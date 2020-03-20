ProCure Proton Therapy Center Marks Eighth Year In Treating Patients

Submitted by ProCure.

ProCure Proton Therapy Center is recognizing the eight-year anniversary of its opening and treatment of its first patient on Friday, March 20, 2020. The center was the 10th proton therapy treatment center built in the U.S. and the first to serve cancer patients in the tri-state area. Since its 2012 opening, ProCure has treated more than 5,000 patients who live locally, in other parts of the country, and all over the world.

Unlike conventional radiation therapy, proton therapy (https://youtu.be/MS590Xtq9M4) releases its energy upon impact with the tumor so there is no “exit” dose. This approach reduces radiation exposure to nearby healthy tissues by approximately 60 -70 percent. This is especially important when a tumor is located near critical organs or structures such as the brain, heart or spinal cord. Since proton therapy delivers highly targeted energy or pinpoint radiation with less toxicity, higher doses can be safely directed towards the tumor.

ProCure remains the only center in New Jersey to offer Pencil Beam Scanning (“PBS”). PBS is the most advanced form of proton therapy, which utilizes an ultra-narrow proton beam that deposits a radiation dose more precisely within a tumor. PBS allows physicians to precisely “paint” the tumor with radiation, minimizing radiation exposure to healthy tissue and reducing the risk of side effects.

In recent years, the Somerset center has expanded its ancillary services to include more concierge resources for transportation and lodging needs. The center has also added a licensed Social Worker, a registered dietician and enhanced translation resources. “We continue to work hard to remain a valued and dependable resource for treating patients with precise, compassionate care during one of the most demanding and difficult times in their lives,” said Tom Wang, President, ProCure Proton Therapy Center.

“Our goal was to bring the first proton facility to the most densely populated region in the country, an area that we felt exhibited the greatest need. Just eight years later, we recently graduated our 5,000th patient to complete treatment, which affirmed our vision and felt deeply gratifying,” noted Dr. Brian Chon, ProCure Medical Director.

Proton therapy is effective in treating many forms of cancers and tumors. Its laser-like precision makes it an ideal treatment solution for even the most complex cases including irregular-shaped tumors, pediatric tumors, and tumors located near critical organs.

Proton therapy is just as effective as conventional radiation therapy, but delivers far less toxicity to the close vital tissues. Proton therapy is an ideal treatment option for a wide range of cancers, including: