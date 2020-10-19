Quail Brook Golf Course Recognized for Environmental Excellence

Quail Brook Golf Course. (Photo: Somerset County Park Commission).

Submitted by the Somerset County Park Commission.

Somerset County Park Commission Quail Brook Golf Course, located on New Brunswick Road, has achieved designation as a “Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary” through the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses.



Tom Marshall, Golf Course Superintendent, completed the effort to obtain sanctuary designation on the property. Quail Brook Golf Course is one of only 900 courses in the world to hold the title of Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary.



“Quail Brook Golf Course has shown a strong commitment to its environmental program. They are to be commended for their efforts to provide a sanctuary for wildlife on the golf course property,” said Christine Kane, CEO at Audubon International.



“To reach certification, a course must demonstrate that they are maintaining a high degree of environmental quality in a number of areas,” explained Kane. These categories include: Environmental Planning, Wildlife & Habitat Management, Outreach and Education, Chemical Use Reduction and Safety, Water Conservation, and Water Quality Management. Quail Brook Golf Course’s accomplishments include:

Extensive native acreage on the property

Reducing irrigated areas to conserve water

Establishing buffers around water bodies

Providing Excellent Wildlife Habitat

Conducting Outreach & Education activities

“Environmental stewardship has always been a top priority at Park Commission golf courses and we strive to fulfill our responsibility to the environment and to our golfers,” commented Marshall. “We continually prove that we can maintain the highest quality golfing experience while still protecting the environment around us.”

Quail Brook joins Neshanic Valley Golf Course as an Audubon Sanctuary. Quail Brook has also been recognized as a Groundwater Guardian Green Site by The Groundwater Foundation and as a River-Friendly Golf Course by the New Jersey Water Supply Authority (NJWSA).

The Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses, endorsed by the United States Golf Association, provides information and guidance to help golf courses preserve and enhance wildlife habitat and protect natural resources. Golf courses from the United States, Africa, Australia, Canada, Central America, Europe, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia have achieved certification in the program.

Audubon International is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Troy, NY, providing programs for businesses, schools, communities, golf courses, and new developments with the purpose of delivering high-quality environmental education and facilitating the sustainable management of natural resources. For more information, call Audubon International at 1-844-767-9051 or visit www.auduboninternational.org.



