Police: Township Resident Scammed Out Of $600,000

Added by Bill Bowman on March 18, 2024.
Saved under Crime, Crime News, Featured

A township resident was scammed out of more than $600,000 earlier this month, police said.

The resident, who was not named, told police on March 6 that he received a phone call, ostensibly from the Franklin Township Police Department, from a person who described himself as a U.S. Customs Agent.

The person on the phone told the resident that his Social Security Number had been compromised, and that toys stuffed with drugs and labelled with his name had been found, police said.

The caller then convinced the resident to transfer $611,000 to a Bitcoin account, police said.

Police said the resident no longer has access to that money.

