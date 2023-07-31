Quail Brook Senior Center August Schedule

Connect with others by registering for programs at any of the six Somerset County-operated senior wellness centers. Join the fun, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Somerset County Office on Aging and Disability Services oversees the senior wellness centers, which provide a wide range of programs to help foster lifelong enrichment in a social and uplifting atmosphere.

Lunch

Attendees can invite a friend or neighbor to join them for lunch. All county-operated senior centers provide a nutritionally balanced lunch on Monday through Friday for a suggested donation of $2.50 for anyone age 60 years and above. The menu includes a choice of hot meat-based or meatless entrées or cold meat-based or meatless boxed lunches. Senior center clients must make reservations for lunch by 10 a.m. on the previous business day.

Virtual and Hybrid Programs

Programs will be occurring in person and as hybrid and virtual. Participants can attend hybrid programs either in person with an instructor or via Zoom. Hybrid and virtual programs are noted throughout the schedule. Participants can join Zoom programs through a web browser without downloading any applications or software. A camera (audio and video) is required to participate in Zoom programs.

Zoom Tutorials

Learn how to use Zoom, or sign-up for a virtual tour at https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us.

To register for a virtual program or class, call 908-203-6101 or email Donlin@co.somerset.nj.us.

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

732-563-4213

(Hybrid) Stretching with Allison – Mondays, 10 a.m. Start the day off right by stretching in a chair and then standing to keep the muscles flexible, strong, and healthy. Stretching will help maintain one’s range of motion in joints. **This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the senior center by an instructor and simultaneously also offered via Zoom.**

(Virtual) Tuesdays, 12 p.m. – Yoga-Meditation & Breathing with Dr. Prabha Srinivas. Take control of your emotional and physical well-being through practicing yoga and meditation. This class will help participants reduce their levels of daily stress. **For more information or to register for future classes, call 732-563-4213 or email agingquailbrook@co.somerset.nj.us.**

(NEW) Bingocize, by Trained Instructor Deborah Gibson, Quail Brook Senior Center Participant, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 11 a.m. Beginning Aug. 10. Bingocize your brain and exercise your body during this fun class that combines exercise, bingo and helpful information about health. Bingocize is a fun way to get older adults moving and socializing. Mix, mingle and learn a fact or two in this healthy class. **Bingocize should only be played twice a week on nonconsecutive days, and each session lasts approximately 45-60 minutes. **The deadline to register is Aug. 4. Registration is open on a first- come, first-serve basis. The class size is limited to 20 participants. For more information,

call 732-563-4213.**

Geri-Fit Part 3 with Karen Jessie – Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m. Aug. 11 – Sept. 20 Rebuild strength for better functioning through Geri-Fit, a unique and beneficial exercise program, which incorporates strength training with stretching and range of motion exercises, stability and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve **The deadline to register is Aug. 7. Registration is open on a first-come, first-serve basis. The class size is limited to 25 participants. This 45-minute class takes place two times per week, for 12 weeks for a total of 24 classes. For more information, 732-563-4213.**

Running with Rummikub – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Play this fast-moving board game that requires a little bit of luck and a little bit of strategy. Playing Rummikub fosters social interaction, mental stimulation, and relaxation. This game is so much fun! **All skill levels are welcome.**

(Hybrid) Wednesdays, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music during this hearty workout to help build cardiovascular health. In this class, participants will exercise the hip, leg, and arm muscles and practice fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair. ** This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Boggle Bonanza & Wordle Word Club with Valerie Fryar – Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Picture this: seniors yelling out mono or multi-syllabic words. It’s Boggle, and it’s fun. This game isn’t just fun it provides multiple health benefits such as boosting memory and concentration and relieving stress. Play Boggle as a warmup to prepare for Wordle!

Line Dancing – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve cardiovascular and muscular strength, and balance while line dancing, which is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Participants don’t need a partner, and it’s a great way to maintain mental and physical health.

