Quail Brook Senior Center April Schedule

(Hybrid) Stretching with Allison – Mondays, 10 a.m. Start the day off right by stretching in a chair and then standing to keep the muscles flexible, strong, and healthy. Stretching will help maintain one’s range of motion in joints. **This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the senior center by an instructor and simultaneously also offered via Zoom.**

(Hybrid) The Regime 2023: A Commitment to Exercise Series with Allyson – Mondays (Upper Body + Mid-Section) and Fridays (Head to Toe), 2:15 p.m. Join fellow center members for a head-

to-toe workout using weights at intervals, stretching, and aerobic movements. Participating in this class will help lubricate joints for flexibility, strengthen and stabilize muscles, increase blood circulation, boost confidence, support weight loss and support the ability to better accomplish day-to-day activities.**Wear comfortable loose-fitting clothing, and sneakers and bring water. This program can be practiced while either standing or sitting (with modifications) and with or without hand weights. All skill levels are welcome.**

(NEW) Do You Want to Bingocize – Tuesdays & Thursdays, 11 a.m. (April 4 – June 8) with Trained Instructor Deborah Gibson, Quail Brook Senior Center.Mingle and move with your friends while playing this version of Bingo that provides a fun and educational twist to a classic game. Bingocize combines exercise, health, and fall prevention information with the game of Bingo. The game should only be played twice a week on nonconsecutive days, with each session lasting 45-60 minutes. Participants have a chance to win prizes. **For more information, call 732-563-4213.**

(Virtual) Tuesdays, 12 p.m. – Yoga/Meditation & Breathing with Dr. Prabha Srinivas. Take control of your emotional and physical well-being through the practice of yoga and meditation. This class will help participants reduce their daily stress. **To register call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us.**

Boggle Bonanza Word Club with Valerie Fryar – Wednesdays 10 a.m. Dust off your vocabulary skills and build camaraderie while playing Boggle. This is a fun, chaotic but structured game that helps hone teambuilding skills. Playing Boggle will help improve memory, concentration and can relieve stress.

(Hybrid) Wednesdays, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music during this hearty workout and build cardiovascular health. In this class, participants will exercise the hip, leg, and arm muscles and practice fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us.**

(Hybrid)Yoga for All! Stand & Chair Yoga with Manjula – Thursdays, 10 a.m. Gain health benefits by practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair or practice without a chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility, and balance, relieve stress and gain an overall sense of well-being. In this class, expect to practice gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. **The class is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Line Dancing – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve cardiovascular and muscular strength, and balance while line dancing, which is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Participants don’t need a partner and it’s a great way to maintain mental and physical health. **There will be no class on April 7.**

Mahjong with Sylvia Rubin – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. Play this fascinating game that is fueled by skill, strategy, and luck. This is a six-week series and is open to beginners and those who need a refresher course. **For more information and to reserve a spot, contact the Quail Brook Senior Center at 732-563-4213.**

(Hybrid) The Essence of Yoga: North American Vihangam Yoga with Raj Gupta and Vijay Patel – Fridays, 1 p.m. Learn traditional yoga poses as well as how to meditate through a combination of physical and mindful sessions. This class will foster gentle self-awareness, and help participants obtain a level of serenity. **There will be no class on April 7. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

April 3, 10 a.m. – “SOO!” By Rutgers Medical School 2023 M.D. Candidates Alexis & Ngozi. Spring into health awareness in April and learn how to manage the adverse impact of (S)tress/anxiety, (O)ral conditions, and (O)cular injuries. Also, let’s take this opportunity to give a warm farewell with appreciation to Alexis and Ngozi as they embark on their medical careers.

April 3, 11 a.m. – Find Your Voice with the New Jersey State Theatre Artist-in-Residence. Fine- tune your vocal cords and inner voice in this voice/singing workshop. **All skill levels, real or imagined, are welcome!**

April 3, 1 p.m. – Trains by the 4-H Trainmasters. Take a completely new look at trains at a miniature level with Somerset County’s 4-H Trainmasters Organization, the first youth-led model railroad club in New Jersey formed in 2000 with only six kids.

April 4, 1 p.m. – Linguae Latinae with the Franklin Township High School Latin Club. Learn the root of many words in the English language by playing Latin-style Bingo with dedicated students who team up with the Quail Brook seniors for a friendly competition.

