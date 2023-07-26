Protecting Watershed Subject Of Library Program

Protecting the Lower Raritan Watershed and the region’s water supply is the topic of a presentation set for 6 p.m. August 22 at the Franklin Township Library, 485 DeMott Lane.

The program will be presented by the Franklin Township Environmental Commission, the Lower Raritan Watershed Partnership and the Association of New Jersey Environmental Commissions.

LRWP Board Members Heather Fenyk and Nandini (Dini) Checko will provide a brief history of the Lower Raritan Watershed from indigenous to colonial and industrial development to its current status, provide a snapshot overview of the health of the streams and tributaries that feed into the Raritan River, the history of the pollutants in the river and how cleanup has evolved, according to promotional material about the event.

The two will then speak to the need to think regionally (from a watershed perspective) if we want clean water in the future, according to the material. Stormwater management strategies and other tactics that community members can adopt on the path to improved environmental health will be highlighted throughout the presentation.

For more information, call (732) 873-8700, ext. 110.





Your Thoughts

comments