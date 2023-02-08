PSEG Employee Killed In Facility Parking Lot, Assailant Later Dies By Suicide

Police said a Milford man was shot and killed in the PSEG parking lot on Weston Canal Road the morning of February 8.

A 51-year-old PSEG employee was killed February 8 outside his car in the facility’s Weston Canal Road parking lot by a man who police said later took his own life in Bridgewater.

Police said that Russell D. Heller of Milford was shot by Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington, a former PSEG employee.

Curtis then drove to the commuter lot in Bridgewater located next to TD Bank Ballpark, where he died by suicide, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Township police received multiple 9-1-1 calls at about 7:02 a.m. reporting a man suffering gunshot wounds in the facility’s parking lot, according to the release.

Responding officers found Heller had died by the time they arrived.

The preliminary investigation led detectives to identify Curtis, a former PSEG employee, as the person who shot Heller, according to the press release.

Detectives tracked Curtis’ car to the Bridgewater parking lot at about 10:20 a.m., according to the release.

Investigators gather evidence from a car in which the body of a man police said killed the PSEG employee was found, in a Bridgwater commuter parking lot.

Officers approached the car and found Curtis suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release said. Curtis had a gun on him, according to police.

Although a motive has yet to be determined, police said that the shooting was an isolated incident, and that Heller was the intended victim.

Mayor Phil Kramer said in a statement that his “heart goes out to the families.”

“Thank you to our first responders and investigators for acting quickly even as the case develops,” he said in the statement.

The investigation was conducted by detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department along with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, and investigators from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police ask that anyone who has information on the homicide contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