Mahjong Meet Up – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. Play this fascinating game that requires skill, strategic thinking, and a little bit of luck. This is a six-week series and is open to beginners and those who need a refresher course. **For more information and to reserve a spot, contact the Quail Brook Senior Center at 732-563-4213.**

(Hybrid) Your Essence of Yoga with Raj Gupta, North American Vihangam Yoga – Fridays, 1 p.m. Learn traditional yoga poses as well as how to meditate through a combination of physical and mindful techniques. This class will help participants foster gentle self-awareness and help them obtain a level of serenity. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Aug. 1 & 3,11 a.m. – Bingo. Partake in a little bit of friendly competition and play Bingo, which is more than just an exciting activity. Researchers have found that playing Bingo provides multiple benefits, such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, and improving concentration, listening, and short-term memory.

(Hybrid) Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29, 12:30 p.m. – “The Motion of Emotions” by Dr. Prabha Srinivas. Learn how to better manage emotions and ease stress and anxiety. In this 30-minute weekly program, participants will learn how to manage different levels of emotions, identify common triggers and find out how to use techniques such as meditation and breathing to help manage negative emotions. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Aug. 3, 10 a.m. – Find the Artist (In You) with Julie Strehle, Brandywine Living and Middlebrook Crossing. Learn how to transform ordinary glass into decorative objects d’art using an array of paint colors. **All supplies will be provided. For more information, call 732-563-4213.**

(Hybrid) Aug. 4, 11 a.m. – The Mark of Magic by Gavin Yang. Enjoy the magic of magic when Gavin Yang uses sleight of hand, dexterity, and skill in his show that will defy your eyes, tease your sensibilities, and put a sparkle in your heart. There will be a learning demonstration and Q&A at the end of the performance. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Aug. 7, 11 a.m. – Art 101: Part 1 by Quail Brook Senior, Illustrator, and Owner Barbara Yaney, Barbara Yaney Design, LLC. Learn how to draw in three easy, fun-filled classes. In part 1, participants will learn the basics of drawing, such as outline, rhythm, geometric, scribble, continuous, and illustrative.

Aug. 8, 1 p.m. – Beloved by All Bingo by Assistant Nursing Home Administrator & Community Liaison Junel Harrell-Hutchinson, BHA, ABA, Somerset Woods Rehab & Nursing Center. Join the Bingo craze and play different types of Bingo, such as “Around the World,” “Straight Line,” “Cake,” “Windmill,” “Arrow,” and other variations. **Winners can claim a prize.**

(Hybrid) Aug. 9, 11 a.m. – “Emergency Preparedness” by Eldercare Educator Josh O’Neal, Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services. Learn about emergency preparedness including why it is important to prepare for an emergency, how to prepare for an emergency, and what disasters are common to this area. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Aug. 11, 10:30 a.m. – Tech 101: Session 3 with Quail Brook Senior Volunteer Michael Purzycki, Get simple guidance for operating your cell phone.

(Hybrid) Aug. 14, 11 a.m. – Martial Your Strength: Senior Self-Defense Series by L. Greg Smith. Learn simple and effective techniques and tips for self-defense. In this lecture and presentation, participants will find out how to be aware of their surroundings and learn evasive movement techniques and basic martial arts moves. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Aug. 14, 1 p.m. – “NJTIP on Trips and Transit” by Research Program Coordinator/Travel Instructor Jeffrey Daniels, NJTIP at Rutgers and Linda Rapaki, Ride Wise. Learn about NJ Transit programs including local public transportation, and county transportation as well as find out how to safely access, pay, and ride the transit.

(Hybrid) Aug. 15, 1 p.m. – Words Matter by Senior Resource Specialist Randi Goldberg, Archer Law Office. Learn what words can be considered adult bullying and how to help make someone feel inclusive and happy. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

(NEW) Aug. 16, 1:30 p.m. – A Modern Day Discourse by Quail Brook Senior Center Participants Susan London, Karen Jessie, Deb Gibson, and Stephen Fowler. Join fellow senior center members to discuss topics that will help participants navigate the unknown in life. Topics will range from lifestyle hints, consumer issues, pets, travel, food, home improvement, and health. This is a pilot program that will occur monthly.

