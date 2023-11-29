Quail Brook Senior Center December Schedule

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

732-563-4213

For more information about the programs and activities listed below call the senior wellness center.

Take Control with Exercise – Monday, Tuesday, & Thursday, 10 a.m. Strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina during this gentle exercise program, which is presented in a video format. **Exercises can be practiced while either standing or sitting.**

Canasta Club – Mondays, 1 p.m. Join fellow center members for a friendly competition playing Canasta, a fun card game. **New members are always welcome. For more information, call 732-563-4213.**

Walking Club – Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. Enjoy the fresh air and outdoor activity, which will help participants improve flexibility, lower blood pressure, elevate their mood, and socialize with friends.

**The club takes place when weather permits. For more information, call 732-563-4213.**

Geri-Fit – Classes are currently full. New sessions begin after Jan. 5 – Rebuild your strength and have better functioning through Geri-Fit, a unique and beneficial exercise program that incorporates strength training with stretching and range of motion exercises, stability, and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. ** This exercise program can be practiced while sitting or standing. Participants need a set of light dumbbell weights (2 lbs.), a sturdy chair, a stretch band, and water to drink during the workout. This is a 45-minute class that takes place twice a week, for 12 weeks (24 classes). To be added to the waitlist, and for more information call732-463-4213.**

Tuesdays & Fridays, 12:30 p.m. (Oct. 3 – Jan. 5) with Susan Pfeiff

Wednesdays & Fridays, 10 a.m. (Oct. 4 – Jan. 5) with Karen Jesse

Boggle Bonanza with Valerie Fryar – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Picture this – seniors yelling out mono or multi-syllabic words. It’s Boggle, and it’s fun, but this game isn’t just fun it provides multiple health benefits such as boosting memory and concentration and relieving stress. Enjoy playing Boggle as a warmup to prepare for Wordle!

Running with Rummikub – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Play this fast-moving board game that requires luck and strategic thinking. Playing Rummikub fosters social interaction, mental stimulation, and relaxation. This game is so much fun! **All levels of skill are welcome.**

(Hybrid) Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher, Wednesdays – 1 p.m. Get your blood pumping to zesty music during this hearty workout to help build cardiovascular health. In this class, participants will exercise the hip, leg, and arm muscles and practice fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Introduction to Line Dancing 101 with Deborah Gibson – Thursdays, 1 p.m. Learn how to line dance and become familiar with the line dancing steps and movements. Each class will incorporate a new movement to build on the line dancing skills learned in the previous class.

Line Dancing – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve cardiovascular and muscular strength and balance while line dancing, which is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Participants don’t need a partner, and it’s a great way to improve one’s mental and physical health.

Mahjong Meet Up – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. Play this fun game requiring skill, strategic thinking, and luck. This session is a six-week series and is open to beginners and those who need a refresher course.

(Hybrid) Your Essence of Yoga with Raj Gupta, North American Vihangam Yoga –Fridays, 1 p.m. Learn how to meditate through traditional yoga poses and combining physical and mindful techniques. This class will help participants foster gentle self-awareness and help them obtain a level of serenity. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Dec. 1, 11 a.m. – Community Service Project: Holiday Craft with Shelly Demarco, Ennoble Care. Make a simple holiday craft for the homebound. **All supplies will be provided.**

Dec. 4, 11 a.m. – Better Breathing with Monica Giles, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Find out why people develop breathing difficulties as they age and learn tips and tricks for better breathing through techniques and exercises to enhance lung capacity.

Dec. 5, 11 a.m. – “Senior Medicare Patrol” with Charles Clarkson. Learn how to detect and report Medicare fraud, and other scams.

Dec. 5 & 19, 1 p.m. – Wordle. Play a fun vocabulary-building game to stimulate your brain.

Dec. 6, 11 a.m. – “Fraud Watch by Howard Koransky,” AARP. Learn how to identify scammer tactics and find out tips and tricks to avoid scams such as identity theft, investment fraud, and holiday scams.

Dec. 7, 11 a.m. –“Beating the Holiday Blues for the Elderly” by Chris Kellogg, NightingaleNJ. Join this session to learn tools and techniques for managing the holiday blues.

Dec. 8, 11 a.m. – “Lung Health” with public health intern Jay Kavia, Robert Wood Johnson Somerset. Learn about lung cancer, pneumonia, and COPD including the causes, how to reduce the risk of developing these diseases, and treatment options.

(Hybrid) Dec. 11, 11 a.m. – “Income Tax for Seniors” by the New Jersey Division of Taxation. Learn valuable information about taxable income, filing for taxes, and more. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Dec. 12, 11 a.m. – Karaoke with Crystal. Take part in a friendly Karaoke Competition.

Dec. 12 & 26, 1 p.m. – Cornhole Game. Play this fun game of tossing a bean bag in the hole.

Dec. 13, 11 a.m. – “I Didn’t Know That!” By Rutgers Professor Charles Smith. Learn about the history, misnomers, inaccuracies, and falsehoods of unsung heroes from around the world.

Dec. 15, 11 a.m. – Holiday Party with DJ Gio. Celebrate the holidays and sing along to your favorite holiday and dance hits, including “Winter Wonderland” and “Twist and Shout.” Participants can dress in their holiday best if they wish.

Dec. 18, 11 a.m. – Holiday Sing-Along with Roberta Foster. Sing along during a uke and vocal performance of classic holiday tunes such as “Let it Snow,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Frosty the Snowman.” Lyrics will be provided.

Dec. 19, 11 a.m. – “Weights and Measures” by Jeremy Eckles, Somerset County Office of Weights and Measures. Find out how to avoid getting ripped off and learn how to determine if gas stations and stores are charging the right price.

Dec. 20, 11 a.m. – “The Basics of Organ Donation” by Hospital and Community Services Coordinator Iveth Gonzalez, New Jersey Sharing Network. Learn all you need to know about organ donation.

Dec. 21, 11 a.m. – Watercolor Velvet Art. Relax while painting with watercolor and using a velvet picture template. This is the perfect indoor winter activity. **All supplies will be provided. For more information, call 732-563-4213.**

Dec. 26, 11 a.m. – Board Games. Join other senior center members for a fun day of playing board games such as Scrabble, Checkers, and Chess. Playing board games is a great way to relax and socialize.

Dec. 27, 11 a.m. – “Elder Abuse” by Eldercare Educator Josh O’Neal, Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services. Learn how to identify elder abuse and find out how to stop it. Approximately 1 in 10 seniors experience some elder abuse, but only 1 in 24 cases are reported to the authorities.

Dec. 28, 11 a.m. – Bingo. Partake friendly competition and play Bingo, which is more than just an exciting activity. Researchers have found that playing Bingo provides multiple health benefits, such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, and improving concentration, listening, and short-term memory skills.

Dec. 29, 11 a.m. – New Year’s Eve, New York Trivia. Celebrate New Year’s Eve andplay New York City trivia.





Your Thoughts

comments