April 5, 12 & 19, 11 a.m. – Voices Soaring in Strength. Coalesce with a choir of voices soaring in strength and achievement. The choir will be led by Joy Merkel of JAK Music Studios who will conduct four choir practice sessions with the Quail Brook seniors and then perform on May 10 in honor of Older Americans Month.

April 6, 13, 20 & 27, 1 p.m. – Wordle: A World-Wide Word Puzzle with Allyson Toth. Reinforce brain synapsis, improve mental speed, short-term memory, and increases the production of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that regulates satisfaction and pleasure through achievement when you play this fun, and challenging game that provides health benefits. Are you game?

(Hybrid) April 10, 11 a.m. – Flow & Flair with Mykel Dicus, Eec! Productions. Celebrate the onset of spring through music and movement while performing sequential dance moves to music while twirling small hand-held flags.

April 10, 1 p.m. – Tender Loving Care Chair with Allyson Toth. Meld slow, deliberate, and graceful movements of Tai Chi with gentle stretching while sitting in a chair in this easy-to-follow exercise routine.

April 11 & 25, 1 p.m. – Canasta Club with Karen Masur, Quail Brook Senior. Join fellow center members to play this game with tactics and strategic thinking.

April 14, 10:30 a.m. – Music Through the Years by Kristen and Ashley Pettet. Sing and dance to fabulous favorites from decades of American classics. This popular and nostalgic music will get everyone’s toes tapping and hands clapping.

April 17, 11 a.m. – “Anchors Away” by Camden Winklestein. Learn about the submarine military force from a commissioned naval officer. Find out what it is like to live and work beneath the ocean in a nuclear submarine and what experiences naval officers encounter.

April 17, 1 p.m. – “Mind, Memory, and Impact” by Site Director Kaylee White, Ph.D., Princeton Medical Institute. Learn about Alzheimer’s disease, a condition in which nerve cells deteriorate in the brain causing a gradual decline in memory and cognitive function. In this presentation, participants will find out how friends, family, and society can learn to deal with the emotional, phycological, and financial impact of the disease as well as find out about the latest research, medical advances, future technology and new diagnostic techniques on the horizon that can help slow the onset of the disease.

(Hybrid) April 18, 1 p.m. – “The World of Vitamins, Additives, Meds, and You” by Paumil Patel, Pharm.D., Milltown Pharmacy. Learn the science of supplements in this interactive presentation. Discover the health benefits of vitamin A, what other vitamins provide health benefits, how mixing vitamins can cause negative interactions, and what vitamins to use for nutritional deficiencies. **This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

April 21, 10:30 a.m. – Martial Your Strength: Senior Self-Defense by L. Greg Smith, Radiant Community Athletic Productions. Learn all about self-defense. As people age, their reaction time is slower and their perception changes. Through this lecture, demonstration and practicing moves, participants will learn techniques, and tips to help protect themselves.

April 24, 11 a.m. – “Lentils 101” by Sheetal Bhatia, M.S., M.P.H., R.D., Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services. Join Sheetal to learn about lovely lentils, a type of legume that is native to Western Asia and North America. Sheetal will provide nutritional information about the delicious legumes, which are a wonderful source of protein, folate, fiber, iron, potassium, and manganese and are also low in sodium, calories, saturated fat and are naturally gluten-free. Sheetal will also provide a demonstration and recipes, which provide an earthy, mild, and nutty flavor.

April 24, 1 p.m. – Ping Pong Posse & Tailgate Cornhole with Friends. Play Ping Pong, a game for people of all ages and abilities and a fun way to exercise.**Teams or individuals are welcome.**

April 26, 10:30 a.m. – “Lighthouses of New Jersey” by Marilyn Dunning & Alan Jacobson, New Jersey Lighthouse Society. Learn fascinating details about lighthouses including the history, structure, characteristics, function, weather, female keepers, governance and details specific to New Jersey’s lighthouses.

April 28, 10:30 a.m. – Jersey Central Power & Light Company by Regional External Affairs Jolanta Maziarz. Learn about electrical power generation, measures in wattage, megawatts, power grids, power outages, emergency plans for disaster recovery, and conservation tips for the seasons.