Aug. 17, 12:30 p.m. – “The Farmers Market Program” by Kate Domen, Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services. Learn about eligibility requirements for free farmers’ market electronic benefits worth $50 through a QR Code to purchase fresh vegetables, fruit, and herbs grown at local farms. Participants will also find out about the process for application and registration, and which farm stands are participating in the program. **QR Codes are available at the Office on Aging & Disability Services, in Somerville, from July 5 to Sept. 30 on a first-come, first-serve basis.**

Aug. 18, 10:30 a.m. – “Signature Analysis” by Calligrapher, Graphologist Terry Antoniwicz, Anton Expert Handwriting. Learn about analyzing handwriting and how every downward stroke, upstroke, line flourish, and T crossed, and dotted has characteristics unique to everyone. Ms. Antoniwicz, who has helped law enforcement, financial institutes, and even Queen Elizabeth II, will also discuss how signatures can determine a person’s psychological characteristics and key personality traits unique to each individual. She will also analyze participants’ penmanship.

Aug. 21, 11 a.m. – Art 101: Part 2 by Quail Brook Senior, Illustrator, and Owner Barbara Yaney, Barbara Yaney Design, LLC. Learn about value and modeling in part two of this three-part series when participants will also find out how to use black and white color with charcoal and pencil.

(Hybrid) Aug. 21, 1 p.m. – “Elder Abuse: A Global Problem” by Lt. Joseph Jaruszewski, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor, Trenton, New Jersey. Join this program and learn how to help prevent elder abuse, a worldwide crisis that stops seniors from aging with dignity, love, honor and safety. Elder abuse includes physical abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Aug. 22, 1 p.m. – “Senior Skin Aesthetics” by Respiratory Therapist, Certified Skin Aesthetician, Yoga Meditation Teacher Nancy A. Perez, B.Sc., RT, E-RYT. Learn about good skincare through lifestyle changes and the right skincare routine that can be easily incorporated into daily life for men and women. Find out what can damage the skin including medications, illness and age and learn how to repair the damage.

Aug. 23, 11 a.m. – Karaoke 2023 Is Back with Quail Brook Participant Crystal Hapagame. So, you think you can’t sing? You might be right, but who cares? At least people are getting out of their chairs and moving. The audience will decide on the best singers and winners will receive prizes for first, second and third place.

Aug. 28, 11 a.m. – Art 101: Part 3 by Quail Brook Senior, Illustrator, and Owner Barbara Yaney, Barbara Yaney Design, LLC. Learn about overlapping shapes, and 1–2-point perspective and flattened perspective in this third session of a three-part series.

(Hybrid) Aug. 28, 12:45 p.m. – Literacy in New Jersey by Amy Lam, Literacy Volunteers of Somerset County. Learn how Literacy Volunteers provide free tutoring and literacy programs by providing opportunities and hope to adults who struggle with English literacy. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

(Hybrid) Aug. 29, 1 p.m. – “New Jersey Attorney General’s Office” by Assistant Attorney General & Council Craig Sashihara, NJ CARES. Learn about the role of New Jersey’s Attorney General and find out about New Jersey’s legal and law enforcement matters and issues. Participants will also learn about the AG’s responsibilities with many divisions and commissions including criminal, civil, and regulatory, which is comprised of more than 2,500 uniformed officers, lawyers, and thousands of public servants. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Aug. 30, 10:45 a.m. – The Dog Days of Summer with DJ/Singer Winston Freeman. Enjoy the vibrant pulse of summer songs and have a doggone good time. Come dance to your favorite hot summer songs, such as “Under the Boardwalk,” “Hot Time in the City,” and more.





