‘Porch Pirates’ Busy At End Of 2022

So-called “porch pirates” – people who steal delivered packages from people’s porches – were busy in the township during the waning days of 2022, police said.

Here are the reported cases, furnished by the Franklin Township Police Department:

December 19

A Township resident was the victim of a package theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Sunflower Rd. The black female suspect stole the package which contained contents valued at $47.

December 22

A Township resident was the victim of a package theft on December 5 in the area of JFK Blvd. The unknown suspect(s) stole the package off the victim’s front porch. The contents were valued at $429.

A Township resident was the victim of a package theft between Novem,ber 30 and December 13 in the area of McAuliffe Ct. while out of the country. The package contained two iPhones valued at $1,200 each. The suspect(s) is unknown.

December 28

A Township resident reported a package theft in the area of JFK Blvd. on October 31. The contents were valued at $165. The suspect(s) is unknown.

December 29

A Township resident was the victim of a package theft in the area of Rachel Ct. The unknown suspect(s) stole a delivered gaming device valued at $4,680.

December 30

A Township resident was the victim of a package theft in the area of Barron Circle on December 18. The package was delivered to the mailroom but was not there when the victim went to pick it up. The contents were valued at $3,000. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Township resident was the victim of a package theft in the area of Emerson Rd. The unknown suspect(s) stole two packages valued at $270.



