Providing Clean Water To Underserved Communities Is Focus Of 5K Run/Walk

Performance Rehabilitation & Regenerative Medicine will hold its inaugural 5K charity run/walk, “Conquer the Island,” from 10 a.m. to noon May 14 at Duke Island Park in Bridgewater.

All proceeds from the event will go to the “30 Days for Clean Water” program run by Mission Clean Water, a New Jersey-based 501c3 nonprofit that focuses on providing clean drinking water and sanitation to underserved communities.

In addition to the walk, there will also be a Kids Pirate Cove sponsored by Newell Strength, which will open from 10 a.m. to noon, with many events, including an obstacle course, games, prizes, and snacks.

“We believe in supporting local charities with a large and sustainable impact on community health and wellness,” Performance’s VP of Marketing Rey Bolic said in a press release. “We are proud supporters of Mission Clean Water as we believe water is the world’s first and foremost medicine.”

The water crisis has been ranked the #5 global risk in terms of impact on society, with a recent report published by Water.org revealing that about 771 million people worldwide do not have access to potable water. Over the years, several initiatives have been put in place to alleviate the suffering of people in this predicament. However, more needs to be done in this regard, which is where Performance Rehabilitation is looking to be of help by collaborating with Mission Clean Water to organize “Conquer the Island” 5K.

Performance Rehabilitation & Regenerative Medicine is an orthopedic clinic with three locations in Somerset County.

The state-of-the-art facilities allow patients to consult with medical physicians, physical therapists, occupational therapists, acupuncturists, neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons, all under one roof.

Performance Rehabilitation is particularly unique for its non-invasive, non-surgical procedures that have helped tens of thousands of patients from all walks of life to improve their health and quality of life without over-use of medications.

As pioneers in orthopedic medicine, the motivation to partner with MCW on the Conquer the Island event is to encourage more individuals and businesses to find ways to help restore hope and healing in our hurting world.

To register for the charity event or prep for a pre- and post-run stretch, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Bridgewater/ConquerTheIsland5K.

For further information about Performance Rehabilitation and the range of treatments offered, visit https://performancerehabnj.com/.



