulated, which helps maintain and improve one’s brain health.

Feb. 7, 1 p.m. – “Food & Managing Waste” by Program Coordinator Jennifer Korneski, Family & Community Health Sciences, Rutgers Cooperative Extension. Discover simple, yet effective ways to become smarter about food consumption and waste management. The first step is knowledge. According to the FDA, food waste is estimated to be between 30 to 40 percent of the food supply, which costs more than $161 billion and is the largest amount of material dumped in municipal landfills. That wasted food could potentially feed thousands of families. Reducing food waste is not easy and requires cooperation between federal, state, tribal and local governments, faith-based institutions, environmental organizations, communities, consumers, and the entire supply chain. Learn how to make a difference.

Feb. 8, 11 a.m. – Karaoke Competition Continues! With Crystal Hapagama, Quail Brook Senior. Pay homage to a fun form of entertainment and the brave participants who are singing. Vote for the best rendition of your favorite song to help select the winner. First- and second-place winners will receive an award. Lyrics and music will be provided.

Feb. 9, 1 p.m. – “John Basilone Detachment 190 NJ” with Jim Velcheck, Detachment Commandant. Learn about “The Few, The Proud, the Marines” through the experiences of Mr. Velcheck, including the origin of the Marines in 1775, the expected precision of folding the flag, and the Marine’s ongoing commitment to our country. Mr. Velcheck will discuss the mission of the 190 Detachment and the connection to John Basilone a WWII hero and the recipient of the Purple Heart, which is the highest medal of honor.

Feb. 13, 11 a.m. – “Africans in America” by Professor Charles Smith, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Rutgers University. Take a deep dive into the history of African Americans starting with Africa, continuing to the Middle Passage and Harriet Tubman, and others. In honor of Black History Month participants will learn about people who have made a positive impact in history.

(Virtual) Feb. 13, 1 p.m. – Chair Dance Fitness Break. Improve flexibility, gain more stamina, relieve stress and have fun with this 30-minute video-based session, when participants practice chair-dance fitness exercises by performing dance moves set to energetic music. **Wear loose-fitting clothing and sneakers and have plenty of water on hand.**

Feb. 14, 12:45 p.m. – A Deck of Hearts with Clifford Seay, Singer. Celebrate Valentine’s Day and enjoy Clifford’s performance of nostalgic songs from the 1930s and throughout the decades commemorating happiness, positive feelings, sharing and friendship.

Feb. 15, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Blood Drive. Celebrate Valentine’s Day by donating blood. One person’s gift of blood will help three people. This is the first time the Quail Brook Senior Center will be the site for a donation drive to help Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health replenish its blood supply. This collaboration between the senior center and the hospital is an opportunity for everyone to make an impact. **We need a minimum of twenty-five people to truly make an impact. Call the Quail Brook Senior Center at 732-563-4213 or email AgingQuailbrook@co.somerset.nj.us by Feb. 1.**

Feb. 15, 11 a.m. – “M & M’s: Medicare & Medicaid” by Joel Schneider, Jewish Family Services. Get more information on Medicare and Medicaid health benefits to help benefit you. Learn how to navigate through the Medicaid and Medicare systems to find out how to make the best choices, and get valuable and useful tips. There will also be a Q&A session at the end of the presentation.

Feb. 15, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s Support Group Facilitator and Guest Speaker Kaylee White, Princeton Medical Institute. Join this monthly group for emotional and psychological support, and get tips, knowledge, and resources. This group will help educate Somerset County caregivers, individuals living with Alzheimer’s, and others dealing with the impact of this disease. **To make reservations, call 732-563-4213.**

Feb. 21, 1 p.m. – “Jack the Ripper: Part 2” by Professor Charles Smith, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Rutgers University. Learn more about Jack the Ripper, a 125-year mystery. The Ripper was infamous for his heinous crimes and his identity remains unknown. Discuss the possible suspects, such as Montague Druitt, a barrister and teacher with an interest in surgery; Michael Ostrog, a Russian criminal and physician; and Aaron Kosmiski, a Polish immigrant who lived in Whitechapel.

Feb. 22, 11 a.m. – Good Luck with Bingo. Play Bingo for health benefits and friendly competition. Bingo is more than a really fun game, researchers have found that playing the game has multiple benefits, such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, and improving concentration, listening, and short-term memory, all with a little bit of friendly competition.

Feb. 23, 12:30 p.m. – “West Africa on the East Coast: Connecting with the Richness of Culture and Paying Homage to Black History Month” by Dr. Michael Norris, Armchair Tours. Join other center members to explore the cultural richness of West African art created by its indigenous people. Marvel at sculptures, metalwork, and more from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Brooklyn Museum, and the Princeton University Art Museum.

Feb. 24, 10:30 a.m. – Martial Your Strength: Senior Self-Defense by L. Greg Smith. Learn all about self-defense. As people age their reaction time is slower, and perception changes. In this presentation, participants will learn from a lecture, demonstration and practicing moves. In this class (which builds on the 2022 presentation) participants will learn initiatives, techniques, and tips to help protect themselves.**Subsequent classes (1 per month) will continue to emphasize and practice evasive techniques to give participants the street-smart edge.**

Feb. 27, 11 a.m. – “The Rainforest” by the Somerset County Park Commission Environmental Education Center. Find out about the Costa Rican rainforest that ranks first globally for biodiversity. Enjoy the magical nature sanctuary with its abundance of shapes, colors and sounds, exotic birds, colorful butterflies, tree frogs, three-wattled bell bird mustache, poison dart frogs, two-toed vs. three-toed sloths, monkeys, and even stealthy and elusive felines. Learn how this natural gem has been jeopardized by politics, commerce, and greed.

Feb. 28, 1 p.m. – A Balancing Act 2023 Series with AllCure Spine and Sports. Learn a multitude of, in this month-long series, with simple yet effective exercises to help improve strength, balance, and stability to help prevent falls, a common occurrence for older adults. **Please wear sneakers and comfortable clothing.**



