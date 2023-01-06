PSE&G Utility Work Continues In The Township

PSE&G and contractors are working on power lines and utility poles throughout the township. This crew was on Franklin Boulevard on January 4.

Utility work being carried out throughout the township by PSE&G crews over the past several weeks will continue for some weeks to come, a company spokesman said.

The work entails upgrading power lines and the utility poles which hold them, according to Tony Garrihy, a PSE&G spokesman.

Streets, or parts of streets, are closed while the work is going on.

“In order to meet existing and anticipated electric needs of our customers, and to be better prepared for Sandy-like storms, PSE&G is re-wiring its local power system to create the electric infrastructure of the future by increasing system capacity, enhancing system reliability and providing greater system redundancy for our customers,” Garrihy said in an emailed statement.

“PSE&G is investing to replace or supplement its 50-plus-year-old 26kV lines to bring 69kV power throughout the state,” he wrote. “This include replacing overhead lines.”

“The enhanced power lines will be carried on taller, sturdier replacement poles along existing routes,” he wrote.

The utility work, Garrihy wrote, “will be completed between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, as well as some weekend work as needed.”

“Safety is our highest priority,” he wrote. “PSE&G and our approved contractors will be working with the Franklin Township Police Department to minimize any traffic concerns or inconvenience to the public.”

Garrihy also said that residents should stay a safe distance away from the work zones.



