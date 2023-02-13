Police: South Brunswick Man Used Cab As Getaway Car In Bank Robbery

A South Brunswick man used a cab as his getaway car after allegedly robbing a Route 27 bank branch on February 9, police said on February 13.

The 46-year-old man allegedly received an unspecified amount of cash from a bank teller after passing the teller a note demanding $5,000, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police were called at about 2:49 p.m.

Detectives determined that the alleged robber arrived at and left from the bank by cab, according to the release. Detectives located the North Brunswick cab company, and found out that the man was still riding in the cab.

The alleged robber was located in a store on Route 1 in North Brunswick and arrested without incident, according to the press release.

The man was was charged with 2nd Degree Robbery and was lodged in the Somerset County Jail, Somerville, pending a detention hearing.

Police ask that anyone with information relating to this bank robbery to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



