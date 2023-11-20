Public Information Session To Discuss DeMott Lane/Easton Avenue Improvements

A Public Information Session to educate the public on proposed improvements to the DeMott Lane/Easton Avenue intersection has been set for 4:30-7 p.m. December 5 at the Township Municipal Building, 475 DeMott Lane.

The proposed work includes “the reconstruction of the traffic signal equipment, curb, sidewalk, pavement, and median barrier in the vicinity of the intersection. Additionally, the existing multiuse path along Easton Avenue will be reconstructed from Willow Road to the Easton Avenue jughandle/Taco Bell Driveway,” according to an email sent out by the Township.

The public information session is designed to inform the public of the project’s purpose and need, proposed design, progress to date and the federal process and requirements for construction, according to the information from the Township.

The project is now in the design phase and will be funded by the Federal Highway Administration’s Highway Safety Improvement Program.

The project is being sponsored by the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority, the New Jersey Department of Transportation, and the Federal Highway Administration.

